Captain Gallagher to come under pressure

Key man Konate could be drawn into fouls

Liverpool v Chelsea

Wednesday 20:15

Leg 1 - Back Conor Gallagher to be booked

Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher has played in all but one Premier League game so far this season. He has also regularly played with the captain's armband as cover for Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Gallagher has picked up seven bookings in all competitions so far this season, which is actually an improvement on his huge 16 bookings in 52 games last season.

Gallagher is averaging 2.5 fouls committed per game which puts him in the 98% percentile in the League this season, and he is also fouled 1.44 times per 90 minutes. He competes in 12 duels on average and completes 2.66 successful tackles, showing he is always in the thick of the action and a very physical player.

Gallagher has not picked up a yellow card in seven games, after receiving six yellows and one red card in just six games in December. Chelsea have been in good form heading into this match and will want to maintain their chase on the top six.

They will fancy their chances too, against a much depleted Liverpool side who are also without Mo Salah. Gallagher will likely captain Chelsea again here and will play an important role if Chelsea are to come away from Anfield with anything.

Leg 2 - Back Ibrahima Konate to be booked

France and Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has become a very important first team player for Liverpool this season. It is likely Konate will retain his place in the side after being rested for the final 30 minutes in their FA Cup win over Norwich the weekend. Konate has picked up just four cards in 21 appearances for Liverpool so far this season, and has averaged 0.28 yellow cards per 90 minutes in the Premier League.

Konate has committed an average of 1.48 fouls per game so far this season and has been fouled 1.02 times. He will be up against an in-form and tricky Chelsea forward line who will be high on confidence, and like to run at their opposition. Konate has been booked twice previously for Liverpool against Chelsea.

The match official - Paul Tierney

The man in the middle of Wednesday night's exciting Premier League game is Paul Tierney.

Tierney is averaging a league low 3.4 cards shown per game so far this season in the Premier League, but has also shown three red cards in his 13 league games to date.

The sides are averaging 5.1 cards per game which is above the league average. Tierney has already booked both of these players so far this season.

