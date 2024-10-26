Premier League Saturday Tips: Back revived Rutter, Foden and 5/1 Bournemouth punt

Goals anticipated at Villa Park

Confidence won't be an issue for either side at Villa Park, the hosts on a high from another Champions League victory, the Cherries flying after getting the better of Arsenal last weekend.

Moreover, this is a fixture that tends to produce goals, with 3+ converted in six of their last seven meetings.

For the hosts, the form of Morgan Rogers continues to impress, while Youri Tielemans had made himself indispensable in the middle, but it's a couple of quirks concerning Bournemouth that grab the attention.

Andoni Iraola's men have won the third highest number of corners this term while Antoine Semenyo can usually be relied upon to make waves.

The Ghanian international has either scored or been booked in five of his eight league commitments in 2024/25.

Recommended Bet Back over 2.5 goals, Cherries over 4.5 corners and Semenyo to score or be shown a card SBK 5/1

Brentford v Ipswich (15:00) - Bucking a trend

The Tractor Boys have found the Premier League tough ground to furrow and there are many ways to illustrate this. Two details stand out though.

To date they have faced 114 shots, which equates to an attempt on their goal every six minutes. And they have only been ahead for 4% of their total game-time.

Of course, their desperate search for an opening win is the biggest indicator of all.

Here they travel to Brentford, who have struggled on the road but are yet to be beaten at the Gtech. Pertinently, their three wins have come at the expense of the bottom three, with Ipswich presently fourth from bottom.

Discipline is the way to go with this one, with the Bees bucking a record-high trend for yellow cards across the top-flight. A meagre 14 to date means that Ipswich have received almost a caution more per game.

Recommended Bet Back the visitors to receive the most cards SBK 4/6

Brighton v Wolves (15:00) - Rutter rep improving

Wolves' xG of 0.6 when drawing almost doubles to 1.1 when finding themselves behind and this suggests that Gary O'Neil's side are far too passive until attacking intent is demanded.

Not that an increase in chance creation has helped their cause, managing to accrue just a single point after going behind on five occasions. Worse yet, they have lost each of the three games in which they have scored first.

Georginio Rutter is the form man to look out for at the Amex, with three goal involvements in three and a stand-out performance at St James Park last week. Whether the French forward is deployed on the right or just behind Evan Ferguson, he is fancied to continue his reputational rehabilitation after flopping first time out in the Premier League with Leeds.

Recommended Bet Back Rutter to score or assist SBK 11/10

Man City v Southampton (15:00) - Foden fancied

BTTS has landed in City's last seven league outings and 1/12.00 for that run to continue does tempt with the Saints expected to commit men forward on the break. For all of their many flaws, as a first win continues to elude them, Russell Martin's side have only failed to score in one of their last six.

Any such push-back however against the champions will surely amount to a consolation, with City anticipated to revel in a touch more space and freedom than has been afforded them of late. Against Arsenal in the second-half, then Wolves, and in their opening 45 at home to Sparta midweek, it was rare to see an opposition player venture beyond their own penalty area.

Southampton will be braver. Or, more naïve, take your pick.

Erling Haaland is an obvious candidate to wreak havoc, adding a further two Champions League goals to his collection on Wednesday evening, the first of which was sensational. But it's the improving form of Phil Foden that intrigues, the 24-year-old tipped to start with Grealish and Doku both struggling with knocks.

Against Sparta, the king of the half-turn took on four shots, two hitting the target, one nestling into the corner of the net.

Recommended Bet Back Foden to have 1 or more shots on target in each half SBK 6/5

Everton v Fulham (17:30) - Toffees no longer crumble

Can anything significant be read into Everton's back-to-back clean sheets? Perhaps so because the Toffees' defence has an odd propensity to either be porous or watertight across several weeks at a time.

Last season, four shut-outs on the bounce was sandwiched between some heavy concessions. They finished their campaign with five clean sheets at Goodison after previously shipping in twos and threes at home from Christmas on.

This time out, a concession rate of 2.5 goals per 90 has given way to Michael Keane and James Tarkowski forging an imperious partnership in recent weeks. Both have been brilliant.

Deprived of Joachim Anderson and Sasa Lukic, the Cottagers will be a weakened proposition on Merseyside and a third away loss of the season possibly awaits them.

Just don't expect an avalanche of goals. Everton last scored more than two in a league game 31 matches ago.