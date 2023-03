Forest cut to Evens for drop as slide continues

Leeds out to 3/1 after netting four at Wolves

Crucial points for Toffees, Saints and Foxes

Poor run of form continues for Forest

Nottingham Forest were the first of the relegation candidates in action this weekend, losing 1-2 at home to Newcastle on Friday night.

Steve Cooper's men can be thankful that the defeat wasn't heavier after seeing their crossbar rattled on a few occasions before Newcastle looked to have a perfectly good goal ruled out for a questionable offside decision.

However, it wasn't until stoppage time that Alexander Isak converted from the spot to seal the three points for Eddie Howe's men.

The defeat sees Forest go into the international break 16th in the table, just two points above the drop zone, and available to back at Evens in the Betfair Sportsbook's Relegation market.

The win for the Magpies has them fifth in the table, two points behind Tottenham in fourth with two games in hand. They can be backed at 11/10 for a Top 4 Finish.

Big win for Leeds and Toffees snatch late point

Leeds United are out to 3/1 for the drop after finding their scoring boots in emphatic fashion at Wolves, winning 4-2 against one of their relegation rivals.

Javi Gracia's men were 3-0 up at one stage before two quick goals from the hosts brought them right back into the game.

However, a red card for Wolves defender Jonny made matters a little easier for Leeds and they sealed the victory deep into stoppage time courtesy of a goal from striker Rodrigo.

The day ended badly for the hosts with unused substitute Matheus Nunes shown a straight red card for remonstrating with the officials close to full-time.

Leeds, who started the day 19th in the table, climbed to 14th, just one point behind Wolves who can be backed at 10/3 to be relegated.

In the day's late kick-off Everton twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Chelsea, the point lifting Sean Dyche's men to 15th in the table level on points with Leeds, two points above the drop zone.

The Toffess are out to 7/5 in the Relegation market.

Cherries picked off at Villa Park

Bournemouth's run of decent performances - which saw them nearly shock Arsenal before beating Liverpool last week - ended at Villa Park when they went down 3-0 to an on-song Aston Villa.

The Cherries remain deep in trouble, sitting 19th in the table and having played a game more than the team immediately above them, West Ham.

Gary O'Neil's men are among the firm favourites for the drop, currently available to back at 4/9.

Favourites in the Relegation market are Southampton at 3/10, despite a late comeback at home to Tottenham, drawing 3-3, a result that sparked a post-match outburst from Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

You can read more on that in our rolling Premier League Manager blog.

The Saints remain bottom of the table, but sitting on 23 points, and to illustrate how congested it is down there, a win in their next game could take them level on points with Leeds in 14th!

Leicester ended their run of five straight defeats with a 1-1 draw at Brentford, Harvey Barnes cancelling out Mathias Jensen's first half strike.

The result has Brendan Rodgers' men 17th in the table, just one point and one place above the drop zone. The Foxes can be backed at 7/2 to go down.

Also available to back at 7/2 is West Ham, who didn't play in this round of fixtures. The Hammers sit 18th in the table, level on points with Bournemouth immediately below them.

Crystal Palace - who play away at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon - are the outsiders of the nine teams fighting to avoid the drop, currently available to back at 9/2.

Betfair Sportsbook Relegation Market:

- Southampton 3/10

- Bournemouth 4/9

- Nottingham Forest Evs

- Everton 7/5

- Leeds 3/1

- Wolves 10/3

- West Ham 7/2

- Leicester 7/2

- Crystal Palace 9/2

*odds correct as of 12:00 Sunday 19 March