Liverpool drop more points on the road

Arsenal and City wins mean no change at the top

Haaland scores 27th league goal of season

More twists and turns at the bottom

Liverpool have drifted to 23/10 on the Betfair Sportsbook to record a Top 4 Finish after they could manage only a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

With Fulham dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Wolves on Friday night and Newcastle in League Cup final duty, the trip to Selhurst Park offered Jurgen Klopp's men a great chance to close the gap on the teams above them.

But in a drab affair, the closest the Reds came to scoring was when Mo Salah's shot smashed against the cross bar in the second half.

The goalless draw means that Liverpool have won just one of their last five Premier League games on the road, and with trips to Manchester City and Chelsea to come in two of their next three away games, their away form is of huge concern.

In Sunday's only Premier League game, Tottenham got the better of Chelsea 2-0 thanks to goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane, a result that kept them fourth in the table, four points ahead of Newcastle in fifth and nine ahead of Liverpool.

However, Spurs have played two more games than most of their top four rivals and they can be backed at 11/10 to record a Top 4 Finish. Newcastle can be backed at 17/10.

The defeat for Chelsea left them 10th in the table and their manager Graham Potter fighting to keep his job. Potter was cut to 4/11 to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job.

No change at the top as Gunners and City both win

At the very top of the table Arsenal maintained their two-point advantage over Manchester City after both teams secured three points on the road on Saturday.

The Gunners got the better of Leicester 1-0 thanks to a Gabriel Martinelli goal, while a few hours later Man City thrashed Bournemouth 4-1 with Erling Haaland getting on the scoresheet to score his 27th league goal of the season.

Ahead of Arsenal's game in hand - a home game against Everton on Wednesday - Mikel Arteta's men can be backed at 10/11 in the Betfair Sportsbook's Premier League Winner market, with Pep Guardiola's men available to back at Evens.

Meanwhile in the Betfair Exchange's Top Goalscorer market, Haaland is an almost unbackable 1.061/18 chance ahead of Harry Kane at 23.022/1 and Marcus Rashford at 110.0109/1.

Cherries getting sinking feeling

Bournemouth have shortened to 1/4 in the Relegation market following their home drubbing by Man City, a result that saw them fall to 19th in the table though very much within touching distance of the teams above them.

Gary O'Neill's men are three points ahead of Southampton who sit rock bottom on 18 points following their defeat to Leeds, who won 1-0 in their first game under new boss Javi Gracia.

The Saints can be backed at 3/10 to go down with Leeds drifting to 8/5 after they moved out of the relegation zone, swapping places with Everton.

The Toffees went down 0-2 at home to Aston Villa, the first defeat at Goodison Park under new boss Sean Dyche, and they're now available to back at 11/10 in the Relegation market.

Nottingham Forest are another team going in the wrong direction after they were thrashed 4-0 at struggling West Ham.

Steve Cooper's men are four points above the drop zone and available to back at 2/1, while David Moyes' men - who are two points worse off than Forest - have drifted to 7/1 to be relegated.