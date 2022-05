Leeds United gave themselves a chance of avoiding relegation but bettors still backed the Whites for the drop after their last gasp equaliser against Brighton on Sunday.

Pascal Struijk scored an injury-time goal to make it 1-1 at Elland Road and lift Leeds to 17th in the table. That saw Burnley slip into the relegation zone but they have a game in hand.

Leeds are 1.824/5 to go down while Burnley are 2.8815/8 ahead of their trip to Aston Villa on Thursday.

On Sunday, in the final round of fixtures, Burnley are at home to Newcastle.

Leeds travel to Brentford.

Safety no certainty for Everton

Bettors are confident that 16th-placed Everton will stay up even though their 3-2 defeat to Brentford at Goodison Park yesterday means the Toffees are just two points above the bottom three. They also have a game in hand on Leeds.

Frank Lampard's are 8.88/1 to go down but they are by no means safe and their defeat to the Bees showed Everton are still capable of imploding.

They play at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday evening before going to Arsenal on the final day.

The Gunners are competing with their fierce rivals Tottenham for a top four finish so Mikel Arteta's men will have plenty to play for at the Emirates on Sunday.