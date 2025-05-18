Premier League Sunday Tips: Big Toffees card shout for Goodison farewell

Toffees ill-disciplined at Goodison

Foxes to continue finding the target

Potential goal-fest at Emirates

Football... Only Bettor. Watch Sunday's Premier League preview now.

Everton v Southampton (12:00) - Shutting up shop

After failing to keep a clean sheet since late December, conceding a goal every 35 minutes in their 18 games thereafter, Southampton finally managed 90 minutes of solidity last weekend, against Manchester City of all teams.

Ruben Dias may not be a fan of the 5-5-0 set-up they deployed but it got the job done, ensuring they cannot now finish with the joint-worst points tally in Premier League history.

A similar - if less extreme - low-block awaits at Goodison and going off the numbers we can also therefore expect few fouls and a low card-count from the visitors.

The Saints have only fouled nine times or less on four occasions in 2025 and each time - versus City, Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea - they have maintained men behind the ball and attempted to shut up shop. Additionally, their 2 yellows per 90 from these games is 20% less than their seasonal average.

As for the Toffees they have also picked up a distinct disciplinary quirk of late. Their last two away fixtures have not produced a single booking yet in their last two home games, David Moyes' men have been cautioned four times apiece.

Recommended Bet Back Everton most cards in both halves SBK 10/1

West Ham v Nottingham Forest (14:15) - 12/1 13.00 double tempts

First off, the draw is fancied here, with Forest's last two outings ending honours even and West Ham's last three at home finishing likewise. 23/103.30 tempts for another points-share.

Backing a scant number of first-half corners is also a shout. These sides have won under 1.5 corners before the break in 14 of their last 20 games combined.

Instead though we're focusing on individuals, namely Jarrod Bowen who has converted in each of his last three appearances at the London Stadium, prodding home from close range at Old Trafford last Sunday for good measure.



The Hammers' desperately poor campaign would be all the more desperate if not for their impactful captain who has chipped in with a goal involvement every 140 minutes in 2024/25.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka meanwhile is another stand-out of late, superb against Spurs - assisting, completing 3 successful dribbles and winning seven ground duels - before repeating those levels in Manchester. If deployed again on the left that pits him against Ola Aina who has been booked in each of his last two games, after not seeing yellow in his 20 games prior.

In the cards market though look no further than Morgan Gibbs-White who seems to be taking Forest's recent dip to heart. The England midfielder has been cautioned in four of his last five showings.

Recommended Bet Back Bowen to score and Gibbs-White to be booked SBK 12/1

Brentford v Fulham (15:00) - Cottagers miss their target

Four defeats in five have seen the Cottagers slip out of the European reckoning and concentrating on these five games it's possible to identify where the problem lies.

With the second worst chance conversion rate of any team in the top 12, errant finishing has consistently undermined what has otherwise been an excellent season for Fulham and that has especially been the case in recent weeks with 73 shots undertaken in their most recent quintet of fixtures.

On other days, in other circumstances, that could be enough to amass 15 points.

Alas, just 22 of them were on target with only four of them scored.

The blunt truth of the matter is that if Marco Silva was blessed with an Isak, Wood or Mbeumo leading his line then Fulham would be looking forward to Champions league football next term.

Instead, they are figuratively on the beach and instead Mbeumo will be doing his damage at the other end. The 25-year-old boasts five goal involvements in five while his 23% goal conversion for 2024/25 puts this Sunday's opponents to shame.

Unbeaten in six, the Bees are well fancied to prevail here and pertinently have scored in both halves in three of their last four outings.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford to win both halves SBK 9/2

Leicester v Ipswich (15:00) - Foxes finally fire

Going into this having picked up a bit of form and with home advantage, Ruud Van Nistelrooy's side are backed to gain only their sixth victory of the season in a contest that would have been a real nail-biter had it taken place a month ago.

As it is, it's two blindfolded men in a firing line sharing a last cigarette.

Regardless, the Foxes have scored four goals in their last 180 minutes of competitive action which is some feat given that it took them 18 hours to convert their previous four. As for Ipswich, they have conceded 2.1 goals per 90 on their travels in 2025.

What hasn't exactly helped Town's cause this term is a surprising lack of tackles made, the fourth fewest in the league. As for fouls, Liam Delap has more than done his bit to up their count in this regard. The striker has fouled 19 times in his last seven away starts.

Recommended Bet Back Leicester to win by exactly 2 goals SBK 5/1

Arsenal v Newcastle (16:30) - Potential cracker

Second plays third in the Emirates' concluding league game of the season and the first point of call concern's this fixture's recent history with 13 of the last 15 meetings finishing to nil.

Whether that trend continues remains to be seen but it feels doubtful when we acknowledge that the Gunners have scored in 86% of their league commitments this season while only Liverpool have out-fired the Magpies in 2024/25. Indeed, from 18 away contests, Eddie Howe's men have only failed to get on the scoresheet at Goodison, Anfield and the Etihad.

A plethora of sublime attacking talent on display also leads us to believe that both teams will score, with Alexander Isak bagging 0.77 goals per 90, including two across all comps against Arsenal this term.

The hosts meanwhile possess Bukayo Saka and Gabrial Martinelli who combined have taken on 18 shots on target across their last seven appearances. Who needs a recognized centre-forward when you have wingers racking up those numbers?

Add in Anthony Gordon, who has scored or assisted in four of his last five encounters with Arsenal and a low-scoring affair here - such as played out in the corresponding clash back in early November - feels unlikely.

Premier League games involving Newcastle this term have produced 3.1 goals per 90 while Arsenal's most recent four outings have all conjured up 3+.

A potential cracker lies in wait.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS and over 3.5 goals SBK 13/8

Now read Alan Shearer's latest exclusive column here