Nottingham Forest were immediately installed as Premier League relegation favourites for 2022/23 after they sealed their return to the top flight.

They are back in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years after Steve Cooper's men beat Huddersfield 1-0 inside 90 minutes at Wembley on a tense and momentous Sunday afternoon.

They are 8/11 to go straight back down next season with fellowe promotees Bournemouth the same price. Fulham, who come up after winning the Championship, are 11/10.

Mark O'Haire's Forest tip was on the money

Back in August, our Championship expert Mark O'Haire asked:

"Could the conditions be right for an overdue challenge from Nottingham Forest? The Tricky Trees approach the new season with little attention or expectation..."

Mark recommended backing Forest at 2.8815/8 for a top six finish and that proved to be bang on as the Tricky Trees finished fourth.

Super Cooper pulled off unlikely promotion

Their season didn't start smoothly and Forest were forced to sack manager Chris Hughton after six defeats in their first seven matches.

Cooper made an immediate impact and the club began to pull themselves up the table across what would be a gruelling 49-game Championship season.

They beat Sheffield United over two legs in the play-off semi-finals before overcoming Huddersfield, thanks to Levi Colwill's own goal, in the final.

The victory was said to be worth around £170m due to the money the club will receive for being in the Premier League.

The odds indicate they will struggle to stay there for longer than one season. But they achieved an upset by winning promotion, so could they pull off another surprise in 2022/23?