</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html">Premier League Predictions 2023-24: City to make it four in a row but Toffees to come unstuck</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatovs-2023-24-premier-league-predictions-on-betfair-man-utd-or-chelsea-to-win-title-over-man-city-080823-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov's 2023/24 Premier League Predictions: United or Chelsea to dethrone Citizens</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/top-5-european-leagues-tips-and-predictions-how-to-back-a-433-1-season-long-accumulator-070823-1015.html">2023-24 Top Five Leagues Predictions: How to back a 443/1 season-long accumulator</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-punters-should-be-in-a-rush-to-back-6-1-chance-090823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Punter's should be in a rush to back 6/1 chance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-late-closing-swiss-to-collect-at-pontefract-090823-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies late closing Swiss to collect at Pontefract</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-alan-dudman-is-backing-a-9-1-kempton-multiple-090823-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman is backing a 9/1 Kempton multiple </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-fedex-st-jude-championship-080823-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for FedEx St Jude Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-first-round-leader-tips-southwind-selections-from-50-1-to-66-1-080823-719.html">FedEx St. Jude Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Southwind selections from 50/1 to 66/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-debutant-detry-to-take-to-southwind-080823-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Debutant Detry to take to Southwind</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games 12 and 13: Klaasen worth support at 9/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-southern-brave-the-hundred-tips-another-100-1-play-on-top-bat-070823-194.html">London Spirit v Southern Brave The Hundred Tips: Another 100/1 play on top bat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/manchester-originals-v-birmingham-phoenix-the-hundred-tips-phoenix-may-fear-spin-threat-060823-194.html">Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix: Phoenix may fear spin threat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-2-tips-evans-should-continue-winning-run-against-diallo-080823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 2 Tips: Evans should continue winning run against Diallo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-1-tips-eubanks-to-serve-monfils-a-knockout-blow-070823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 1 Tips: Back Eubanks to serve Monfils knockout blow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-competitive-events-ahead-of-a-huge-month-on-tour-310723-778.html">ATP Tour Betting Tips: Competitive events ahead of a huge month on tour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-can-trump-win-again-despite-indictments-040823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Can Trump win again despite indictments?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/rutherglen-and-hamilton-west-by-election-betting-labour-odds-on-after-vote-triggered-030823-204.html">Rutherglen and Hamilton West By-Election Betting: Labour odds-on after vote triggered</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Jan 6th indictment fails to deter Trump backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-nate-diaz-tips-back-an-early-knock-down-at-4-1-030823-746.html">Jake Paul v Nate Diaz: Back an early knockdown at 4/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford-tips-back-bud-to-win-on-points-280723-746.html">Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-21-betting-tips-back-alexander-kristoff-391-to-repeat-consistency-220723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 21: Back Alexander Kristoff @ 39/1 to repeat consistency</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Predictions 2023-24: City to make it four in a row but Toffees to come unstuck</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-09">09 August 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Premier League Predictions 2023-24: City to make it four in a row but Toffees to come unstuck", "name": "Premier League Predictions 2023-24: City to make it four in a row but Toffees to come unstuck", "description": "Mike Norman believes the Premier League now has a 'Big 7' and that they'll all finish inside that number this season, and as our man predicts his 1-20 finish...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-09T17:38:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-09T15:32:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Mike Norman believes the Premier League now has a 'Big 7' and that they'll all finish inside that number this season, and as our man predicts his 1-20 finishing order, it's good news for Liverpool, Spurs and Forest, but not so for United, Chelsea and Everton... Impossible to oppose [8/11] Man City Spurs at [16/5] and Forest at [6/1] to surprise [11/4] Everton fancied for relegation Nine season-long bets from [8/11] up to [25/1] Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here Manchester City: Four in a row on the cards Prediction: 1st Not being a supporter of a Premier League team I can say and tip without bias, so although I think it would be great to get a new name on the trophy at the end of the season - or at the very least a three or four way title battle that goes down to the wire - I find it impossible to oppose Manchester City @ [8/11] in the Winner market. Form figures of 1-1-2-1-1-1 over the last six seasons state the obvious, which is that they've been the best team in England for some time now, and they show no signs of slowing down. The departure of Ilkay Gundogan is compensated by the signings of Mateo Kovacic and defender Josko Gvardiol (likely to mean John Stones could play as a holding midfielder if necessary), so City's only real loss is Riyad Mahrez. But as good as Mahrez is, he wasn't a regular in City's starting XI and let's be honest, any of their immense attacking talent can play out wide if required. And with Erling Haaland having the potential to improve on his debut season at the club - a frightening prospect for the rest of the Premier League - I expect City to retain their title and become the first club to win it four seasons on the spin. Back Manchester City in Premier League Winner @ [8/11] Bet now Liverpool: Massive improvement to come Prediction: 2nd It's easy to forgive Liverpool a relatively poor season last term. They started the campaign slowly, picked up injuries to almost all - bar Mo Salah - of their key attacking players, and just didn't recover. Finishing fifth could be a blessing in disguise as I'm sure Jurgen Klopp will concentrate massively on the Premier League and rest some of his stars when it comes to Europa League nights. Much has been made of Liverpool's 'weaker' midfield going into the new season but I don't see that at all, quite the opposite in fact. The signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai could be inspired, Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to play much further forward this term, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are capable squad players, and the likes of Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo can easily drop deeper if Klopp is able to field an attacking three of Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. And at the time of writing Thiago is still on Liverpool's books while Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is fully expected to make the switch to Anfield. If anything, it could be Liverpool's defence that proves to be their weakest department, but with the talent they have further up the field, and if they can avoid long-term injuries to key players, then I fancy the Reds to push Man City hard and at least finish in the top two. Back Liverpool in Top 2 Finish @ [11/5] Bet now Arsenal: Not quite good enough once again Prediction: 3rd It's quite easy to make a case for six or seven teams challenging for a Top 4 Finish so some big clubs are going to end the season disappointed, though I don't expect Arsenal to be one of those. I think it's fine to hold the view that the Gunners did buckle under pressure at the end of last season, as well as saying that they did magnificently to finish second, just five points behind a very good Manchester City team. With over £200m spent in the transfer window - including £105m on Declan Rice - Mikel Arteta has a stronger squad to tinker with this term, but I expect some other teams to perform much better than they did last season also, thus bringing the Gunners back to the pack a bit. I fancy they'll finish top four, but rather than back them at [2/5] to do so I think we'll have much more fun backing Martin Odegaard each-way (four places) at [25/1] to record the Most Assists this season, as mentioned here. I still believe he's Arsenal's key man, and if he can stay fit throughout the campaign then it's easy to envisage him getting 12+ assists in a side potentially packed full of goals. Back Martin Odegaard E/W (4 Places) in Most Assists @ [25/1] Bet now Tottenham: Ange an excellent appointment Prediction: 4th I'm really excited by Tottenham's new manager Ange Postecoglou and I fancy the fans are going to love him. And the signs are increasingly positive that Harry Kane will stay at the club for the season. I fancy both men will bring out the best in each other with Kane's five goals scored in Tottenham's brace of 5-1 pre-season friendly wins early evidence of exactly that. Spurs have since added to their squad with the capture of their primary defensive target Micky van de Ven, and along with the signing of James Maddison - a player I rate highly - I just sense that Tottenham are set for a good season under Postecoglou. However, I have to admit that this bet is mostly based on my thinking that I don't expect Man United or Newcastle to be any better than last term, and that Chelsea will have to improve significantly to finish in the top four. So with Spurs having no European distractions, and at the odds, then I'd rather back Postecoglou's men at [16/5] to claim the final Champions League slot than any of the trio mentioned above. Back Tottenham in Top 4 Finish @ [16/5] Bet now Manchester United: Can't see them improving Prediction: 5th Manchester United finished third last season, but given how poorly they performed in some big games I have to say their final league position was largely down to the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea massively falling below expectations. Away from home United were dreadful to teams in the top half of the table, only winning one of their nine games played (that being a stoppage time winner at Fulham) so improvement on the road is likely to be needed for them to finish in the top four again given the trio of clubs mentioned above will surely perform better this season. But I just don't see Erik ten Hag's men improving. They've swapped a decent keeper for a decent keeper, have brought Mason Mount into a midfield that is set to lose Fred and Scott McTominay, and they've signed a young striker to be their main goal-getter. True, Rasmus Hojlund could be a potential star, but there's going to be a lot of pressure on his young shoulders, and with United now mixing domestic football with the Champions League, I can see them struggling to finish in the top four this season. Back Manchester United to Finish Outside the Top 4 @ [5/6] Bet now Newcastle: No top four but finally a trophy? Prediction: 6th I fancied Newcastle to finish in the top four from an early stage last season so I was pleased to call something correct at least, but my gut feeling for the Magpies this term is that they'll struggle to repeat that lofty position given their desire to win a trophy as well as playing in Europe. I have to admit though - even as a Middlesbrough supporter - that I can't wait for Champions League nights at St James' Park, the atmosphere will be something else. Eddie Howe has strengthened his squad with two or three quality players, but given the improvement I expect from Liverpool, Spurs, and to a lesser degree, Chelsea, then I think Newcastle will struggle to finish in the top four this season, and that their best chance of silverware lies in the domestic cups. I'll be backing them in the League and FA Cup Winner markets once they materialise, but for the purpose of this column we can back them to win any of the four major trophies at [13/5]. Back Newcastle to Win any Major Trophy @ [13/5] Bet now Chelsea: Nkunku injury an early blow Prediction: 7th A reminder that Chelsea finished 12th last season, a staggering 40 points behind Arsenal, 27 points away from the top four, and yet they've been tipped in some quarters to win the title this season! The Blues' squad is a big one, and bolsters plenty of big-money signings, but right now, other than maybe Enzo Fernandez, I don't see any potential super stars among them. And of the signings with previous Premier League experience - the likes of Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella for example - I don't think any improved for the move to Stamford Bridge. In summary, I don't think the squad Mauricio Pochettino has inherited - especially his top 14 or 15 players - is any better than the one he had at Tottenham, and the recent injury to new striker Christopher Nkunku is a massive blow. Back Chelsea to Finish Outside the Top 6 @ [8/5] Bet now Villa, Brighton and Forest to complete top 10 We've dealt with the new 'Big 7' and I genuinely do fancy them all to occupy the top seven positions in the Premier League. Last season was a strange one with the winter World Cup, and a few clubs just didn't get going in a stop-start campaign. This season will be different. The cream will definitely rise to the top and behind the top seven everyone else will be playing for a top half finish at best. Aston Villa and Brighton finished in the top half of the table last season and should do so again, while the team that I fancy most to surprise this term is Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper's men really started to find their feet at the end of last season, eventually avoiding relegation quite comfortably, and I feel that Forest have a much more settled squad to go to war with this time around. Their home form was solid last season, so if they can improve on their away from it won't take much for them to bridge the gap to the top 10. Prediction: Villa 8th, Brighton 9th, Forest 10th Back Nottm Forest in Top 10 Finish @ [6/1] Bet now Mid-table for trio of London clubs while Clarets can survive with ease It's quite easy to make a case for lots of teams to struggle this term, and I'm expecting another fight to avoid the drop that will feature five or six clubs that goes right to the final few weeks of the season. I'm not expecting West Ham to be among those clubs this time around, and Brentford and Fulham - despite a distracting few weeks off the field - should be fine too. I also fancy newly-promoted Burnley - who ran away with the Championship last term - to have a good campaign and comfortably avoid the drop. Prediction: West Ham 11th, Brentford 12th, Fulham 13th, Burnley 14th Everton to finally drop The six clubs that I've yet to mention could all be in and around the drop zone all season, so perhaps I should be putting up Crystal Palace - as the biggest price of the sextet at [11/2] - as my tip to be relegated. But it's Everton at [11/4] that I fancy the most in the Relegation market. The Toffees have survived by the skin of their teeth for the last two seasons, and yet they look to have an even weaker squad as we head towards the start of a new campaign. With little money to spend, Sean Dyche will have to work miracles to avoid being in a relegation scrap and perhaps the only saving grace for the Merseyside club is that Wolves - who also struggled last term - look to have similar problems financially, while Luton Town could be one of the weakest teams to be promoted in recent times. However, it could be that all three of the above named clubs drop down to the Championship. Prediction: Crystal Palace 15th, Sheffield United 16th, Bournemouth 17th, Everton 18th, Wolves 19th, Luton Town 20th Back Everton to be Relegated @ [11/4] Bet now ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/SeanDychePointing1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/SeanDychePointing1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/SeanDychePointing1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mike Norman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike_norman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/SeanDychePointing1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/SeanDychePointing1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/SeanDychePointing1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/SeanDychePointing1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Everton boss Sean Dyche"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Mike fancies Sean Dyche's Everton to be relegated this season </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Predictions%202023-24%3A%20%20City%20to%20make%20it%20four%20in%20a%20row%20but%20Toffees%20to%20come%20unstuck&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html&text=Premier%20League%20Predictions%202023-24%3A%20%20City%20to%20make%20it%20four%20in%20a%20row%20but%20Toffees%20to%20come%20unstuck" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Mike Norman believes the Premier League now has a 'Big 7' and that they'll all finish inside that number this season, and as our man predicts his 1-20 finishing order, it's good news for Liverpool, Spurs and Forest, but not so for United, Chelsea and Everton...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Impossible to oppose <b class="inline_odds" title="1.72"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.72</span></b> Man City</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Spurs at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b> and Forest at <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b> to surprise</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> Everton fancied for relegation</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Nine season-long bets from <b class="inline_odds" title="1.72"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.72</span></b> up to <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Manchester City: Four in a row on the cards</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Prediction: 1st</strong></p><p>Not being a supporter of a Premier League team I can say and tip without bias, so although I think it would be great to get a new name on the trophy at the end of the season - or at the very least a three or four way title battle that goes down to the wire - I find it impossible to oppose <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">Manchester City @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.72"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.72</span></b> in the Winner market</a>.</p><p>Form figures of 1-1-2-1-1-1 over the last six seasons state the obvious, which is that they've been the best team in England for some time now, and they show no signs of slowing down.</p><p>The departure of Ilkay Gundogan is compensated by the signings of <strong>Mateo Kovacic</strong> and defender <strong>Josko Gvardiol</strong> (likely to mean John Stones could play as a holding midfielder if necessary), so City's only real loss is Riyad Mahrez. But as good as Mahrez is, he wasn't a regular in City's starting XI and let's be honest, any of their immense attacking talent can play out wide if required.</p><p>And with <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> having the potential to improve on his debut season at the club - a frightening prospect for the rest of the Premier League - I expect City to retain their title and become the first club to win it four seasons on the spin.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Manchester City in Premier League Winner @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.72"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.72</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Liverpool: Massive improvement to come</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Prediction: 2nd</strong></p><p>It's easy to forgive Liverpool a relatively poor season last term. They started the campaign slowly, picked up injuries to almost all - bar Mo Salah - of their key attacking players, and just didn't recover.</p><p>Finishing fifth could be a blessing in disguise as I'm sure <strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong> will concentrate massively on the Premier League and rest some of his stars when it comes to Europa League nights.</p><p>Much has been made of Liverpool's 'weaker' midfield going into the new season but I don't see that at all, quite the opposite in fact.</p><p><img alt="Klopp.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.600x340.jpg" width="1270" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The signings of <strong>Alexis Mac Allister</strong> and <strong>Dominik Szoboszlai</strong> could be inspired, Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to play much further forward this term, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are capable squad players, and the likes of Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo can easily drop deeper if Klopp is able to field an attacking three of Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.</p><p>And at the time of writing Thiago is still on Liverpool's books while Southampton midfielder <strong>Romeo Lavia</strong> is fully expected to make the switch to Anfield.</p><p>If anything, it could be Liverpool's defence that proves to be their weakest department, but with the talent they have further up the field, and if they can avoid long-term injuries to key players, then I fancy the Reds to push Man City hard and at least finish in the top two.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Liverpool in Top 2 Finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.15"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.15</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-2-finish-2023-24/924.371516687" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Arsenal: Not quite good enough once again</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Prediction: 3rd</strong></p><p>It's quite easy to make a case for six or seven teams challenging for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2023-24/924.364821389">Top 4 Finish</a> so some big clubs are going to end the season disappointed, though I don't expect Arsenal to be one of those.</p><p>I think it's fine to hold the view that the Gunners did buckle under pressure at the end of last season, as well as saying that they did magnificently to finish second, just five points behind a very good Manchester City team.</p><p>With over £200m spent in the transfer window - including £105m on <strong>Declan Rice</strong> - Mikel Arteta has a stronger squad to tinker with this term, but I expect some other teams to perform much better than they did last season also, thus bringing the Gunners back to the pack a bit.</p><p>I fancy they'll finish top four, but rather than back them at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.39"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.39</span></b> to do so I think we'll have much more fun backing <strong>Martin Odegaard</strong> each-way (four places) at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/most-assists-2023-24/924.369199478"><b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> to record the Most Assists</a> this season, as mentioned <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-assists-tips-de-bruyne-the-right-fav-but-salah-the-best-bet-190723-200.html">here</a>.</p><p>I still believe he's Arsenal's key man, and if he can stay fit throughout the campaign then it's easy to envisage him getting 12+ assists in a side potentially packed full of goals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Martin Odegaard E/W (4 Places) in Most Assists @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/most-assists-2023-24/924.369199478" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Tottenham: Ange an excellent appointment</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Prediction: 4th</strong></p><p>I'm really excited by Tottenham's new manager <strong>Ange Postecoglou</strong> and I fancy the fans are going to love him. And the signs are increasingly positive that <strong>Harry Kane</strong> will stay at the club for the season. I fancy both men will bring out the best in each other with Kane's five goals scored in Tottenham's brace of 5-1 pre-season friendly wins early evidence of exactly that.</p><p>Spurs have since added to their squad with the capture of their primary defensive target Micky van de Ven, and along with the signing of <strong>James Maddison</strong> - a player I rate highly - I just sense that Tottenham are set for a good season under Postecoglou.</p><p>However, I have to admit that this bet is mostly based on my thinking that I don't expect Man United or Newcastle to be any better than last term, and that Chelsea will have to improve significantly to finish in the top four.</p><p>So with Spurs having no European distractions, and at the odds, then I'd rather back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2023-24/924.364821389">Postecoglou's men at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b></a> to claim the final Champions League slot than any of the trio mentioned above.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Tottenham in Top 4 Finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2023-24/924.364821389" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Manchester United: Can't see them improving</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Prediction: 5th</strong></p><p>Manchester United finished third last season, but given how poorly they performed in some big games I have to say their final league position was largely down to the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea massively falling below expectations.</p><p>Away from home United were dreadful to teams in the top half of the table, only winning one of their nine games played (that being a stoppage time winner at Fulham) so improvement on the road is likely to be needed for them to finish in the top four again given the trio of clubs mentioned above will surely perform better this season.</p><p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Erik ten Hag pre season.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/dfc4fc9036686182b7e389f8711d53e953f63e73-thumb-1280x720-173779.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>But I just don't see Erik ten Hag's men improving. They've swapped a decent keeper for a decent keeper, have brought <strong>Mason Mount</strong> into a midfield that is set to lose Fred and Scott McTominay, and they've signed a young striker to be their main goal-getter.</p><p>True, <strong>Rasmus Hojlund</strong> could be a potential star, but there's going to be a lot of pressure on his young shoulders, and with United now mixing domestic football with the Champions League, I can see them struggling to finish in the top four this season.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Manchester United to Finish Outside the Top 4 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.84</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-finish-outside-the-top-4-2023-24/924.367506479" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Newcastle: No top four but finally a trophy?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Prediction: 6th</strong></p><p>I fancied Newcastle to finish in the top four from an early stage last season so I was pleased to call something correct at least, but my gut feeling for the Magpies this term is that they'll struggle to repeat that lofty position given their desire to win a trophy as well as playing in Europe.<strong></strong></p><p>I have to admit though - even as a Middlesbrough supporter - that I can't wait for Champions League nights at St James' Park, the atmosphere will be something else.</p><p><strong>Eddie Howe</strong> has strengthened his squad with two or three quality players, but given the improvement I expect from Liverpool, Spurs, and to a lesser degree, Chelsea, then I think Newcastle will struggle to finish in the top four this season, and that their best chance of silverware lies in the domestic cups.</p><p>I'll be backing them in the League and FA Cup Winner markets once they materialise, but for the purpose of this column we can back them <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/newcastle-multiple-trophies-2023-24/924.367968073">to win any of the four major trophies at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.60</span></b></a>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Newcastle to Win any Major Trophy @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.60</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/newcastle-multiple-trophies-2023-24/924.367968073" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Chelsea: Nkunku injury an early blow</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Prediction: 7th</strong></p><p>A reminder that Chelsea finished 12th last season, a staggering 40 points behind Arsenal, 27 points away from the top four, and yet they've been tipped in some quarters to win the title this season!</p><p>The Blues' squad is a big one, and bolsters plenty of big-money signings, but right now, other than maybe <strong>Enzo Fernandez</strong>, I don't see any potential super stars among them.</p><p>And of the signings with previous Premier League experience - the likes of Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella for example - I don't think any improved for the move to Stamford Bridge.</p><p>In summary, I don't think the squad <strong>Mauricio Pochettino</strong> has inherited - especially his top 14 or 15 players - is any better than the one he had at Tottenham, and the recent injury to new striker <strong>Christopher Nkunku</strong> is a massive blow.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chelsea to Finish Outside the Top 6 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.56</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-finish-outside-the-top-6-2023-24/924.367506518" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Villa, Brighton and Forest to complete top 10</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>We've dealt with the new 'Big 7' and I genuinely do fancy them all to occupy the top seven positions in the Premier League. Last season was a strange one with the winter World Cup, and a few clubs just didn't get going in a stop-start campaign.</p><p>This season will be different. The cream will definitely rise to the top and behind the top seven everyone else will be playing for a top half finish at best.</p><p><strong>Aston Villa</strong> and <strong>Brighton</strong> finished in the top half of the table last season and should do so again, while the team that I fancy most to surprise this term is <strong>Nottingham Forest</strong>.</p><p><img alt="steve cooper.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/steve%20cooper.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Steve Cooper</strong>'s men really started to find their feet at the end of last season, eventually avoiding relegation quite comfortably, and I feel that Forest have a much more settled squad to go to war with this time around.</p><p>Their home form was solid last season, so if they can improve on their away from it won't take much for them to bridge the gap to the top 10.</p><p><strong>Prediction</strong>: Villa 8th, Brighton 9th, Forest 10th</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nottm Forest in Top 10 Finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-10-finish-2023-24/924.364832707" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Mid-table for trio of London clubs while Clarets can survive with ease</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It's quite easy to make a case for lots of teams to struggle this term, and I'm expecting another fight to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2023-24/924.363383743">avoid the drop</a> that will feature five or six clubs that goes right to the final few weeks of the season.</p><p>I'm not expecting <strong>West Ham</strong> to be among those clubs this time around, and <strong>Brentford</strong> and <strong>Fulham</strong> - despite a distracting few weeks off the field - should be fine too.</p><p>I also fancy newly-promoted <strong>Burnley </strong>- who ran away with the Championship last term - to have a good campaign and comfortably avoid the drop.</p><p><strong>Prediction</strong>: West Ham 11th, Brentford 12th, Fulham 13th, Burnley 14th</p><h2><strong>Everton to finally drop</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The six clubs that I've yet to mention could all be in and around the drop zone all season, so perhaps I should be putting up <strong>Crystal Palace</strong> - as the biggest price of the sextet at <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b> - as my tip to be relegated.</p><p>But it's <strong>Everton</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> that I fancy the most in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2023-24/924.363383743">Relegation</a> market.</p><p>The Toffees have survived by the skin of their teeth for the last two seasons, and yet they look to have an even weaker squad as we head towards the start of a new campaign.</p><p>With little money to spend, <strong>Sean Dyche</strong> will have to work miracles to avoid being in a relegation scrap and perhaps the only saving grace for the Merseyside club is that <strong>Wolves</strong> - who also struggled last term - look to have similar problems financially, while <strong>Luton Town</strong> could be one of the weakest teams to be promoted in recent times.</p><p>However, it could be that all three of the above named clubs drop down to the Championship.</p><p><strong>Prediction</strong>: Crystal Palace 15th, Sheffield United 16th, Bournemouth 17th, Everton 18th, Wolves 19th, Luton Town 20th</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Everton to be Relegated @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2023-24/924.363383743" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">Back Manchester City in Premier League Winner @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.72"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.72</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-2-finish-2023-24/924.371516687">Back Liverpool in Top 2 Finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.15"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.15</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/most-assists-2023-24/924.369199478">Back Martin Odegaard E/W (4 Places) in Most Assists @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2023-24/924.364821389">Back Tottenham in Top 4 Finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-finish-outside-the-top-4-2023-24/924.367506479">Back Manchester United to Finish Outside the Top 4 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.84</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/newcastle-multiple-trophies-2023-24/924.367968073">Back Newcastle to Win any Major Trophy @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.60</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/to-finish-outside-the-top-6-2023-24/924.367506518">Back Chelsea to Finish Outside the Top 6 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.56</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-10-finish-2023-24/924.364832707">Back Nottm Forest in Top 10 Finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2023-24/924.363383743">Back Everton to be Relegated @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Completely free football Acca</h2> <p>You can get a completely free football acca every weekend in August, starting on 4th-6th. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB1FREESTATIC">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Predictions%202023-24%3A%20%20City%20to%20make%20it%20four%20in%20a%20row%20but%20Toffees%20to%20come%20unstuck&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html&text=Premier%20League%20Predictions%202023-24%3A%20%20City%20to%20make%20it%20four%20in%20a%20row%20but%20Toffees%20to%20come%20unstuck" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-betfair-exchange-betting-tips-how-to-trade-the-title-race-on-the-betfair-exchange-090823-696.html">Premier League 2023/24: How to trade the title race on the Betfair Exchange</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/3ba84f485964e00fe1b69012e96edc53355b9ccb.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/3ba84f485964e00fe1b69012e96edc53355b9ccb.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatovs-2023-24-premier-league-predictions-on-betfair-man-utd-or-chelsea-to-win-title-over-man-city-080823-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov's 2023/24 Premier League Predictions: United or Chelsea to dethrone Citizens</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Berba Announcement.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Berba%20Announcement.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Exclusive New Offer On Betfair: Celebrate early with 90 Minute Payout on all football matches</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/BB 1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/BB%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html">Premier League Predictions 2023-24: City to make it four in a row but Toffees to come unstuck</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-betfair-exchange-betting-tips-how-to-trade-the-title-race-on-the-betfair-exchange-090823-696.html">Premier League 2023/24: How to trade the title race on the Betfair Exchange</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/2023-24-laliga-tips-and-season-preview-jamie-kemps-best-tips-for-the-2023-24-campaign-backing-barcelona-and-lewandowski-090823-1260.html">LaLiga 2023-24 Season Preview: Jamie Kemp's best bets including Barca for the title, and a 10/3 tip to go down</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatovs-2023-24-premier-league-predictions-on-betfair-man-utd-or-chelsea-to-win-title-over-man-city-080823-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov's 2023/24 Premier League Predictions: United or Chelsea to dethrone Citizens</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/transfer-blog-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-rumours-and-more-240723-1171.html">Transfer Window Blog LIVE: West Ham set to sign Maguire and JWP</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/top-5-european-leagues-tips-and-predictions-how-to-back-a-433-1-season-long-accumulator-070823-1015.html">2023-24 Top Five Leagues Predictions: How to back a 443/1 season-long accumulator</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More English Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block_header"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a><br/> </header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li> Premier League Predictions 2023-24: City to make it four in a row but Toffees to come unstuck </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/", "name": "English Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html", "name": "Premier League Predictions 2023-24: City to make it four in a row but Toffees to come unstuck" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-predictions-and-tips-all-20-teams-ranked-ahead-of-2023-24-season-080823-200.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v8b253dfea2ab4077af8c6f58422dfbfd1689876627854" integrity="sha512-bjgnUKX4azu3dLTVtie9u6TKqgx29RBwfj3QXYt5EKfWM/9hPSAI/4qcV5NACjwAo8UtTeWefx6Zq5PHcMm7Tg==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7f4166695de35967","version":"2023.7.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>