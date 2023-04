Back goals at both ends as Villa beat Fulham

Tuesday 19:30 - Live on BT Sport 1

Wolves have won five of their last seven Premier League home games (L2). Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have won their last two Premier League away games and are unbeaten (W3D1) since Roy Hodgson returned to the hotseat.

Palace's Wilfried Zaha has scored in his last three Premier League appearances against Wolves (including the 2-1 win at Selhurst Park earlier this season). But Eberechi Eze has been involved in more Palace goals this season (10 - 7 goals, 3 assists) and scored in each of his two top-flight starts against Wolves.

Back Draw & Eze to score or assist @ 12.4

Aston Villa V Fulham: Hosts to show how far they've come

Tuesday 19:45 - Live on BT Sport 2

Fulham's 3-0 win over Villa at Craven Cottage earlier this season sealed their then manager Steve Gerrard's fate.

How they have improved since then, scoring in all 19 of their Premier League games under Unai Emery, while Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brentford ended a five-match winning run.

Fulham have beaten Everton 3-1 and Leeds 2-1 in their last two Premier League games. We fancy both teams to score here.

Back Villa, BTTS Yes & Over 2.5 goals @ 3.31

Leeds v Leicester: Whites to get vital win

Tuesday 20:00 - Live on BT Sport 3

Leeds were much better in their 2-1 defeat at Fulham than they had been in previous games, during which they lost 6-1 to Liverpool and 5-1 to Palace.

Despite their victory against Wolves last time out, Leicester are the only side in Europe's big-five leagues without a clean sheet following the World Cup break. They have conceded in each of their 17 games in that time.

Leeds can exploit that weakness and, with a fired up crowd behind them at Elland Road, win this crucial relegation battle clash. The hosts' defensive record being what it is, however, we have to back both teams to score.