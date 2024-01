Bernardo Silva thriving in attacking areas

Breteten-Diaz to lead shots charge for Blades

Spurs vulnerable at home to Brentford

Silva lining punters pockets?

Remember Erling Haaland? Played for Man City. Scored a record breaking number of goals. Gorgeous hair. Helped lead Man City to the treble.



Ring a bell?



You'd be excused for forgetting about him.



City have won nine of their 10 games without him due to a foot injury - and that's not including their victorious trip across the globe to win the Club World Cup.

Players have stepped up in his absence, none more so than Bernardo Silva.

With Phil Foden moving inside to support Julian Alvarez, Silva has been thrust into the City forward line. Producing epic attacking returns hasn't been his forte in recent years with a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal meaning his goal involvement stats rarely stand him out from the crowd.

But Silva is a model student. He listens. He learns. And he's adapted to his new role, producing serious returns.

In his eight starts in the absence of Haaland, Silva has had 20 shots, 12 of them hitting the target with four of those efforts resulting in goals. Those backing him at Betfair's prices of around Evens for a shot on target in those matches will have copped a payout in all eight starts.

With Haaland still being eased back into the fold, the Silva shots and goals train is still worth buying a ticket for.

It's Burnley on Wednesday night for City, who have won the last 13 meetings in all competitions by an aggregate of score of 43-1. Silva has helped himself to four goals and three assists in six games against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

This all means Silva is overpriced to score at 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook and his shot on target prices will need huge respect when the shots markets form if anywhere near 2.01/1.

Back Bernardo Silva to score @ 5/23.50 Bet now

Breteten-Diaz can call the shots

Ben Brereton Diaz has big shoulders.

It might not be able to carry Sheffield United to Premier League survival but the early signs are very positive in terms of shouldering the responsibility to deliver in front of goal for the Blades.

His signing looks a shrewd one for a player with a point to prove at this level. He was in all-action mood on his debut against West Ham, hitting four shots with two of them hitting the target and one of them resulting in a goal. The definition of instant impact.

Chris Wilder will know Tuesday night's clash at Crystal Palace is a winnable one. The home fans are on the cusp of turning on their stale and predictable side. I have faith in Wilder's men to go there create problems and play with intent. In recent matches with Luton, Gillingham, West Ham and Brighton, the Blades have posted a total of 81 shots - yup, just over 20 per-90 minutes.

This healthy ratio brings Brereton-Diaz's shots lines firmly into focus with the 10/111.91 on offer for him to register two or more absolutely riddled with value.

Back Brereton Diaz to have two or more shots @ 10/111.91 Bet now

Bees can sting Spurs

Regular readers (hello mum) will know when given the chance to get Tottenham in the book at a short price I'll be taking it.

I thoroughly enjoy watching Ange Postecoglou's style of play but Spurs, from a betting standpoint, aren't a team that fill me with confidence backing them at the prices they're being chalked up at.

The balance still isn't quite there when defending transitions. There is a clear vulnerability. Opposition teams can pounce, counter attack and create big moments.

Plus, the absence of Son Heung-min is going to have an impact on their attacking output in the short-term.

I thought their performance in the 2-2 at Manchester United where they created just 0.48 worth of expected goals from open play was overrated and they barely laid a glove on Manchester City on Friday night, posting just one shot on goal.

Brentford, fresh from a momentum swinging win over Nottingham Forest, are always outsiders to respect when travelling to challenging fixtures on the road.

With Ivan Toney in the team last season they avoided defeat at Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton, West Ham and Spurs. They can do so again once more at a generous 5/42.25.