Casemiro and Roberts boosted to best price on market

Brazilian Casemiro is struggling in Ten Hag formation

Casemiro to be booked

Despite his struggles this season, it looks almost certain that Casemiro will start for Manchester United against Burnley as he has become a central part of this United side over the last year or so.

Casemiro has had a quiet start to the year really bookings wise, though the Brazilian International was booked 19 times last season in 63 games, with two of these being red cards.

He is a stalwart part of the United midfield and is always heavily involved in tackles and fouls each week. Yet to be booked so far this year, this is bound to change sooner rather than later and tomorrow night's clash with the Clarets could be the one.

Casemiro is averaging over 2.75 tackles per game this year and at least one foul per game too. He also averages a staggering 12.3 ground duels per game, but he has been dribbled past 12 times this year already, and this is the key statistic for me.

He is in the top percentile for being dribbled past and we don't think tomorrow night will be any different. As frustration sets in, in what should be a close fought match that both teams will want to win, we can see a late (cynical) challenge from Casemiro landing himself in the referee's book for the first time this year.

Conner Roberts to be booked

27-year-old Welshman Conner Roberts has become a regular starter for the Clarets over the last couple of seasons and he should start again against the Red Devils.

Roberts has picked up one yellow card so far this season - last time out v Forest - in what has been a slow start to the season for Burnley, in what is a game really between two out of form sides. Burnley will fancy their chances with United carrying injuries and possibly heavy legs from the away match in Munich midweek.

Roberts is likely to be up against Marcus Rashford - who attempted more dribbles last week v Brighton than he has in any other match in his career, and he's certainly got the pace on the Welshman.

Roberts is winning less than 40% of his ground duels so far, and we're expecting him to be in the thick of it on Saturday night. It wouldn't be surprising to see the right-back struggle a bit against the physicality of United.

The match official - Tony Harrington

The man in charge of this Premier League Fixture is Tony Harrington. He averages over three cards per game over his last 200 matches. Whilst not being a referee that is dipping into his pocket five or six times per game like some, he did award seven yellow cards in his last match. This H2H averages over 4.5 yellows a game and we would think we will see that again tomorrow night.

