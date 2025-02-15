Premier League Saturday Tips: 15/2 Villa treble backed plus Elanga to shine

Multiple goals for Arsenal backed at 11/4 3.75

Leicester v Arsenal (12:30) - Poor, porous Foxes

The Foxes can consider themselves unfortunate not to still be in the FA Cup, undone by a late goal that was clearly offside. All the same, it's yet another defeat under Ruud Van Nistelrooy, their ninth in 13 outings since the Dutch coach took charge.



He has failed to tighten things up at the back. He has failed to unlock a forward line that, on paper at least, has goals in them.

Proof of all this can be found in two alarming stats. Leicester last kept a clean sheet in the league on October 5th. Up front meanwhile they have fired blanks in each of their last four league home games.

Only three Premier League sides have previously lost to nil in five consecutive home fixtures and to avoid joining that number, Leicester must trouble an Arsenal collective that admittedly do afford their opponents a chance or two, usually on route to beating them.

The Gunners are unbeaten in seven on the road but pertinently both teams have scored on six occasions. For what it's worth, Jamie Vardy has 11 goals to his name in this match-up. The 38-year-old is 7/24.50 to add to that tally on Saturday.

This is not about strikers though, or in Arsenal's case, no strikers, with Kai Havertz out. It's about Leicester's consistently porous defence, conceding 2+ goals in three-quarters of their contests this term.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 SBK 11/4







Aston Villa v Ipswich (15:00) - Wealth of options

Will Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio be handed full debuts this weekend? A lot depends on Ollie Watkins' availability, the striker currently a coin-flip. Where does Donyell Malen fit into proceedings, and Leon Bailey too for that matter? Surely Jacob Ramsey has to start after his impressive showing in the cup?

If the above illustrates the wealth of options Unai Emery now has at his disposal it also leaves us reluctant to highlight any individual, in case they don't feature.

Instead, a touch further back is where to look, to Morgan Rogers who was magnificent against Spurs. Endlessly driving forward, the midfielder racked up four key passes and three shots, two on target.

Should we go back further still we find much fewer options, Villa presently deprived of three centre-backs. This potentially opens the door for the visitors to at least get on the score-sheet, the Tractor Boys doing so in eight of their 11 away fixtures this season.

No doubt Liam Delap will be involved in that, and no doubt he'll be involved elsewhere. No other forward in the top-flight has committed more fouls in 2024/25 (49).

Recommended Bet Back BTTS, Rogers to have 2 or more SOT and Delap to commit 2 or more fouls SBK 15/2







Fulham v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Elanga fancied at 13/5 3.60

The hosts have drawn four of their last five at Craven Cottage and they will likely settle for a point again coming up against high-flying Forest. Even including their aberration at Bournemouth, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have fired 2.4 goals per 90 across their last ten in the league.

Seven of those of course came at Brighton's expense a fortnight ago, and while not wishing to diminish that achievement it should be noted that the Seagulls more than played their part in the tonking, affording Gibbs-White and company vast spaces to roam.

The canny Marco Silva will ensure the central areas are better policed on this occasion, with Lukic and Berge as a double-pivot.





Another hat-trick of assists is improbable therefore for Anthony Elanga though the winger remains the danger man to watch here. The on-form former Man United star has contributed nine goal involvements in his last nine outings.

Recommended Bet Back Elanga to score or assist SBK 13/5







Man City v Newcastle (15:00) - Early 11/4 3.75 edge for Blues

The Magpies haven't beat City in the league at the Etihad for a quarter of a century but gone now are the days when this match-up routinely produced a walloping. Between 2011 and 2022, the Blues won 10 on the bounce, to an aggregate scoreline of 39-4.

To be clear, those victories have kept on coming, with not an away win or draw in sight. It's just that the results are closer, with 1-0s and 2-0s the order of the day, and Newcastle often cursing their misfortune at chances spurned.

The chief takeaway from the above are the nils because, remarkably, Newcastle last scored at the Etihad - in any comp - way back in 2018. That equates to 10 hours of football.

Can 17-goal Isak and/or Gordon end this bizarre drought? Certainly City's Jekyll and Hyde nature of late offers up hope, though to counter-balance this Dias, Stone, and Ake are all back into the defensive mix.

Don't discount an early advantage for the hosts in this top four clash. City have converted inside 20 mins in six of their last seven times they have hosted this fixture.

Recommended Bet Back City to be ahead on 20 mins SBK 11/4







Southampton v Bournemouth (15:00) - Double for Cherries

This is a fascinating South Coast derby for so many reasons, not least that one team is in exceptional shape, the other in disarray. For the first time ever, the Cherries have every chance of completing a league double over their former superiors.

The player backed to make this happen is Antoine Semenyo, the winger boasting a goal involvement in each of his last four away games in the top-flight. The Ghanian also converted in their earlier meeting this season.

Justin Kluivert meanwhile has bagged nine on the road this term.

That encounter back in September saw Bournemouth race into a three-goal lead at the break and a comprehensive victory is fancied again, with the Saints firmly back in the doldrums after producing a lifeless cup display last weekend.

They've gone from calamitously poor to just plain bad under Ivan Juric.

Cards will be a factor in this one, especially given their rivalry. Southampton have picked up 2.8 cautions per 90 this season, Bournemouth 2.5.

Recommended Bet Back over 5.5 cards and Cherries to be ahead at break SBK 9/2







West Ham v Brentford (15:00) - 11/8 2.38 double fancied

Mixed results keep on coming for the Hammers but since Graham Potter has taken charge and put square pegs in square holes the team looks far more cohesive as a consequence. Moreover, they're on the right trajectory, carving out four big chances at Villa Park and forcing Filip Jorgensen into making four saves at Stamford Bridge.

A statement performance feels imminent, where everything clicks.

Could that be this Saturday? Perhaps, though with two wins and a draw the Bees appear to have resolved their issues away from the Gtech. Furthermore, they'll be glad to see Mark Flekken back in nets, the keeper maintaining a very credible 72.4% save percentage this season.

At the other end we turn to the usual suspects. Yoane Wissa has scored 0.59 goals per 90. Bryan Mbeumo has bagged four goals in six.



A high-scoring encounter possibly awaits here. 70% of Brentford's games have produced 3+ while the London Stadium has gifted the third highest number of goals of all grounds in the top-flight.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford keeper to make 3 or more saves and over 2.5 goals SBK 11/8









Crystal Palace v Everton (17:30) - The Moyes factor

Palace have a terrible record against the Toffees but go into this in very decent shape, losing only one of their last seven in the league. Add last Monday's cup victory over Doncaster into the mix and Oliver Glasner's men have won four of their last five contests by a scoreline of 2-0.

Another two-goal gain is always possible of course but feels less likely now that David Moyes is in charge of the visitors. 1.74xG per 90 since the managerial switch is highly encouraging while all season long Everton have conceded the fewest number of first-half goals.

This is pertinent because only Leicester have scored fewer first half goals than the Eagles.

Unquestionably, Everton have improved under the veteran Scot and this has naturally led to an increase in corners won. Prior to a rumbustious derby draw that was never going to be corner-heavy, the Toffees were averaging 4.6 per game under Moyes.





Recommended Bet Back under 0.5 goals in first half SBK 8/5





