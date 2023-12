Manchester City matched at 1.01 1/100 to beat Palace

Two late goals salvage a point for visitors

City close to 6/4 2.50 on Exchange to win title

Manchester City remain favourites, but have drifted to 2.466/4 on the Betfair Exchange, to win the Premier League title after dropping a further two points at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens are enduring a poor run of form, with only the one victory - a narrow 2-1 win over struggling Luton - to their name from their last six Premier League matches.

They ended Saturday fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Liverpool, but they'll end the weekend six points adrift should the Reds beat Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

(*Betfair Exchange odds before Sunday's games)

- Man City 2.466/4

- Liverpool 3.613/5

- Arsenal 4.47/2

- BAR 19.018/1

City matched at 1.01 1/100 before late collapse but 90-Minute Payout backers still collect

Pep Guardiola's men were leading 2-0 after 54 minutes thanks to goals from Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis, and despite the absence of leading goalscorer Erling Haaland were fully expected to see out the game and claim three points.

City were matched at 1.011/100 on the Betfair Exchange in the Match Odds market, with over £117,000 being traded on that basement price.

But Palace showed tremendous fight and reduced the arrears through Jean-Philippe Mateta with around 15 minutes remaining, and in the 95th minute, Michael Olise converted a penalty to snatch a point after Phil Foden had commited a foul on Mateta.

35,698 losing bets paid out as winners



It's party time if you backed Man City with us #MCICRY | #90Min pic.twitter.com/PmlQmuDaIl -- Betfair (@Betfair) December 16, 2023

But the 2-2 draw at the Etihad wasn't bad news at all for those who backed Man City to win in the Match Odds 90 market on the Betfair Sportsbook.

With City leading 2-1 as the clocked ticked 90:00, Betfair paid out on the Citizens as winners for anyone who included them to win in singles, accas or in Bet Builders using the Match Odds 90 market.

It means that Betfair settled over 35,000 bets on Man City as winners despite Guardiola's men conceding a late equaliser. You can read more about Betfair's 90-Minute Payout offer here.

Read More Premier League stories, previews and tips here.