Premier League Stat Sheet: Sarr and four other in-form players to back
Ahead of Match Day 31, Ste Tudor delves into the Premier League player stats to highlight key individuals to back this week...
-
Premier League stat picks for your player prop punts
-
Sarr reignited as a goal threat
-
Isak fancied for early shots
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Who is most fancied for goal involvements, or conversely who has been picking up cautions like they're going out of business?
Read on, as player's performance stats reveal valuable betting insights ahead of what will surely be a highly eventful weekend in the top-flight.
Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) - Shots on target
The Senegalese winger headed to the south coast midweek in fine form, matching that of his team.
Four goals in three was testament to that as well as all manner of other notable stats. The 27-year-old was flying.
Regrettably, though he was hardly alone is doing so, he then went and frustrated vs Southampton. To his credit, he executed two key passes and put in three decent crosses. He also won four of his five duels.
But for the first time in five weeks, Sarr failed to post a single attempt on goal.
Still, let's put that down as an outlier and side with his other recent showings. There were two SOT vs Fulham in the cup. One against Ipswich (from which he scored). He posted three against Villa.
After several weeks of prioritizing wing-play, Sarr has reignited his goal threat that saw him rack up high numbers throughout December.
This is pertinent because Brighton were one of the teams on the receiving end back then and it is the Seagulls who Palace face on Saturday.
Premier League Shots on Target: Other player of interest
At the other end, Kaoru Mitoma has consistently posted two SOT in recent weeks. That lends itself well to a Build Up bet pitting against the other.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|58
|2.1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|30
|56
|1.9
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|28
|42
|1.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|26
|35
|1.5
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|35
|1.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|30
|34
|1.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|29
|34
|1.2
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|30
|33
|1.1
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|32
|1.2
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|27
|32
|1.3
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|23
|31
|1.6
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|30
|29
|1.4
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|29
|28
|1.1
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|28
|28
|1.2
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|28
|1.3
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|26
|28
|1.1
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|29
|26
|0.9
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|29
|26
|1.4
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|28
|26
|1.1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|23
|26
|1.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|23
|26
|1.4
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|26
|25
|1.2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|29
|24
|1.1
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|30
|23
|0.9
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|29
|23
|1.1
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|30
|22
|0.8
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|20
|22
|1.1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|28
|21
|0.8
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|25
|21
|0.9
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|25
|20
|1.1
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|17
|19
|1.3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|30
|18
|1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|28
|18
|0.8
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|18
|0.8
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|26
|18
|0.9
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|24
|18
|0.9
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|24
|18
|0.8
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|18
|1
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|17
|0.7
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|27
|17
|1.1
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|27
|17
|1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|27
|17
|1
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|26
|17
|0.7
|Beto
|Everton
|22
|17
|1.5
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|30
|16
|0.7
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|29
|16
|1.8
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|16
|0.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|25
|16
|0.9
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|24
|16
|0.9
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|18
|16
|2.3
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|15
|0.7
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|23
|15
|0.9
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|15
|0.9
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|0.7
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|29
|14
|0.5
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|28
|14
|0.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|27
|14
|0.6
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|20
|14
|1.5
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|30
|13
|0.5
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|28
|13
|0.6
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|25
|13
|0.6
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|24
|13
|1.2
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|24
|13
|0.9
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|13
|0.7
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|22
|13
|0.6
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|22
|13
|0.9
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|12
|0.5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|12
|0.6
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|27
|12
|0.8
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|26
|12
|0.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|25
|12
|1.3
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|24
|12
|1.1
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|21
|12
|0.9
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|19
|12
|1.2
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|1.1
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|29
|11
|0.4
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|28
|11
|0.7
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|28
|11
|0.4
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|25
|11
|0.5
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|21
|11
|1.3
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|10
|0.4
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|26
|10
|0.4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|26
|10
|0.6
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|26
|10
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|25
|10
|0.7
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|23
|10
|1.2
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|20
|10
|0.8
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|30
|9
|0.6
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|30
|9
|0.3
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|29
|9
|0.4
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|29
|9
|0.3
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|27
|9
|0.5
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|27
|9
|0.7
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|26
|9
|0.5
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|26
|9
|0.4
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|26
|9
|0.6
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.4
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|25
|9
|0.5
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|21
|9
|0.7
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|9
|0.6
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|9
|1
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|8
|9
|1.4
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|28
|8
|0.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|28
|8
|0.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|27
|8
|0.4
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|27
|8
|0.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|27
|8
|0.4
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|24
|8
|0.4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|21
|8
|0.4
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|13
|8
|0.6
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|30
|7
|0.3
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|29
|7
|0.3
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|29
|7
|0.3
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|29
|7
|0.2
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|7
|0.3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|7
|0.3
|James Justin
|Leicester
|28
|7
|0.3
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|27
|7
|0.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|27
|7
|0.3
|Emerson
|West Ham
|26
|7
|0.3
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|7
|0.8
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|24
|7
|0.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.5
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|20
|7
|0.9
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|7
|1.9
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|8
|7
|1.6
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|30
|6
|0.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|29
|6
|0.2
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|28
|6
|0.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|27
|6
|0.3
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|27
|6
|0.4
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|26
|6
|0.4
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|26
|6
|0.3
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|26
|6
|0.3
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|26
|6
|0.3
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|26
|6
|0.2
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|25
|6
|0.3
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|25
|6
|0.5
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|0.5
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|6
|0.3
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|6
|0.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|19
|6
|0.7
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|6
|1.2
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|19
|6
|0.4
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|16
|6
|0.9
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|14
|6
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|2.3
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|6
|1.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|30
|5
|0.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|30
|5
|0.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|29
|5
|0.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|29
|5
|0.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|28
|5
|0.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|28
|5
|0.2
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|28
|5
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|27
|5
|0.3
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|26
|5
|0.3
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|26
|5
|0.3
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|26
|5
|0.2
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|23
|5
|0.3
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|21
|5
|0.3
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|21
|5
|0.6
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|5
|0.6
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|18
|5
|0.3
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|18
|5
|0.5
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|5
|0.3
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|17
|5
|0.6
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|5
|0.8
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|5
|1.7
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|15
|5
|1.9
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|0.5
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|14
|5
|0.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|13
|5
|1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.8
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|7
|5
|2.6
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|5
|5
|1.9
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|4
|5
|1.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|30
|4
|0.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|30
|4
|0.1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|29
|4
|0.1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|29
|4
|0.2
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|29
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|29
|4
|0.1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|29
|4
|0.2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|28
|4
|0.1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|28
|4
|0.1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|27
|4
|0.2
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|26
|4
|0.2
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|25
|4
|0.5
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|25
|4
|0.4
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|25
|4
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|24
|4
|0.7
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|24
|4
|0.2
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|4
|1
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|23
|4
|0.2
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|23
|4
|0.3
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|22
|4
|0.3
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|22
|4
|0.2
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|4
|0.2
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|20
|4
|0.2
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0.2
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|19
|4
|0.2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|18
|4
|0.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|18
|4
|0.3
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|1.3
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|4
|0.3
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|15
|4
|0.6
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|4
|0.4
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|13
|4
|0.8
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|8
|4
|3.4
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|30
|3
|0.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|30
|3
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|3
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|29
|3
|0.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|26
|3
|0.3
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|26
|3
|0.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|26
|3
|0.1
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|24
|3
|0.1
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|24
|3
|0.2
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|23
|3
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|23
|3
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|22
|3
|0.4
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|22
|3
|0.2
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|3
|0.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|20
|3
|0.2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|3
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|3
|0.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|3
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|15
|3
|0.9
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|13
|3
|0.3
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|12
|3
|0.7
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|3
|0.3
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|10
|3
|0.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|9
|3
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|3
|2
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|6
|3
|0.6
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|30
|2
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|2
|0.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|29
|2
|0.1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|28
|2
|0.1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|28
|2
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|28
|2
|0.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|27
|2
|0.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|27
|2
|0.1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|26
|2
|0.1
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|25
|2
|0.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|24
|2
|0.1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|2
|0.4
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|24
|2
|0.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|23
|2
|0.1
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|23
|2
|0.2
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|23
|2
|0.1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|22
|2
|0.1
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|2
|0.1
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|20
|2
|0.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|2
|0.2
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|18
|2
|0.2
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|2
|0.1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|18
|2
|0.4
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|17
|2
|0.3
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|17
|2
|0.1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|17
|2
|0.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|16
|2
|0.2
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|16
|2
|0.2
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|16
|2
|0.2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|15
|2
|0.1
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|2
|0.2
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|14
|2
|0.4
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|2
|0.2
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|12
|2
|0.2
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|12
|2
|0.3
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|1.9
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|2
|0.5
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|James McAtee
|Man City
|11
|2
|1.3
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|2
|1.1
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|9
|2
|0.7
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|1.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|1
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|0.5
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|4
|2
|0.6
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|28
|1
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|1
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|27
|1
|0
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|25
|1
|0
|André
|Wolves
|25
|1
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|24
|1
|0.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|24
|1
|0.1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|23
|1
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|23
|1
|0.1
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|22
|1
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|22
|1
|0.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|21
|1
|0.1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|21
|1
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|21
|1
|0.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|1
|0.1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|20
|1
|0.1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|1
|0.1
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|20
|1
|0.1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|1
|0.2
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|1
|0.1
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|1
|0.1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|18
|1
|0.1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|17
|1
|0.1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|17
|1
|0.1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|16
|1
|0.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|1
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|1
|0.1
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|1
|0.1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|15
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|15
|1
|0.1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|1
|0.2
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|1
|0.1
|James Garner
|Everton
|13
|1
|0.1
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|11
|1
|0.7
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|11
|1
|0.1
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|11
|1
|0.1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|11
|1
|0.1
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|10
|1
|1.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0.5
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|1.4
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.2
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|10
|1
|0.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|9
|1
|0.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|0.3
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|8
|1
|0.1
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|5
|1
|0.7
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.5
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|1.1
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|3.6
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|1
|6
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|6.4
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|30
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|30
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|30
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|30
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|29
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|29
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|29
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|28
|0
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|28
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|28
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|23
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|23
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|23
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|23
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|23
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|23
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|22
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|20
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|19
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|19
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|19
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|19
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|18
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|18
|0
|0
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|17
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|17
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|15
|0
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|15
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|14
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|0
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|14
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|14
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|0
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|13
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|12
|0
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|12
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|12
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|11
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|9
|0
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|9
|0
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|9
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|9
|0
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|0
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|8
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|8
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|8
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|7
|0
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|7
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|6
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|4
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
Jacob Murphy (Newcastle) - Goal involvements
2022/23 wasn't the most productive of seasons for the Magpies winger but he at least finished it well, accruing four goal involvements across a five-game cluster. It amounted to two-thirds of his goals and assists all campaign.
Last year his stock rose in the North-East but again he saved his best until last, and again it arrived as a purple patch. With just one goal involvement in his previous 11 outings Murphy concluded the season with five in five.
This term, the 30-year-old has outdone himself, scoring three times and assisting four times between the 7th December and Boxing Day while only sporadically showing a cutting edge elsewhere. Unquestionably this is a player whose form and output tends to be 'streaky'.
Which brings us Newcastle's recent League Cup final success at Wembley, where Murphy nodded down for Isak to finish. He followed that up with an assist at home to Brentford midweek.
Get on him early, especially with Leicester next up. The Foxes were on the wrong end of two of his assists during his December streak.
Premier League Goal Involvements: Other players of interest
After an explosive start to 2024/25 goal involvements have become a steady stream for Bryan Mbeumo rather than a flood. A goal and an assist in his last two appearances for Brentford though suggests another burst is forthcoming. Two goal involvements for Cameroon over the international break adds further substance to this theory.
Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert is another worth tracking, with two assists in three, against Tottenham and Manchester City respectively.
English Premier League - Top 5 Assists
|Player
|Team
|Assists
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|17
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|11
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|10
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|10
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|9
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|9
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|9
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|8
|Savinho
|Man City
|8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|7
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|6
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|6
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|6
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|6
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|6
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|6
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|6
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|6
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|6
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|6
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|5
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|5
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|5
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|5
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|5
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|5
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|5
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|5
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|5
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|5
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|5
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|5
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|5
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|4
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|4
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|4
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|4
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|4
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|4
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|4
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|4
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|4
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|4
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|4
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|4
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|4
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|4
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|4
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|4
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|3
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|3
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|3
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|3
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|3
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|3
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|3
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|3
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|3
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|3
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|3
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|3
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|3
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|3
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|3
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|3
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|3
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|3
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|3
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|3
|Ederson
|Man City
|3
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|3
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|3
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|3
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|3
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|3
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|3
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|2
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|2
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|2
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|2
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|2
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|2
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|2
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|2
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|2
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|2
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|2
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|2
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|2
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|2
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|2
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|2
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|2
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|2
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|2
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|2
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|2
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|2
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|1
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|1
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|1
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|1
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|1
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|1
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|1
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|1
|James Justin
|Leicester
|1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|1
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|1
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|1
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|1
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|1
|Emerson
|West Ham
|1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|1
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|1
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|1
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|1
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|1
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|1
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|1
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|1
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|1
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|1
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|1
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|1
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|1
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|1
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|1
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|1
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|1
|James Bree
|Southampton
|1
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|1
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|1
|James Garner
|Everton
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|1
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|1
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|1
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|1
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|1
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|1
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|1
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|1
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|1
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|1
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|1
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|1
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|1
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|1
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|1
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|0
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|0
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|0
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|0
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|0
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|0
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|0
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|0
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|0
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|0
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|0
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|0
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|0
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|0
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|0
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|0
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|0
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|André
|Wolves
|0
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|0
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|0
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|0
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|0
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|0
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|0
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|0
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|0
|Beto
|Everton
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|0
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|0
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|0
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|0
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|0
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|0
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|0
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|0
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|0
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|0
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|0
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|0
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|0
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|0
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|0
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|0
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|0
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|0
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|0
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|0
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|0
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|0
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|0
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|0
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|0
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|0
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|0
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|0
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|0
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|0
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|0
|James McAtee
|Man City
|0
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|0
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|0
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|0
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|0
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|0
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|0
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|0
|Antony
|Man Utd
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|0
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|0
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|0
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|0
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|0
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|0
|Jakub Moder
|Brighton
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|0
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|0
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|James Milner
|Brighton
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|0
|Will Lankshear
|Tottenham
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|0
|Asher Agbinone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|0
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|0
|Jay Stansfield
|Fulham
|0
|Chiquinho
|Wolves
|0
|Mason Holgate
|Everton
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|0
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Brighton
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ryan Trevitt
|Brentford
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|0
|George Edmundson
|Ipswich
|0
|Boubacar Traoré
|Wolves
|0
|Kaelan Casey
|West Ham
|0
|Jayden Meghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|0
|Alfie Pond
|Wolves
|0
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Arsenal
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|0
|Will Alves
|Leicester
|0
|Remy Rees-Dottin
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jayden Danns
|Liverpool
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|0
|Zain Silcott-Duberry
|Bournemouth
|0
|Vitor Reis
|Man City
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|0
|Mathis Amougou
|Chelsea
|0
|Shumaira Mheuka
|Chelsea
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|0
|Steven Benda
|Fulham
|0
|Cieran Slicker
|Ipswich
|0
|Valentín Barco
|Brighton
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|0
|Andrew Omobamidele
|Nottm Forest
|0
|João Virgínia
|Everton
|0
|Jaidon Anthony
|Bournemouth
|0
|Carlos Miguel
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Carl Rushworth
|Brighton
|0
|Jenson Metcalfe
|Everton
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|0
|Mark O’Mahony
|Brighton
|0
|Neal Maupay
|Everton
|0
|Joe Gauci
|Aston Villa
|0
|Myles Peart-Harris
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Nelson
|Leicester
|0
|Thomas Cannon
|Leicester
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Issa Kaboré
|Man City
|0
|Rob Holding
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Naouirou Ahamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|John Ruddy
|Newcastle
|0
|Alex Murphy
|Newcastle
|0
|Tommy Setford
|Arsenal
|0
|Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
|Arsenal
|0
|Sil Swinkels
|Aston Villa
|0
|Oliwier Zych
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daniel Iversen
|Leicester
|0
|Remi Matthews
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Cesare Casadei
|Chelsea
|0
|Franco Umeh-Chibueze
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Alfie Devine
|Tottenham
|0
|Kaden Rodney
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ethan Wheatley
|Man Utd
|0
|Tom Heaton
|Man Utd
|0
|Matt Turner
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kadan Young
|Aston Villa
|0
|Will Dennis
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ismeal Kabia
|Arsenal
|0
|Maldini Kacurri
|Arsenal
|0
|Asmir Begovic
|Everton
|0
|Tony Yogane
|Brentford
|0
|Scott Carson
|Man City
|0
|Imari Samuels
|Brighton
|0
|Josh Nichols
|Arsenal
|0
|Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
|Arsenal
|0
|Odysseas Vlachodimos
|Newcastle
|0
|Jack Fletcher
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Bettinelli
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyler Morton
|Liverpool
|0
|Killian Cahill
|Brighton
|0
|Harvey Davies
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Foderingham
|West Ham
|0
|Jacob Wright
|Man City
|0
|Jayce Fitzgerald
|Man Utd
|0
|Zach Marsh
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Callum Bates
|Everton
|0
|Josh Wilson-Esbrand
|Man City
|0
|Ruairi McConville
|Brighton
|0
|Ben Broggio
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tom Edozie
|Wolves
|0
|Luke Cundle
|Wolves
|0
|Max Kinsey
|Bournemouth
|0
|Callum Olusesi
|Tottenham
|0
|Malachi Hardy
|Tottenham
|0
|Jacob Slater
|Brighton
|0
|Ezra Mayers
|West Ham
|0
|Lucá Williams-Barnett
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Amissah
|Fulham
|0
|Treymaurice Nyoni
|Liverpool
|0
|Amara Nallo
|Liverpool
|0
|Joseph O'Brien-Whitmarsh
|Southampton
|0
|Godwill Kukonki
|Man Utd
|0
|Henry Cartwright
|Leicester
|0
|Bastien Meupiyou
|Wolves
|0
|Maeson King
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Rak-Sakyi
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Alleyne
|Man City
|0
|Archie Harris
|Bournemouth
|0
|Spike Brits
|Man City
|0
|Benjamin Arthur
|Brentford
|0
|Thomas Wilson-Brown
|Leicester
|0
|James McConnell
|Liverpool
|0
|Zach Abbott
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Alfie Whiteman
|Tottenham
|0
|Jamaldeen Jimoh
|Aston Villa
|0
|Wes Okoduwa
|Wolves
|0
|Dominic Sadi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Daniel Adu-Adjei
|Bournemouth
|0
|Matai Akinmboni
|Bournemouth
|0
|Martin Sherif
|Everton
|0
|Callan McKenna
|Bournemouth
|0
|Damola Ajayi
|Tottenham
|0
|Yang Min-Hyeok
|Tottenham
|0
|Jack Porter
|Arsenal
|0
|Joe Knight
|Brighton
|0
|Tawanda Chirewa
|Wolves
|0
|Elyh Harrison
|Man Utd
|0
|Julian Eyestone
|Brentford
|0
|Dante Cassanova
|Tottenham
|0
|Isaac Heath
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Anselmino
|Chelsea
|0
|Wayne Hennessey
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Coby Ebere
|Everton
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|0
|Sékou Koné
|Man Utd
|0
|Jack Moorhouse
|Man Utd
|0
|Iwan Morgan
|Brentford
|0
|Hubert Graczyk
|Man Utd
|0
|Julio Soler
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ishé Samuels-Smith
|Chelsea
|0
|Mateus Mané
|Wolves
|0
|Benjamin Fredrick
|Brentford
|0
|Genesis Antwi
|Chelsea
|0
|Dermot Mee
|Man Utd
|0
|Sean Neave
|Newcastle
|0
|Jimi Gower
|Arsenal
|0
|Leo Shahar
|Newcastle
|0
|Charlie Tasker
|Brighton
|0
Alexander Isak (Newcastle) - First half shots
We're staying with Newcastle and turning our attention to a striker who has fired 19 in his last 20 league appearances.
Understandably therefore, Isak is expected to be well backed prior to encountering a porous Leicester backline on Monday evening.
His 8/111.73 price to score anytime however is somewhat off-putting. Instead there is far better value in backing the Swede to take on three or more first half shots, something he has done on three occasions in his last five showings.
When it comes to first half shots, it's not the numbers that impress so much when it comes to Isak - though they're up there among the best - but the percentage of them to the whole.
In 2025, the forward has taken on 30 shots for his club. A notable 21 of them have been executed prior to the break.
Premier League First Half Shots: Other player of interest
Elsewhere, Noni Madueke's return from injury this week is worth noting with this market in mind. Before succumbing to a hamstring problem, the Chelsea ace posted two or more first half shots as the norm.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots
|Shots/90*
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|30
|107
|3.6
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|29
|107
|3.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|103
|3.7
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|28
|102
|3.8
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|86
|3.6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|25
|85
|3.8
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|30
|79
|3.7
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|29
|78
|2.8
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|30
|72
|3.1
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|26
|72
|3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|29
|68
|3.5
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|26
|67
|2.6
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|27
|66
|2.7
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|30
|65
|2.2
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|23
|64
|3.9
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|23
|63
|3.2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|29
|59
|2.3
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|24
|59
|2.7
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|29
|57
|2.6
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|28
|56
|2.5
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|56
|2.6
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|28
|56
|2.3
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|27
|54
|3
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|54
|2.3
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|30
|53
|2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|30
|53
|2.5
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|53
|2
|Savinho
|Man City
|25
|53
|2.9
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|23
|53
|2.9
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|26
|52
|2.5
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|52
|2.5
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|20
|52
|2.6
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|50
|2.7
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|24
|50
|2.8
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|30
|49
|1.8
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|26
|49
|2.5
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|28
|47
|1.9
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|47
|2.8
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|17
|47
|3.3
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|28
|46
|2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|46
|2.6
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|29
|45
|1.7
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|27
|44
|2.8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|26
|44
|1.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|29
|43
|1.9
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|43
|1.8
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|24
|43
|2.2
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|30
|42
|2.3
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|25
|42
|1.8
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|23
|42
|2.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|28
|41
|1.7
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|24
|40
|3.6
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|40
|2.3
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|19
|40
|3.9
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|27
|39
|1.6
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|38
|1.6
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|27
|37
|2.2
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|26
|37
|1.7
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|26
|37
|1.8
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|26
|37
|2.2
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|20
|37
|3
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|28
|36
|1.4
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|36
|1.5
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|22
|36
|1.8
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|29
|35
|1.2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|28
|35
|2.1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|28
|35
|1.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|26
|35
|1.8
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|25
|35
|1.9
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|18
|35
|5
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|30
|34
|1.6
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|29
|34
|3.7
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|33
|1.4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|33
|1.6
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|24
|33
|1.8
|Beto
|Everton
|22
|33
|3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|27
|32
|1.6
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|29
|31
|1.1
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|28
|31
|1.2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|27
|31
|1.7
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|24
|31
|2.9
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|21
|31
|3.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|31
|4.5
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|30
|30
|1.1
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|29
|30
|1.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|26
|30
|1.3
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|29
|29
|1.3
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|28
|29
|1.1
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|27
|29
|1.6
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|26
|29
|1.9
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|20
|29
|3.1
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|30
|28
|1.1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|27
|28
|1.3
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|28
|2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|28
|2.2
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|28
|3
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|26
|27
|1.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|26
|27
|1.8
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|26
|27
|1.2
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|25
|27
|1.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|22
|27
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|30
|26
|1
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|29
|26
|0.9
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|26
|1
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|27
|26
|2
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|27
|26
|1.7
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|24
|26
|1.9
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|20
|26
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|26
|1.9
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|30
|25
|1.7
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|26
|25
|1.4
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|25
|25
|1.2
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|21
|25
|1.8
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|29
|24
|0.9
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|29
|24
|0.9
|James Justin
|Leicester
|28
|24
|0.9
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|27
|24
|1.2
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|25
|24
|2.5
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|29
|23
|0.8
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|26
|23
|1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|26
|23
|1.1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|26
|23
|0.9
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|24
|23
|1.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|21
|23
|1.7
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|13
|23
|1.8
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|8
|23
|3.6
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|29
|22
|0.9
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|22
|0.8
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|27
|22
|1.4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|25
|22
|0.9
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|23
|22
|2.6
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|19
|22
|1.6
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|26
|21
|1.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|25
|21
|1.3
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|21
|1.9
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|20
|3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|20
|5.4
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|20
|4.9
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|30
|19
|0.6
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|29
|19
|0.7
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|28
|19
|1.2
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|26
|19
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|25
|19
|1.1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|25
|19
|1.5
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|24
|19
|1.1
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|20
|19
|2.6
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|19
|2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|18
|0.8
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|27
|18
|0.7
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|18
|2.1
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|23
|18
|1.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|21
|18
|2.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|19
|18
|2.1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|18
|1.2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|15
|18
|1.3
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|8
|18
|4
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|0.6
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|28
|17
|0.6
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|27
|17
|0.7
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|25
|17
|2.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|24
|17
|0.9
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|21
|17
|0.9
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|17
|0.9
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|30
|16
|0.5
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|30
|16
|0.5
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|29
|16
|0.8
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|28
|16
|0.6
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|26
|16
|0.8
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|23
|16
|0.8
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|16
|1.1
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|30
|15
|0.5
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|27
|15
|0.6
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|26
|15
|1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|22
|15
|1
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|19
|15
|0.9
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|17
|15
|1.9
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|30
|14
|0.5
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|29
|14
|0.6
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|0.5
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|28
|14
|0.5
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|28
|14
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|26
|14
|0.7
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|25
|14
|1.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|24
|14
|2.6
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|24
|14
|0.7
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|14
|1.6
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|18
|14
|1.1
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|18
|14
|0.9
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|18
|14
|1.5
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|14
|2.3
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|14
|4.7
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|13
|14
|2.6
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|29
|13
|0.5
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|29
|13
|0.5
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|13
|0.5
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|28
|13
|0.5
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|27
|13
|0.5
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|26
|13
|1.4
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|25
|13
|1.3
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|24
|13
|0.6
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|22
|13
|0.6
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|16
|13
|2
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|13
|5.1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|13
|2
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|28
|12
|0.4
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|27
|12
|0.8
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|26
|12
|0.5
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|23
|12
|0.6
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|23
|12
|0.6
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|12
|2.4
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|12
|2.9
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|17
|12
|2
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|15
|12
|1.8
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|14
|12
|1
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|12
|2.2
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|30
|11
|0.4
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|30
|11
|0.4
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|29
|11
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|28
|11
|0.5
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|28
|11
|0.4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|11
|0.5
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|24
|11
|0.6
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|22
|11
|0.7
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|21
|11
|0.7
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|18
|11
|0.7
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|16
|11
|0.9
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|11
|2.2
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|6
|11
|2.3
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|27
|10
|0.4
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|27
|10
|0.4
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|24
|10
|0.5
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|10
|2.6
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|10
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|22
|10
|1
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|20
|10
|0.6
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|10
|0.5
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|10
|0.7
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|10
|0.7
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|15
|10
|3.8
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|14
|10
|1
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|14
|10
|1.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|10
|10
|2.2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|9
|0.3
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|9
|1.7
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|23
|9
|0.5
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|23
|9
|0.9
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|22
|9
|0.7
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|9
|0.5
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|13
|9
|1.9
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|12
|9
|0.8
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|12
|9
|2.6
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|8
|9
|2.3
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|5
|9
|3.5
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|4
|9
|2.6
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|25
|8
|0.3
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|23
|8
|0.5
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|22
|8
|1.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|20
|8
|0.5
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|20
|8
|0.5
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|8
|0.7
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|8
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|8
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|8
|1.4
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|8
|0.5
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|8
|0.9
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|7
|8
|4.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|28
|7
|0.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|26
|7
|0.3
|André
|Wolves
|25
|7
|0.3
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|23
|7
|0.3
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|19
|7
|0.6
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|7
|0.7
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|17
|7
|0.5
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|12
|7
|1.7
|James McAtee
|Man City
|11
|7
|4.7
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|26
|6
|0.3
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|23
|6
|0.4
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|23
|6
|0.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|21
|6
|0.7
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|6
|0.9
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|20
|6
|0.4
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|6
|0.3
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|18
|6
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|18
|6
|1.9
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|17
|6
|0.7
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|16
|6
|0.7
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|16
|6
|0.5
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|15
|6
|1.7
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|14
|6
|0.6
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|6
|0.7
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|6
|1.4
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|11
|6
|4.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|9
|6
|1.3
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|6
|3.6
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|9
|6
|1.9
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|6
|4
|Nico González
|Man City
|6
|6
|1.1
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|4
|6
|1.7
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|28
|5
|0.2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|24
|5
|0.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|22
|5
|0.3
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|5
|0.3
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|20
|5
|0.4
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|5
|0.4
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|18
|5
|0.9
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|5
|0.7
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|18
|5
|0.4
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|18
|5
|0.4
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|16
|5
|0.5
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|15
|5
|0.6
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|14
|5
|0.9
|James Garner
|Everton
|13
|5
|0.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|12
|5
|0.8
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|5
|5.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|11
|5
|0.6
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|11
|5
|0.7
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|2.6
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|10
|5
|0.5
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|10
|5
|0.6
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|9
|5
|2.5
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|5
|3.2
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|23
|4
|0.2
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|4
|0.8
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|19
|4
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|17
|4
|0.6
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|15
|4
|0.3
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|4
|0.5
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|4
|0.4
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|3.8
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|4
|2.9
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|0.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|4
|2.2
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|9
|4
|1.4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|8
|4
|3.4
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|7
|4
|2
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|4
|0.9
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|4
|1
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|28
|3
|0.1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|27
|3
|0.1
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|3
|0.2
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|17
|3
|0.3
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|17
|3
|0.3
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|3
|0.5
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|3
|0.2
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|3
|0.8
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|14
|3
|0.6
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|13
|3
|0.3
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|11
|3
|0.4
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|11
|3
|0.6
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|3
|0.9
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|0.9
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|3
|0.4
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|9
|3
|0.4
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.4
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|8
|3
|0.4
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|8
|3
|0.8
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|1.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|1.5
|Willian
|Fulham
|6
|3
|1.8
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|23
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|21
|2
|0.3
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|18
|2
|0.2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|13
|2
|0.2
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.2
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|10
|2
|2.6
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|2.8
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|2
|0.8
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|6
|2
|0.4
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.4
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|2.1
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|5
|2
|0.7
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.1
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|4
|2
|1.4
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|2
|1.3
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|2
|1
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|3
|2
|1.6
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|3
|2
|7.2
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|2
|12
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|12.9
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|29
|1
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|23
|1
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|21
|1
|0.1
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|18
|1
|0.1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|15
|1
|0.1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|1
|0.1
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|12
|1
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|0.2
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|1
|0.1
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|1
|0.2
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|9
|1
|0.5
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|9
|1
|0.2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|8
|1
|0.9
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|1
|0.8
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|1
|3.3
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|7
|1
|0.7
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.5
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.3
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|1
|0.3
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|6
|1
|1.2
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|1
|0.2
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|1
|1.1
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|5
|1
|0.4
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|5
|1
|0.7
|Welington
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.5
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|1
|0.7
|Solly March
|Brighton
|4
|1
|2.4
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.3
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|1.1
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|1
|2
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|1.9
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|0.7
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|0.4
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|5.3
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|1
|2
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.9
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|1
|1.9
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|1
|3.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|30
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|30
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|30
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|30
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|29
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|29
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|28
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|23
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|23
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|23
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|22
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|20
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|19
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|19
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|17
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|15
|0
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|14
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|9
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|8
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
Noussair Mazraoui (Man United) - Tackles
The Moroccan international's versatility has proven invaluable to the Reds this season, deployed in six different positions since joining from Bayern Munich. Against Fenerbahce last October he was even tried out as a number 10.
A full-back by trade, however, Mazraoui has unsurprisingly most come to the fore when stationed at the back, as witnessed at the City Ground midweek where he played on the left of Rubem Amorim's back three.
Despite his team losing, the player emerged with credit, winning six tackles and making three clearances and all told, the 27-year-old won eight of his duels throughout the evening. It should be noted though that only one in five were won in the air.
That is less of a concern this weekend, as a Manchester derby hones into view. Marmoush, Foden and company are hardly giants benefiting from route one fare.
They are though nimble, quick and clever, which makes Mazraoui's excellent sense of timing in a challenge a plus for the hosts.
Premier League Tackles: Other player of interest
Thomas Partey is another who has impressed in the tackle stakes in recent months. Fours and fives are commonplace across 2025 for the midfielder/right-back.
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) - Fouls drawn
The Forest skipper has had worst weeks.
Last Saturday he converted his side's winning penalty, to send the Tricky Trees to their first FA Cup semi since 1991. He showed a surprising turn of pace in celebration.
Just four days later, he was pivotal in Forest's league win over Manchester United with an assist to his name for good measure. Protecting that one goal advantage, Yates subsequently blocked three shots and made two further interceptions.
In amongst it all, he was also fouled on four occasions and with Villa up next - featuring a midfield that typically takes no prisoners - Yates' ability to win free-kicks is well worth noting.
The midfielder has been fouled 10 times in his last three starts.
Premier League Fouls Drawn: Other player of interest
Brighton's Georginio Rutter is another to look out in this regard. He has been infringed upon seven times in his last four outings for the Seagulls.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|29
|93
|3.3
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|58
|2.5
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|58
|2.4
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|26
|57
|2.7
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|28
|53
|2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|27
|53
|3.1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|24
|49
|2.2
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|30
|48
|1.7
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|27
|45
|2.5
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|29
|44
|1.9
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|29
|44
|1.6
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|26
|44
|2.6
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|26
|44
|2.1
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|29
|43
|1.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|26
|43
|2.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|29
|42
|1.9
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|28
|42
|1.5
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|28
|42
|1.7
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|27
|42
|1.7
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|24
|42
|2.1
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|42
|2.3
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|25
|41
|1.9
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|25
|41
|1.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|29
|40
|1.5
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|23
|40
|2.2
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|30
|39
|1.4
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|30
|39
|1.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|26
|39
|1.6
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|26
|39
|1.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|27
|38
|1.6
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|26
|38
|1.7
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|28
|37
|2.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|27
|37
|1.8
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|30
|36
|1.7
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|29
|36
|1.4
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|36
|1.5
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|29
|35
|1.4
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|22
|35
|1.9
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|29
|34
|1.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|30
|33
|1.5
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|30
|33
|1.1
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|29
|33
|1.7
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|17
|33
|2.3
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|30
|32
|1.5
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|32
|1.1
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|30
|32
|1.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|32
|1.3
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|25
|32
|1.4
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|26
|31
|1.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|24
|31
|1.7
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|24
|31
|1.7
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|29
|30
|1.1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|28
|30
|1.1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|30
|1.1
|James Justin
|Leicester
|28
|30
|1.1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|30
|1.7
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|20
|30
|1.5
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|15
|30
|3.1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|27
|29
|1.4
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|27
|29
|1.2
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|26
|29
|1.9
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|24
|29
|1.5
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|30
|28
|1.5
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|28
|28
|1
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|28
|28
|1.7
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|30
|27
|1.2
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|28
|27
|1.2
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|27
|27
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|27
|27
|1.7
|André
|Wolves
|25
|27
|1.3
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|29
|26
|1.2
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|29
|26
|1.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|26
|26
|1.3
|Savinho
|Man City
|25
|26
|1.4
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|24
|26
|1.4
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|22
|26
|1.7
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|29
|25
|2.8
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|29
|25
|1
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|25
|1.2
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|28
|25
|0.9
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|26
|25
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|30
|24
|0.8
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|28
|24
|0.9
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|28
|24
|0.9
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|26
|24
|1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|21
|24
|1.7
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|18
|24
|1.8
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|30
|23
|0.8
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|28
|23
|1
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|26
|23
|1
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|25
|23
|1.4
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|23
|23
|1.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|23
|23
|1.2
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|23
|1.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|18
|23
|2
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|30
|22
|0.8
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|30
|22
|0.9
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|29
|22
|0.8
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|28
|22
|0.9
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|26
|22
|1.3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|22
|1.3
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|22
|22
|1.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|17
|22
|2.8
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|30
|21
|0.7
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|29
|21
|0.8
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|28
|21
|0.9
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|27
|21
|1.2
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|26
|21
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|21
|21
|2.6
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|30
|20
|0.8
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|20
|0.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|26
|20
|1.1
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|26
|20
|1.1
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|25
|20
|1.4
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|25
|20
|2.5
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|20
|1.2
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|28
|19
|0.7
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|27
|19
|1.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|26
|19
|1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|19
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|23
|19
|1.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|23
|19
|1.1
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|22
|19
|0.9
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|19
|1.3
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|19
|1.4
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|29
|18
|0.6
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|27
|18
|0.7
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|25
|18
|0.8
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|25
|18
|1.8
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|24
|18
|1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|24
|18
|1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|18
|1.4
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|23
|18
|1.1
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|18
|18
|1.5
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|18
|18
|1.2
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|16
|18
|1.5
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|30
|17
|0.6
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|28
|17
|0.6
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|27
|17
|0.6
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|27
|17
|0.7
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|26
|17
|1
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|22
|17
|1.3
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|20
|17
|1.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|19
|17
|1.9
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|14
|17
|1.6
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|13
|17
|3.5
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|30
|16
|0.6
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|29
|16
|0.7
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|28
|16
|0.7
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|28
|16
|0.6
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|24
|16
|0.7
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|23
|16
|0.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|22
|16
|1.2
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|21
|16
|0.8
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|16
|3.4
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|16
|0.9
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|17
|16
|2.7
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|28
|15
|0.6
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|26
|15
|0.6
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|25
|15
|1.2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|15
|1.8
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|24
|15
|0.9
|Beto
|Everton
|22
|15
|1.3
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|15
|1.6
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|8
|15
|2.4
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|27
|14
|0.9
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|25
|14
|0.8
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|24
|14
|1.3
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|20
|14
|1.5
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|20
|14
|1
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|18
|14
|2
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|13
|0.5
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|28
|13
|0.5
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|27
|13
|0.6
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|27
|13
|0.7
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|26
|13
|0.8
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|26
|13
|0.7
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|25
|13
|1.2
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|24
|13
|1.2
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|23
|13
|0.7
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|23
|13
|1.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|22
|13
|1.3
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|20
|13
|0.8
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|20
|13
|1
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|13
|13
|1
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|12
|13
|2.2
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|30
|12
|0.8
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|30
|12
|0.4
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|12
|0.5
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|12
|0.4
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|27
|12
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|26
|12
|0.6
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|19
|12
|1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|17
|12
|1.3
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|16
|12
|1.9
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|15
|12
|0.9
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|14
|12
|2.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|30
|11
|0.4
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|26
|11
|1.2
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|26
|11
|0.5
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|25
|11
|1.1
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|22
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|21
|11
|0.8
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|11
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|20
|11
|0.9
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|14
|11
|2.1
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|28
|10
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|27
|10
|0.8
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|24
|10
|0.5
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|23
|10
|0.5
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|23
|10
|0.5
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|23
|10
|0.6
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|23
|10
|0.5
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|19
|10
|1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|16
|10
|1.2
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|15
|10
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|10
|1.2
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|14
|10
|0.8
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|10
|1.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|10
|1.8
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|10
|2.3
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|4
|10
|2.9
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|30
|9
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|29
|9
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|27
|9
|0.6
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|27
|9
|0.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|26
|9
|0.5
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|25
|9
|0.4
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|9
|2.3
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|21
|9
|0.6
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|9
|0.5
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|9
|1.3
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|19
|9
|0.6
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|18
|9
|0.7
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|18
|9
|1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|17
|9
|0.8
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|11
|9
|1.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|29
|8
|0.3
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|25
|8
|0.5
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|24
|8
|0.6
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|24
|8
|0.4
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|20
|8
|0.4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|8
|0.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|8
|1.1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|14
|8
|1.5
|James Garner
|Everton
|13
|8
|0.8
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|10
|8
|0.9
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|30
|7
|0.2
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|7
|0.3
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|28
|7
|0.3
|José Sá
|Wolves
|23
|7
|0.3
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|23
|7
|0.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|0.4
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|12
|7
|0.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|9
|7
|2.3
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|30
|6
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|22
|6
|0.9
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|21
|6
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|18
|6
|0.5
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|17
|6
|0.4
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|15
|6
|3.9
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|2.3
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|14
|6
|0.6
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|13
|6
|1.1
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|6
|0.6
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|10
|6
|0.7
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|8
|6
|1.3
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|6
|1.9
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|6
|6
|1.3
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|29
|5
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|28
|5
|0.2
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|23
|5
|0.3
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|23
|5
|0.2
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|23
|5
|0.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|21
|5
|0.6
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|20
|5
|0.3
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|19
|5
|0.3
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|18
|5
|0.9
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|18
|5
|0.3
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|15
|5
|0.7
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|12
|5
|1.2
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|9
|5
|1.1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|5
|1.6
|Welington
|Southampton
|5
|5
|2.5
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|4
|5
|3.4
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|3.7
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|29
|4
|0.1
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|26
|4
|0.2
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|23
|4
|0.2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|20
|4
|0.5
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|18
|4
|0.5
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|17
|4
|0.6
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|16
|4
|0.4
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|4
|0.4
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|9
|4
|1.4
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|4
|0.6
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|8
|4
|3.8
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|4
|2
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|4
|4
|2.1
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|4
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|30
|3
|0.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|29
|3
|0.1
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|29
|3
|0.1
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|23
|3
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|22
|3
|0.1
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|19
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|3
|0.7
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|18
|3
|1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|3
|0.2
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|3
|0.5
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|16
|3
|0.2
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|3
|0.5
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|13
|3
|0.3
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|12
|3
|0.5
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|12
|3
|0.9
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.2
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|11
|3
|0.4
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|3
|0.5
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|11
|3
|0.6
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|10
|3
|0.7
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.3
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|9
|3
|1.4
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|9
|3
|0.4
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|8
|3
|0.8
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|8
|3
|0.4
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|7
|3
|1.5
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|6
|3
|0.6
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|3
|2.1
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|4
|3
|0.9
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|3
|2.8
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|30
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|28
|2
|0.1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|24
|2
|0.4
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|23
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|21
|2
|0.3
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|19
|2
|0.1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|17
|2
|0.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|14
|2
|0.2
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|2
|0.2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|13
|2
|0.2
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|12
|2
|0.2
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|0.4
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|2
|0.3
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|11
|2
|0.2
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|10
|2
|2.6
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|2
|0.6
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|2.8
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|2
|0.2
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|8
|2
|0.6
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|2
|1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|1.1
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Nico González
|Man City
|6
|2
|0.4
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|4
|2
|2.2
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|0.8
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|2
|2.7
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|1
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|21
|1
|0.1
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|17
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|15
|1
|0.1
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0.2
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|1
|0.1
|James McAtee
|Man City
|11
|1
|0.7
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|1
|0.3
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|1.4
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|9
|1
|0.2
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|1
|0.4
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.5
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.5
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|1
|0.3
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|8
|1
|0.8
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|1
|3.3
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|7
|1
|0.7
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.2
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|5
|1
|0.4
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.4
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|4
|1
|0.4
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|4
|1
|2.4
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|3
|1
|0.8
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|3.6
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|29
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|20
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|19
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|15
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|11
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|8
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|5
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
Now read Jack Critchley's Championship betting tips for this Saturday
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
