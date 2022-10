Silver Boot market now up on Betfair Sportsbook

Kane strong favourite to be top scorer without Haaland

Jesus and Salah make little appeal

Mike Norman strongly fancies Phil Foden at 22/1

As a result of Erling Haaland wrapping up this season's Premier League Golden Boot prize - well, almost - barely a quarter of a way through the campaign, the Betfair Sportsbook have introduced a new 'Silver Boot' market to keep your top goalscorer interests alive.

The Manchester City striker has taken the Premier League by storm this term, scoring an incredible 15 goals in just nine games.

At that rate he'll score 60+, and while that seems a tad unrealistic it most certainly isn't hard to imagine him getting around the 40 goals mark, so you can understand why he's 1/12 in the Premier League Top Goalscorer market.

So step forward the Top Goalscorer without Erling Haaland market where Harry Kane is the current 6/5 favourite.

Kane undoubtedly the man to beat

Kane is a very worthy favourite of course, the Tottenham striker currently joint-leading the race - without Haaland - on eight goals, level with Brentford's Ivan Toney ahead of Tottenham's home game against Everton later today.

Current Top Scorer Standings/Odds (without Haaland): - Harry Kane (8) - 6/5

- Ivan Toney (8) - 20/1

- Phil Foden (6) - 22/1

- Aleksandar Mitrovic (6) - 20/1

- Robert Firmino (6) - 20/1

- Gabriel Jesus (5) - 7/1

- James Maddison (5) - 40/1

- Leandro Trossard (5) - 75/1 Notable others: - Son Heung-min (3) - 16/1

- Raheem Sterling (3) - 33/1

- Mohamed Salah (2) - 11/1

- Darwin Nunez (2) - 20/1

By usual standards it's been a fine start to the season from Kane who has previously struggled for goals in the first few months of the campaign, so to have eight on the board already bodes very well for the England striker and anyone taking the short odds.

And that 6/5 could be a distant memory later today if he has a good game against the Toffees, but for a long-term bet he's just not for me.

Jesus and Salah can be easily dismissed

There was quite a gamble on Gabriel Jesus to be top scorer before the new season started, and to have five goals to his name already is certainly nothing to be sniffed at.

But these goals came when Arsenal have been in flying form and scoring plenty of goals themselves.

Gabriel Martinelli (4), Bukayo Saka (3), Martin Odegaard (3), Granit Xhaka (2) and even defender William Saliba (2) have more than one to their name this term and the Gunners just look like a team that will share their goals around rather than rely on Jesus.

At 7/1 in this market, Arsenal's main man makes no appeal.

And neither too does Mo Salah, who is way down the current top scorer standings on just two goals, but is the third favourite in this market at 11/1.

The Liverpool attacker has scored 22, 19, 22 and 23 goals respectively during the last four seasons, but those tallies came when the Reds were challenging for the title, playing some super football, and scoring regularly.

There's still plenty of time to go of course, but Liverpool currently are a far cry from the team we've seen in recent seasons, and it's looking already that - despite his Champions League hat-trick in midweek - Salah will do well to get 15+ league goals this term.

Fabulous Foden the stand-out bet

You have to respect the chances of a few others, especially Mitrovic and Toney at 20/1, but from an each-way perspective - Betfair are paying 1/5 odds, 3 places on this market - Phil Foden looks an absolute stand-out bet at 22/1 to be the Top Scorer without Erling Haaland.

Back Phil Foden each-way to be Top Scorer without Erling Haaland @ 22/1

To immediately put those odds into perspective, Foden has eight players at shorter odds than him in this market, yet in the Top Goalscorer market only Kane, Jesus and Salah are at shorter odds.

The Manchester City starlet already has six leaue goals to his name this season, so he's bang in contention, but crucially he's playing for the best team in the country that simply can't stop scoring.

And Foden is now a regular starter of course who looks pretty much un-droppable unless being rested.

If he can stay injury free, and carry on at his current goalscoring rate - though I'm confident he can even improve it - then he'll get around 25 goals this term, which will be more than enough to challenge for the Silver Boot honours.

However, playing 38 league games is unrealistic given that he'll be rested as the season progresses in favour of more important Champions League games.

But I really don't see Foden's form dropping off - or Manchester City's for that matter - so as long as the 22-year-old plays 30+ league games this term I fully expect him to score around 20 goals, which should be good enough for an each-way pay out at the very least.