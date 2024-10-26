Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Jones to keep out Reds in 14/1 treble

Wrexham to be cancelled out by Addicks

Walsall continue in excellent form with a big win in midweek

Alan Dudman has a pair of 14/1 15.00 accas for this weekend in the EFL

League One

Charlton, so often the draw specialists last season might be going that way again with two in their last two games and three all season.

Wrexham themseves have drawn two of their six on the road, but it's their goals for and against that look made for a draw punt for Saturday. Five of their six games away from the Racecourse have banked for Under 2.5 Goals backers, and the only one that hit overs was the 1-3 loss at Birmingham.

Wrexham recorded just 0.37xG in midweek at home to Huddersfield, and with the way the Addicks are set up, they might be hard to break down for Phil Parkinson's glitzy side.

KEY OPTA STAT: After losing four consecutive home league games between January and February 2024, Charlton have since lost just one of their last 13 outings at the Valley (W5 D7).

Exeter have lost just two of their last 11 away league games (W7 D2), with both defeats in that stint coming via a 2-1 scoreline and might be a little under-rated here in terms of the betting.

However, with an excellent defensive record on the road with just conceded, they might good enough for a point, but certainly good enough to keep the goals down. While the Under 2.5 Goals is worth a second look, Huddersfield's strength leads me to the BTTS 'No' at 1/12.00, and Gary Caldwell's side have recorded three successive clean sheets on the road to back that up.

KEY OPTA STAT: After winning both of their first two away league games against Huddersfield Town in the 1970's, Exeter City have since won just two of their last 10 such matches against the Terriers (D4 L4).

Posh went goal crazy in midweek with a massive 5-1 win at home to Blackpool and their last three matches are now 5-1 win, 3-1 loss and 3-3 draw.

The Over 2.5 Goals is short enough at 1/21.50 and a little shorter than what we'd normally expect, so it's with the 3.5 Goals for Saturday as Posh seem back to their entertaining best.

Indeed, their Saturday loss at Wycombe they gave up 2.20xG and conceded three big chances, likewise they created three big chances. Bolton have lost just two of their last 18 home league games (W10 D6), scoring 37 goals in total during that time.

KEY OPTA STAT: Peterborough have lost their last three away league games in succession and will be looking to avoid losing four in-a-row for the first time since September 2022, with a 1-0 defeat to Bolton acting as their fourth defeat in that prior stint.

League Two

Walsall have scored 2+ goals in each of their last three away league games (W2 D1) and will be looking to score more than one goal in four consecutive away EFL matches for the first time since August 2015.

They remained in excellent shape in midweek with a 3-1 home win against Carlisle - and a performance dominant in xG, shots on target and big chances created. All achieved with just 33% possession.

Walsall have scored 12 on the road already and this looks a perfect game for their counter-attack style.

KEY OPTA STAT: Walsall have three of their last four league games against sides from Lancashire, as many as across their prior 20 such matches combined.

Grimsby have done us two good turns already this season and gave us a single win midweek with a 0-1 success against Tranmere. Nigel Adkins side are not particularly good at the moment, but Grimsby had a superior xG at 1.74 on the road and also created the better chances with a deserved three points.

David Artell's team are becoming quite entertaining too, and while Tuesday was a low-scorer, at home they are F8 A12, and away are F9 A10.

MK Dons are more aggressive under their new manager and have scored five in two with a pair of wins - playing more on the front foot and getting their number 10s into the box with well-timed runs. This game could be a good match-up but I am finding it hard to split them.

KEY OPTA STAT: Grimsby Town are unbeaten across their last four football league games against MK Dons (W2 D2), scoring exactly one goal in each of those matches.

Salford are two wins from six and Colchester are just one from six, and neither appeal very much for an outright win on those stats.

Indeed, Salford are often bad prices, while Col U look way too short at 1/12.00 for home win. They've scored no more than one goal in a League Two match in October and have won just one of their last five home league games (D2 L2), although they have kept two clean sheets in that time, as many as across their prior 23 such matches combined.

Salford have failed to win any of their last five away league games (D4 L1) and could go six on the road without victory for the first time since March 2021 (seven matches) and both could just cancel each other out with Salford's endless passing producing nothing.

KEY OPTA STAT: Colchester United have lost just one of their 10 league games against Salford City (W6 D3), conceding more than one goal in just one of those matches.