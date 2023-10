Salah set to torment Toffees

City and Brighton to serve up shot-fest

Man United to enjoy respite from crisis

Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Liverpool v Everton (12:30) - Weekend's big draw

It's fair to say that Liverpool have had the upper hand in this fixture down the years, but just as pertinent is the high number of drawn Merseyside derbies. Since 2000, 40.4% of these enthralling clashes have ended all-square.

Should the Toffees hope to leave Anfield with a point or better this weekend it is imperative they keep Mo Salah quiet, which is a lot easier said than done. The Egyptian has created a league-high of nine big chances this term and has 21 goal involvements in his last 20 Premier League outings. Four of his five goals in 2023/24 have been converted before the break.



As for the visitors, Sean Dyche's men pose a greater attacking threat than in recent seasons, with Garner, McNeil and Doucoure all dangerous on the break. The latter has 1.8 progressive carries per 90.

Goals are fancied here, with both defences suspect. A combined two clean sheets from 16 tells a compelling story.

Back BTTS and Salah to have 2 or more shots in first half @ around 15/82.84 Bet now

Bournemouth v Wolves (15:00) - Bad boys

Expect wingers to boss the narrative at the Vitality Stadium, with Marcus Tavernier completing the most successful dribbles in the top-flight (4.7 per 90) and Pedro Neto in the form of his life. The Wolves wide-man boasts six goal involvements in six.

The Cherries need to turn their season around fast, or else condemn their Andoni Iraola experiment as a failure and certainly - and obviously - putting away their chances would help. Bournemouth have the worst chance conversion rate in the league, a pitiful 5.3%.

Wolves meanwhile will have rued the timing of the international break, going into it bolstered by two decent draws and a galvanizing win over Manchester City.

They have the edge in this one but that also applies to their ill-discipline that can almost always be relied upon. Twenty-five cautions and three red cards make them the bad boys of the Premier League.

Back over 3.5 cards for Wolves @ 27/10 Bet now

Brentford v Burnley (15:00) - Strugglers united

We need to talk about the Bees.

As brilliant as they've been in recent seasons, and as well as they have compensated for the loss of Ivan Toney, the defeats and disappointing draws are racking up for Thomas Frank's men, a situation not helped by an injury crisis, nor an inability to keep hold of leads. Brentford have dropped 11 points from winning positions to date.

Burnley too appear to be stuck in neutral, though at least in Lyle Foster they have the in-form player of the contest, scoring or assisting in each of his last five outings. At the other end, Bryan Mbeumo will fancy his chances against a back-line that has been breached every 36 minutes in 2023/24.

Over 2.5 goals is a shout @ 20/23 Bet now

Man City v Brighton (15:00) - Superman returns

The Seagulls have caused City all manner of problems in recent times, their adventure disrupting the Blues' rhythm and crucially denying them the absolute control that they crave.

Last season at the Etihad, Brighton were the better side but were ultimately undone by two strikes from Erling Haaland.

For all that the Norwegian has missed the most big chances in the top-flight (9) he has still banged in eight in eight and is set to be a leading protagonist again but for Guardiola's men it's all about the return of Rodri. Remarkably, City lost all three of the games for which he was suspended, turning into Clark Kent minus their Spanish superman.

Shots are the way to go here, with both teams averaging 16.3 per 90, while goals can be expected too. In games featuring the Seagulls this term there has been a goal every 19 minutes.

29 or more match shots tempts @ 8/111.72 Bet now

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Fourth Tyne lucky

The last three meetings between these sides all ended goalless and another shut-out from the visitors cannot be discounted.

That's because in nets Sam Johnstone has kept the most clean sheets and only Manchester City and Arsenal have faced fewer shots than the Eagles this term.

It's a defensive fortitude born out of necessity with Palace deprived of their two main creative outlets in Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze and their lack of attacking threat hardly bodes well given that Newcastle have only conceded 17 league goals at St James' Park since the start of last season. That's 0.7 per game.

For the hosts, much depends on whether Sven Botman, Joelinton, Alexander Isak are passed fit but in Kieran Trippier they still possess genuine menace down the right.

No player has created more chances (27) this term or more assists.

Back Trippier anytime assist @ 11/53.15 Bet now

Nottingham Forest v Luton (15:00) - Futile feats

Heavy defeats in their opening two games have turned into single-goal losses for the Hatters while all season long they have only been breached once inside the opening half an hour.

That these two hollow boasts are put up as positives illustrates just how tough Luton have found their Premier League travails so far.

Their struggles may well continue at the City Ground against a Forest side who have only conceded four in five and furthermore are unbeaten at home. Though Steve Cooper's side are missing Taiwo Awoniyi's prolificacy they still possess game-changers, most notably Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The former is averaging 1.9 key passes per 90. The latter, two successful dribbles across each of his three appearances.

More hollow boasts await Luton, this time from picking up the fewer cards and winning the most corners.

The Premier League newbies have won 50 corners to date - more than Liverpool or Brighton - while Forest's disciplinary issues persist.

Back Luton to win the most corners and Forest to receive the most cards @ just over 6/16.80 Bet now

Chelsea v Arsenal (17:30) - Chaos in the capital

The Gunners have won three on the spin at Stamford Bridge and head west in impressive shape, unbeaten and still immensely buoyed from besting their title rivals Manchester City prior to the international break.

Chelsea meanwhile will feel they have finally turned a corner, two months of turmoil fading in memory after consecutive away wins.

For the visitors, Bukayo Saka is a significant miss but Gabriel Martinelli's return to fitness is a big plus, the Brazilian bagging the late winner vs City. Martin Odegaard will also play a leading role, the Norwegian schemer averaging 7.3 progressive passes per 90 and Arsenal's conductor in the final third.

Lastly, of the players, Raheem Sterling stands out, putting in a Man of the Match performance a fortnight ago and on course to get his career back on track. The winger has 11 goal involvements in 22 against the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side have scored 11 of their 16 league goals in the second period. The first half could be chaotic and a whole lot of fun.

Betfair is offering yet another chance for customers to redeem a completely free Acca or Bet Builder to use on all football this weekend (October 20-23).

Simply opt-in here, and place the bet you want!

Sterling to score or assist, Conor Gallagher to be carded, and a goal in both halves offers up @ around 13/27.40 Bet now

Sheff United v Man United (20:00) - Resounding respite



There is a lot to get into concerning Manchester United's woes this season but that can wait for another day.

At Bramall Lane, Erik Ten Hag's limping, compromised collective, who have won just four times in 2023/24, two requiring late comebacks, can enjoy a respite from crisis and moreover take out their frustrations on the worst side in the top-flight.

The Blades have faced 176 shots this term, the second-most on record, and inevitably from such an avalanche their goals against column has taken a pounding. Conceding 2.7 goals per 90 gives their attacking roster an awful lot to do in return, a roster that have converted just four from open play.

This will likely not get ugly, like it did against Newcastle. A comprehensive away win however awaits.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are most probable to benefit, the former on a high from a fine individual effort for England mid-week. Fernandes has accrued 47 combined shots and chances in 2023/24.

Back the Reds to win to nil @ 8/52.56 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.