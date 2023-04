United's home fire keep burning

Hammers respond to crisis

City's scoring spree set to continue

Man United v Everton (12:30) - Home banker, eventually

If home and away form is a big consideration for you then this is the very definition of a home banker, with United unbeaten in 23 at Old Trafford across all comps and Everton posting just two wins from their last 31 Premier League away games.

The Toffees have managed just two clean sheets away from Goodison since August 2021.

All of which strongly suggests goals from Erik Ten Hag's side which naturally leads us to Marcus Rashford who has notched 10 match-winners in the league alone this term and who boasts the second most goals post-Qatar across Europe's big five leagues.

He has, however, only found the net once in 15 attempts against Everton.

The visitor's biggest threat resides in Alex Iwobi who has created more chances this season - 47 - than any other player beyond the big six, but all the same, a Reds win is anticipated, after some resistance. Everton have conceded nine of their last 12 after the break.

Take a punt on Draw/Man Utd @ 16/5

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Villans to the fore

The Not-So-Tricky Trees are well on their way to matching Everton's atrocious away record, winning just once on their travels all season. Away from the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side have conceded every 39 minutes in 2022/23.

Worse yet, here they come up against a Villa collective who are absolutely flying, unbeaten in six and benefiting from the very welcome habit of scoring early at Villa Park. A league-high 39% of their season's tally at home have been converted inside 15 minutes.

Ollie Watkins is the obvious player to note, scoring in all-but-two of his last 10 outings, but Villa's vast improvement can also be attributed to Emi Buendia coming to the fore.

An #OddsOnThat featured bet worth considering is Villa to win, Villa most shots on target, and Villa most corners @ 9/4

Brentford v Newcastle (15:00) - Toney award

Thomas Frank's men have the second best chance conversion rate in the top-flight and that clinical edge will be needed against a defence that's been breached only 20 times all campaign, keeping clean sheets in 46% of their games along the way.



Posing the biggest danger to Botman and co is of course Ivan Toney who, coincidentally or otherwise, clearly loves Saturday 3pm kick-offs, notching 10 times to date. Only Erling Haaland can top that.

Down the other end meanwhile, another striker pales only to the phenomenal Norwegian, with Alexander Isak boasting the second best minutes per goal ratio in the top-flight. The 23-year-old has converted every 110 minutes.

Here though the Bees striker edges it in our thinking due to Isak - somewhat surprisingly - not being guaranteed a starting spot at present.

Back Toney to score anytime @ 21/10

Fulham v West Ham (15:00) - A crisis shared

After impressing for much of the season, the Cottagers appear to be a fading force, and minus their Serbian hit-man Mitrovic, shouldn't be fancied to get back on track anytime soon.

Marco Silva's recent strugglers have shipped in eight in their last three and no team across the whole of 2022/23 have conceded a greater number of big chances.

Yet it's equally hard to be enamoured by the Hammers at present, especially after their latest nadir midweek that saw them ruthlessly deconstructed by Newcastle.

Such was the manner of the loss, David Moyes is now a 6/4 favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave betting.

To their credit, the visitors have responded positively on three occasions post-Qatar to major set-backs. It's a very low bar but that's what tips the balance here, particularly at enticing odds.

West Ham and under 2.5 goals is a shout @ 4/1

Leicester v Bournemouth (15:00) - Floundering Foxes

The Cherries may have succumbed to their 16th defeat of the campaign on Tuesday but there are signs that Gary O'Neil's side are having a real go as desperation takes hold.

For the third consecutive game, their shot count reached double figures and for a team that has committed to the fewest number of attempts on goal this term that is something at least.

Elsewhere, some decent showings from Marcus Tavernier and Thomas Billing are a cause for encouragement though the latter has picked up four cautions in his last 11 starts.

Regarding managerless Leicester, it is now 15 games since they kept a clean sheet in the top-flight with zero evidence in recent weeks that their defensive frailties are easing.

Back BTTS, Billing to commit 1 or more foul, and Bournemouth to have 4 or more shots on target @ 3/1

Tottenham v Brighton (15:00) - Leaning on Kane

The Seagulls' splendid away form this term has seen them accrue 22 points from a possible 36, while just one defeat in their last 11 has taken them into the orbit of the top four.



It's a remarkable run that has seen them fail to score only once in 17 games and even that was a stat-busting loss that had them accumulate 21 attempts on Fulham's goal.

Better still, Roberto De Zerbi's high-achievers are sharing around the glory with their last six goals notched by different players and this wholly contrasts with Spurs who are reliant - arguably too much - on Harry Kane keeping them competitive.

The England ace's 22 strikes amounts to 41.5% of Spurs' haul and equates to 0.76 goals per 90. He also happened to settle matters in the corresponding tie back in October.

Regardless of the result this Saturday, Kane has to be fancied to feature and feature strongly.

Back Kane to score or assist @ 5/6

Wolves v Chelsea (15:00) - Feel-good Frankie

Even with a decidedly underwhelming 52% win percentage from his first time in charge, Chelsea will be an unknown proposition this weekend now that Frank Lampard is back, if only temporarily.

A feel-good bounce cannot be ruled out for a team that has clearly not been enjoying their football for some time.

A fit-again Raheem Sterling may feature, as too a Lampard favourite in Mason Mount, and the former has previous at Molineux with three goals and two assists. Ben Chilwell meanwhile has been brilliant of late.

Wolves are considerably weakened by the enforced absences of Neves and Jonny and moreover discipline may be an issue once again.

Back Sterling to score or assist and Wolves to be shown over 2.5 cards @ 19/5

Southampton v Man City (17:30) - Prolific Blues

City exited the League Cup at the hands of Southampton back in January and furthermore drew at St Marys in the league last season, but the past has very little bearing on this encounter.

The Saints may have marginally improved under interim boss Ruben Selles but they're still finding goals hard to come by, save for a rousing comeback at home to Spurs. Across 2022/23 they have scored five fewer in the league than Erling Haaland.

Which makes it an ominous sign that the Norwegian is back in training but with Bayern Munich around the corner don't be surprised if he isn't rushed back on the south coast, especially as Guardiola can look to Julian Alvarez.

Indeed, with the Blues fighting on three fronts this month it's probably best to swerve the player markets for the time being and instead focus on a possible glut of goals.

City have scored 27 in their last seven across all comps.