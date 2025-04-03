Premier League Stat Sheet: Sarr and four other in-form players to back

Premier League stat picks for your player prop punts

Sarr reignited as a goal threat

Isak fancied for early shots

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Who is most fancied for goal involvements, or conversely who has been picking up cautions like they're going out of business?

Read on, as player's performance stats reveal valuable betting insights ahead of what will surely be a highly eventful weekend in the top-flight.

Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) - Shots on target

The Senegalese winger headed to the south coast midweek in fine form, matching that of his team.

Four goals in three was testament to that as well as all manner of other notable stats. The 27-year-old was flying.

Regrettably, though he was hardly alone is doing so, he then went and frustrated vs Southampton. To his credit, he executed two key passes and put in three decent crosses. He also won four of his five duels.

But for the first time in five weeks, Sarr failed to post a single attempt on goal.

Still, let's put that down as an outlier and side with his other recent showings. There were two SOT vs Fulham in the cup. One against Ipswich (from which he scored). He posted three against Villa.

After several weeks of prioritizing wing-play, Sarr has reignited his goal threat that saw him rack up high numbers throughout December.

This is pertinent because Brighton were one of the teams on the receiving end back then and it is the Seagulls who Palace face on Saturday.

Premier League Shots on Target: Other player of interest

At the other end, Kaoru Mitoma has consistently posted two SOT in recent weeks. That lends itself well to a Build Up bet pitting against the other.

Full stats Powered by

Jacob Murphy (Newcastle) - Goal involvements

2022/23 wasn't the most productive of seasons for the Magpies winger but he at least finished it well, accruing four goal involvements across a five-game cluster. It amounted to two-thirds of his goals and assists all campaign.

Last year his stock rose in the North-East but again he saved his best until last, and again it arrived as a purple patch. With just one goal involvement in his previous 11 outings Murphy concluded the season with five in five.

This term, the 30-year-old has outdone himself, scoring three times and assisting four times between the 7th December and Boxing Day while only sporadically showing a cutting edge elsewhere. Unquestionably this is a player whose form and output tends to be 'streaky'.

Which brings us Newcastle's recent League Cup final success at Wembley, where Murphy nodded down for Isak to finish. He followed that up with an assist at home to Brentford midweek.

Get on him early, especially with Leicester next up. The Foxes were on the wrong end of two of his assists during his December streak.

Premier League Goal Involvements: Other players of interest

After an explosive start to 2024/25 goal involvements have become a steady stream for Bryan Mbeumo rather than a flood. A goal and an assist in his last two appearances for Brentford though suggests another burst is forthcoming. Two goal involvements for Cameroon over the international break adds further substance to this theory.

Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert is another worth tracking, with two assists in three, against Tottenham and Manchester City respectively.

Full stats Powered by

Alexander Isak (Newcastle) - First half shots

We're staying with Newcastle and turning our attention to a striker who has fired 19 in his last 20 league appearances.



Understandably therefore, Isak is expected to be well backed prior to encountering a porous Leicester backline on Monday evening.

His 8/111.73 price to score anytime however is somewhat off-putting. Instead there is far better value in backing the Swede to take on three or more first half shots, something he has done on three occasions in his last five showings.

When it comes to first half shots, it's not the numbers that impress so much when it comes to Isak - though they're up there among the best - but the percentage of them to the whole.

In 2025, the forward has taken on 30 shots for his club. A notable 21 of them have been executed prior to the break.

Premier League First Half Shots: Other player of interest

Elsewhere, Noni Madueke's return from injury this week is worth noting with this market in mind. Before succumbing to a hamstring problem, the Chelsea ace posted two or more first half shots as the norm.

Noussair Mazraoui (Man United) - Tackles

The Moroccan international's versatility has proven invaluable to the Reds this season, deployed in six different positions since joining from Bayern Munich. Against Fenerbahce last October he was even tried out as a number 10.

A full-back by trade, however, Mazraoui has unsurprisingly most come to the fore when stationed at the back, as witnessed at the City Ground midweek where he played on the left of Rubem Amorim's back three.

Despite his team losing, the player emerged with credit, winning six tackles and making three clearances and all told, the 27-year-old won eight of his duels throughout the evening. It should be noted though that only one in five were won in the air.

That is less of a concern this weekend, as a Manchester derby hones into view. Marmoush, Foden and company are hardly giants benefiting from route one fare.

They are though nimble, quick and clever, which makes Mazraoui's excellent sense of timing in a challenge a plus for the hosts.

Premier League Tackles: Other player of interest

Thomas Partey is another who has impressed in the tackle stakes in recent months. Fours and fives are commonplace across 2025 for the midfielder/right-back.

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) - Fouls drawn

The Forest skipper has had worst weeks.

Last Saturday he converted his side's winning penalty, to send the Tricky Trees to their first FA Cup semi since 1991. He showed a surprising turn of pace in celebration.

Just four days later, he was pivotal in Forest's league win over Manchester United with an assist to his name for good measure. Protecting that one goal advantage, Yates subsequently blocked three shots and made two further interceptions.

In amongst it all, he was also fouled on four occasions and with Villa up next - featuring a midfield that typically takes no prisoners - Yates' ability to win free-kicks is well worth noting.

The midfielder has been fouled 10 times in his last three starts.

Premier League Fouls Drawn: Other player of interest

Brighton's Georginio Rutter is another to look out in this regard. He has been infringed upon seven times in his last four outings for the Seagulls.

