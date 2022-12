Bournemouth also backed to go down

Wolves hope Lopetegui can adapt fast

Everton and Southampton also in danger

Nottingham Forest are the team most likely to be relegated from the Premier League this season, according to bettors.

Steve Cooper's side are 18th and have taken 13 points from 15 games. At 1.625/8 they are the shortest price in the Betfair Exchange relegation market.

The good news for Forest fans is that they have lost only once in their last five in the league (W2D2). Prior to the World Cup then, there were signs that they would fight for their top flight status.

The break came at a bad time for their momentum but they will hope to carry some of it into their trip to Manchester United on 27 December.

Bournemouth 1.715/7 are the next shortest price for relegation. The Cherries have appointed Gary O'Neill as their permanent manager after taking 13 points from 11 games under him as caretaker manager.

In their last game before the World Cup, Bournemouth ended a run of four straight losses by beating Everton and they are 14th in the table.

Betfair Exchange punters have little faith in the south coast club, though, and think they're going down.

Lopetegui faces baptism of fire with Wolves

Wolves are the Premier League's bottom club, and four points from safety, but they are slightly longer than two of the teams above them.

It may be down to the appointment of Julen Lopetegui that the Black Country club are a touch over evens for the drop.

They have pulled off a coup by appointing the Spaniard, who won the Europa League with Sevilla and steered them to a fourth-place finish in La Liga, but he has never coached in the Premier League.

The serious business begins when Wolves go to Goodison Park for a potential relegation battle six-pointer on Boxing Day.

Lampard set for sticky end at Toffees?

Everton are just one point and one place above Forest in the table and yet the Toffees are 2.747/4 to go down.

They have a decent squad, stayed up last season under Frank Lampard and may have money to invest in players in January.

But they have not improved this season under Lampard and are on a run of just one win in seven (L5D1).

Lampard is 4/9 favourite in the Betfair Sportsbook Next Premier League Manager to Leave market and, if they fail to beat Wolves on Boxing Day, that price could shorten.

Southampton are the other club shorter than 2/1 for the drop at 2.89/5.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked just before the World Cup break and new boss Nathan Jones has a lot on his plate with the Saints winning just one win in 10 (L7D2) and sitting 19th in the table.