Sunday Premier League Tips: Bet Builders at 7/2 and 9/2

Tips and Key Stats for Sunday

Draw backed in Blades v Seagulls battle

Hojlund to strike in another Man U win

Sheffield United have conceded more home Premier League goals than any other side (31 in 12 games). These two teams drew 1-1 in the reverse league fixture and the Seagulls won the FA Cup fixture between them 5-2. So we are backing both teams to score.

The Blades come into this on the back of an away win at Luton that Chris Wilder will hope proves to be a turning point.

Brighton, meanwhile, are struggling, winless in their last six away Premier League matches (D2 L4). Roberto De Zerbi's men lost 2-1 at Tottenham last time out and in their previous match on the road endured a 4-0 horrorshow defeat to Luton. In their last home match, United were thumped 5-0 by Villa. We fancy the draw here.

Back Draw and BTTS 'Yes' @ 7/24.50 Bet Here

Luton know where the opposition goal is, scoring in 11 consecutive matches, and should be capable of putting at least one past Manchester United. The Hatters' last three matches have gone over 3.5 goals and we anticipate more of the same on Sunday.

Manchester United are resurgent, winning five of their last six games in all competitions, and Erik ten Hag would be delighted with another win as they make what had looked an unlikely bid for a top four finish.

Harry Maguire is in good form for United in both boxes and it is tempting to back him at 6/17.00 to score or assist. The safer bet, however, is on Utd's Rasmus Højlund, who has scored one goal in each of his last five matches, to hit the net again.

We correctly backed him to score in the win at Aston Villa last weekend and, in this kind of form, he cannot be overlooked.

Back Man Utd, Over 3.5 goals & Hojlund to score @ 9/25.50 Bet Here

Now Read more Premier League tips and previews here.