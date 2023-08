Mike Norman's 6/1 6.80 four-fold to kick off his season

Max Liu is moving on from 9/2 5.30 to a 29/1 30.00 beauty

Exeter fan Pete is on cloud nine and is opting for a 17/1 18.00 shout

PR manager Sam can spin any story - and a 5/1 5.80 treble

The Premier League is back.

And if the opening EFL weekend is anything to go by, we are in for four days of high drama, boat-loads of injury time, plenty of cards and of course, late, late - late - goals.

Now, let's take a look at some options from the so-called experts.

Option #1: Mike Norman's 6/1 6.80 four-fold

Only Arsenal (at 1/61.17) v Nottm Forest) are a shorter price than Brighton (1/41.24) to win on the first weekend of the Premier League season and I'm happy to rely on the Seagulls to dish out a baptism of fire to newly-promoted Luton Town.

The Seagulls were superb last season, beating the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool on two occasions (league and cup) as well as doing the Premier League double over Chelsea and Manchester United. At home to the red hot relegation favourites, Roberto De Zerbi's men should have few problems picking up three points.

Leeds (4/51.77) could well be a team to follow in the opening few weeks of the season on the back of a very good performance against Cardiff last weekend. True, United could only manage a draw in that game but they were slow out of the blocks and did very well to come back from 0-2 down to salvage a point.

What struck me most however was the quality of their line-up, which included many players with Premier League experience. Birmingham have won just one of their last eight Championship games and are fancied once again to be at the wrong end of the table.

After being one of the early pacesetters in the Championship last term QPR endured a dreadful second half of the season, winning just three of their last 24 gams in all competitions. They survived relegation thanks to two late victories but they looked way short of quality in being hammered by Watford last weekend.

Cardiff (10/111.88) will be disappointed not to have won at Leeds after being 2-0 up, but they will be buoyed by the way they played in the first half and they should be too good for a QPR side that look destined to struggle this term.

As mentioned already, Watford started the season with a thumping 4-0 win over QPR, and they look a decent price at 8/131.60 to beat newly-promoted Plymouth. The Pilgrims started the campaign with an excellent 3-1 win over Huddersfield, but this will be a much tougher test and I fancy they'll leave Vicarage road with their first league defeat of the season to their name.

Option #2 - Max Liu's 29/1 30.00 redemption acca

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are aiming to be much better in 2023/24 but I am not convinced that either are going to succeed. The Reds' summer did not go to plan, as they unexpectedly lost key midfielders to Saudi Arabia. Mauricio Pochettino will need time to fix the chaos at Chelsea. Back the draw.

The play-off semi-finals in May between Coventry and Middlesbrough produced one goal across two legs and, with both teams looking to bounce back from opening round defeats, I envisage another tight contest. Mark Robins' men showed enough at Leicester last weekend to suggest they will be in the promotion mix again while Boro were disappointing at home to Millwall. I'll back the hosts for a first win.

League One promotion hopefuls Bolton did the business for us last week when beating Lincoln 3-0 and I'll take the Trotters to follow up with another three points away to Cheltenham.

In League Two, Wrexham's opening day defeat featured eight goals and, even though AFC Wimbledon started with a clean sheet in their draw at Grimsby, the hosts won't be able to stop the Welsh side's attack. Back Wrexham.

Option #3 - Pete's 'who cares about the PL acca' @ 17/1 18.00

Southampton 8/111.72 got the new season underway with that late win at Hillsborough and I'm backing them to make it two from two on home soil against Norwich.

QPR are a club in disarray and another defeat is on the cards at Gareth Ainsworth's old club Cardiff 10/111.88 who were unlucky not to take all 3 points at Elland Road on Sunday.

In League One Derby 4/61.65 will bounce back after that shock defeat to Wigan when they make the short trip to Burton.

No League One team had more shots on Saturday, no team allowed less shots and the pre-season title favs will get off the mark here.

Speaking of bouncing back after the opening day,

Notts County 8/131.60 will have too much for Grimsby and we won't see Wrexham 11/102.08 at odds-against many times this EFL season.

Option #4 - Sam 'still upset Arsenal won the Community Shield' Rosbottom's 5/1 5.80 Treble

Having spent 248 days at the top of the Premier League table, the pain of seeing Manchester City lift the trophy will no doubt be fresh in the minds of everyone connected to Arsenal.

The players' desire to make amends for letting an eight-point lead slip (EIGHT POINTS) was evident in their performance against Pep Guardiola's side at Wembley in the Community Shield. They looked determined to shake off any bottle-job labels that have stuck to them following their disappointing end to the last campaign.

In the end, it was a fortunate deflection that gave the Gunners the goal and momentum they needed to take the game to penalties and win.

Aside from that stroke of fortune that you need to have to be a successful title winning team, they looked solid, with Declan Rice an obvious positive addition. Jurrien Timber's performance was another justification for the confidence of the Arsenal fanbase going into the new season.

While they may be a short price in their opening game, it's very hard to look past anything other than an Arsenal win in the 12:30pm kick off.

Nottingham Forrest have failed to win any of their last nine away games against the Gunners, and they're not a side who are known for getting off to flying starts, having lost their opening league game in each of their last four seasons. Despite their short price, I'm backing the Arsenal fans to have something proper to celebrate at 2:15pm on Saturday...three points.

When looking back at both sides' opening fixtures, I imagine both sets of fans will be looking back with some frustrations.

Cardiff almost pulled off a shock at Elland Road, and for those punters who backed the Blue Birds with Match Odds 90, they would have been very satisfied with their 90-minute payout when Leeds left it very late to level things up in the 95th minute. QPR fans made their thoughts very clear with every Watford goal that went in the back of Asmir Begovic's net.

Cardiff don't have a great recent record against QPR, having lost five of their last seven matches against them, but since Gareth Ainsworth took over, the Hoops have shipped the most goals in the Championship and going off their last performance, it doesn't look like much has been done to address that.

The second game of the season is obviously way too early to even think of this match as a big one for a potential relegation scrap, but both sides are towards the top end of the drop market, with QPR favourites at 7/5 and Cardiff 10/3.

While Ainsworth and the QPR fans will be expecting a reaction, Cardiff can capitalise on the Rs poor defensive record and I can see the Blue Birds piling on more even more misery for the traveling Hoops' fans.

It's been hard to miss the latest edition of the Harry Kane transfer saga, this sequel is hotting up after a bit of a slow start and everyone's waiting for the next episode after another Bayern offer cliff hanger.

The England captain ended the season in fine form, scoring in each of his last five Premier League matches, and after seeing him score four in one game in pre-season,

I'm guessing he's not letting the speculation around his future get to him too much, although picking colour schemes for the many bedrooms in his new Bavarian villa could cause anyone a headache.

Spurs kick their campaign off against Brentford, who were excellent last season, and it's a ground that as a neutral I enjoy going to. The Gtech can get surprisingly hostile for a stadium that is a stone's throw over the Thames away from Kew Gardens.

This is a big game to kick the season off, The Bees are unbeaten in their last nine London derby league matches, winning each of their last four in a row. Given the shake up at Spurs with a new manager, a new style of play and the noise around their star man, I think Brentford are the value here and I'm backing Thomas Frank's side to get a win over Tottenham.