Forest and Saints doomed according to Exchange odds

Three from nine will go down in tight battle

The tighest Premier League battle for many years is entering its final straight with teams having just eight or nine matches left to play.

Just 10 points separate Southampton in 20th and Crystal Palace in 12th, so here's what the odds say about all nine teams in the mix.

Odds-on and sinking fast

Southampton 1.192/11 are 20th in the table and the shortest price of any team for relegation.

They play with more purpose since Ruben Selles took over but their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday was painful and, even though they are only four points from safety at the time of writing, bettors are convinced the Spaniard cannot save the Saints.

Nottingham Forest 1.434/9 looked for a while like they were going to stay up after their unexpected promotion last season. But bettors have lost faith during a run of no win in nine matches (L6D3).

Leicester 1.794/5 fans probably do not feel inspired by the appointment of Dean Smith for the remainder of the season and the Betfair Exchange odds share their pessimism.

Smith managed one win after taking charge of Norwich last season in December before they went down. Bettors backing the ex-Villa boss to oversee consecutive relegations.

Fighting chance of survival

Everton 3.211/5 failed to learn their lesson after going close to relegation last season and are out of the dropzone only on goal difference.

There is more than their record of 69 consecutive years of top flight football on the line for the Toffees who could, it was reported last week, be in severe financial peril if they go down. Sean Dyche (W3 D3 L4 since taking over) has serious task on his hands.

Bournemouth 3.8514/5 earned a potentially priceless 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday and climbed to 15th as Gary O'Neill fights to keep them up.

They have won three of their last five and will hope to be safe before going to Goodison Park on the final day.

Leeds 4.47/2 are right back in the mire after they were pummelled 5-1 by Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Easter Sunday.

It's Liverpool at home next up for the Whites, who are just two points above the dropzone, and Javi Gracia will be hoping for an immediate reaction. Their games feature plenty of goals, with three of the last five under the Spaniard going over 4.5, and they need to tighten up.

Take nothing for granted

West Ham 13.5 are a long price for the drop but David Moyes' men have only three points more than Forest.

The Hammers can afford to take nothing for granted and showed how brittle they are this season in their horrorshow 5-1 defeat at home to Newcastle last week.

The East Londoners bounced back, beating Fulham 1-0 on Saturday and potentially saving Moyes' job, but both club and manager will still be endangered if they get complacement between now and the end of the season.

Wolves 15.014/1 are on the up under Julen Lopetegui and the price on them going down indicates they can afford to start thinking about how they will kick on under the ex-Spain boss next term.

Their points total tells a different story, however, and they are only four points from the dropzone.

Crystal Palace 50.049/1 enjoying a late season renaissance under out-of-retirement Roy Hodgson is one of the unlikelier recent developments but, after two wins on the trot, the price shows that bettors think the Eagles are safe.

Still, only six points separate Palace from 18th-place and matches against Southampton, Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Bournemouth and Forest mean that six of their remaining eight matches will be against teams with a lot at stake.