Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Back Brentford pair to hit the target at Craven Cottage

Shot-spree predicted at Cottage

Foul spike for Saints midfielder

Few corners tipped at Emirates

Who are the key players to watch out for currently in the Premier League? Who is racking up a high shot-count, or conversely who is most at risk to be cautioned?

Read on, as performance stats reveal valuable betting insights ahead of a busy Sunday schedule.

Back Brentford pair for shots on target

Bryan Mbeumo deservedly gets the lion's share of the plaudits for Brentford's excellent campaign but in recent weeks it is his two attacking comrades who have stepped up.

Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade have each scored four goals apiece in the Bees' last five league fixtures with additional shots on target to boot. Combined they have taken on a hefty 15 SOT in those five games, or one every 30 minutes.

Wissa actually boasts better SOT numbers to Mbeumo across the season but notably the Congolese forward suffered a sustained dip throughout February and March, posting multiple SOT in only one of the eight games in this period. That aside, it was all singles or blanks fired.

The 28-year-old is back in the groove now and encouragingly for Bees fans, Schade has come along for the ride.

Watch out Fulham this Sunday.

Wissa is priced at 3/14.00 to have a SOT in each half at the Cottage.

Premier League shots on target: Players to watch

The good news for Everton fans is that Beto is back among the goals, firing two in two after a five-game mini-drought. Naturally this also translates to his SOT tally improving, the striker posting five in his last three showings.

He is fancied to extend on this at the weekend as the Toffees bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park. Southampton have conceded 20.3 shots per 90 in their last five league fixtures.

In the East Midlands, two doomed sides meet playing only for pride and if that holds minimal interest for neutrals a fascinating build up bet does appeal.

Both Jamie Vardy and Ipswich's Julio Enciso have taken on three SOT in their last three outings and furthermore have seasonal averages separated only by a cigarette paper (0.81 for Vardy, 0.83 for the South American).

The veteran energy-drink aficionado should be backed to prevail, dead-set as he is on leaving Leicester on a high.





English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target

Player Team Apps Shots On target SoT/90* Richarlison Tottenham 1 3 3.8 Matheus Cunha Man Utd 1 3 3 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 1 2 2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 2 2 Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 1 2 2.5 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 1 2 2 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 1 2 2 Dan Ballard Sunderland 1 2 2 Josh Laurent Burnley 1 2 2.9 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 1 2 2.2 Erling Haaland Man City 1 2 2.5 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 2 2.1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 1 2 2 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 1 2 2.3 Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 1 2 2 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 1 1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 1 1 1 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 1 1 1.3 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 1 1 1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 1 1 1 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 1 1 1 Anthony Elanga Newcastle 1 1 1.2 Habib Diarra Sunderland 1 1 1 Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 1 1 1.2 Wilson Isidor Sunderland 1 1 6 El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 1 1 1 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 1 1 1 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 1 1 1 Tomás Soucek West Ham 1 1 4.5 Djed Spence Tottenham 1 1 1 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 1 1 1.1 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 1 1 1.1 Maxime Estève Burnley 1 1 1 Jaidon Anthony Burnley 1 1 1.1 Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 1 1 Matt O'Riley Brighton 1 1 1 Georginio Rutter Brighton 1 1 1.3 Diego Gómez Brighton 1 1 4.1 Josh King Fulham 1 1 1.2 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 1 1 3.6 Fer López Wolves 1 1 4.7 Tijjani Reijnders Man City 1 1 1 Rayan Cherki Man City 1 1 5 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 1 1 1 Liam Delap Chelsea 1 1 5 Andrey Santos Chelsea 1 1 7.5 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 1 1 1 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 1 1 1 Dan Ndoye Nottm Forest 1 1 1.1 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 1 1 1 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 1 1 1 Igor Thiago Brentford 1 1 1 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 1 1 1 Amad Diallo Man Utd 1 1 2.5 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 1 1 1.3 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 1 1 1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 1 1 1.5 Anton Stach Leeds 1 1 1 Joël Piroe Leeds 1 1 1.2 Lukas Nmecha Leeds 1 1 6.9 Charly Alcaraz Everton 1 1 1 Alisson Becker Liverpool 1 0 0 Milos Kerkez Liverpool 1 0 0 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1 0 0 Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 1 0 0 Florian Wirtz Liverpool 1 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 1 0 0 Joe Gomez Liverpool 1 0 0 Curtis Jones Liverpool 1 0 0 Andy Robertson Liverpool 1 0 0 Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 1 0 0 Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 1 0 0 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 1 0 0 Bafodé Diakité Bournemouth 1 0 0 Adam Smith Bournemouth 1 0 0 Alex Scott Bournemouth 1 0 0 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 1 0 0 David Brooks Bournemouth 1 0 0 Evanilson Bournemouth 1 0 0 Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 1 0 0 Marco Bizot Aston Villa 1 0 0 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 1 0 0 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 0 0 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 1 0 0 Matty Cash Aston Villa 1 0 0 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 1 0 0 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 1 0 0 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 1 0 0 John McGinn Aston Villa 1 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 1 0 0 Tino Livramento Newcastle 1 0 0 Dan Burn Newcastle 1 0 0 Fabian Schär Newcastle 1 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 1 0 0 Joelinton Newcastle 1 0 0 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 1 0 0 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 1 0 0 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 1 0 0 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 0 0 Robin Roefs Sunderland 1 0 0 Reinildo Mandava Sunderland 1 0 0 Jenson Seelt Sunderland 1 0 0 Trai Hume Sunderland 1 0 0 Noah Sadiki Sunderland 1 0 0 Granit Xhaka Sunderland 1 0 0 Simon Adingra Sunderland 1 0 0 Chemsdine Talbi Sunderland 1 0 0 Omar Alderete Sunderland 1 0 0 Enzo Le Fée Sunderland 1 0 0 Mads Hermansen West Ham 1 0 0 Nayef Aguerd West Ham 1 0 0 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 1 0 0 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 1 0 0 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 1 0 0 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 0 0 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 1 0 0 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 1 0 0 Callum Wilson West Ham 1 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 1 0 0 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 1 0 0 Cristian Romero Tottenham 1 0 0 Pedro Porro Tottenham 1 0 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 1 0 0 Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 1 0 0 Mohammed Kudus Tottenham 1 0 0 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 1 0 0 João Palhinha Tottenham 1 0 0 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 1 0 0 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 1 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Burnley 1 0 0 Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley 1 0 0 Kyle Walker Burnley 1 0 0 Quilindschy Hartman Burnley 1 0 0 Oliver Sonne Burnley 1 0 0 Josh Cullen Burnley 1 0 0 Hannibal Mejbri Burnley 1 0 0 Lyle Foster Burnley 1 0 0 Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 1 0 0 Zian Flemming Burnley 1 0 0 Loum Tchaouna Burnley 1 0 0 Lesley Ugochukwu Burnley 1 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 0 0 Maxim De Cuyper Brighton 1 0 0 Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 0 0 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1 0 0 Yasin Ayari Brighton 1 0 0 Carlos Baleba Brighton 1 0 0 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 1 0 0 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 1 0 0 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 0 0 Danny Welbeck Brighton 1 0 0 Bernd Leno Fulham 1 0 0 Calvin Bassey Fulham 1 0 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 1 0 0 Joachim Andersen Fulham 1 0 0 Kenny Tete Fulham 1 0 0 Sander Berge Fulham 1 0 0 Sasa Lukic Fulham 1 0 0 Alex Iwobi Fulham 1 0 0 Harry Wilson Fulham 1 0 0 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 1 0 0 Tom Cairney Fulham 1 0 0 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 1 0 0 Adama Traoré Fulham 1 0 0 José Sá Wolves 1 0 0 Toti Gomes Wolves 1 0 0 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 1 0 0 Matt Doherty Wolves 1 0 0 David Møller Wolfe Wolves 1 0 0 João Gomes Wolves 1 0 0 André Wolves 1 0 0 Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves 1 0 0 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 1 0 0 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 1 0 0 Jhon Arias Wolves 1 0 0 Hugo Bueno Wolves 1 0 0 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 1 0 0 James Trafford Man City 1 0 0 Rayan Aït-Nouri Man City 1 0 0 Rúben Dias Man City 1 0 0 John Stones Man City 1 0 0 Rico Lewis Man City 1 0 0 Bernardo Silva Man City 1 0 0 Nico González Man City 1 0 0 Jérémy Doku Man City 1 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 1 0 0 Omar Marmoush Man City 1 0 0 Matheus Nunes Man City 1 0 0 Nico O'Reilly Man City 1 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 1 0 0 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 1 0 0 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 1 0 0 Reece James Chelsea 1 0 0 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 1 0 0 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1 0 0 Jamie Gittens Chelsea 1 0 0 Cole Palmer Chelsea 1 0 0 Pedro Neto Chelsea 1 0 0 João Pedro Chelsea 1 0 0 Estêvão Chelsea 1 0 0 Malo Gusto Chelsea 1 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Murillo Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Igor Jesus Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Brentford 1 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 1 0 0 Nathan Collins Brentford 1 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 1 0 0 Mathias Jensen Brentford 1 0 0 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 1 0 0 Antoni Milambo Brentford 1 0 0 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1 0 0 Jordan Henderson Brentford 1 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 1 0 0 Kevin Schade Brentford 1 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 1 0 0 Leny Yoro Man Utd 1 0 0 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 1 0 0 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 1 0 0 Casemiro Man Utd 1 0 0 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 1 0 0 Mason Mount Man Utd 1 0 0 Harry Maguire Man Utd 1 0 0 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1 0 0 Benjamin Sesko Man Utd 1 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 1 0 0 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 1 0 0 William Saliba Arsenal 1 0 0 Ben White Arsenal 1 0 0 Declan Rice Arsenal 1 0 0 Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 1 0 0 Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 1 0 0 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 1 0 0 Kai Havertz Arsenal 1 0 0 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1 0 0 Noni Madueke Arsenal 1 0 0 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1 0 0 Lucas Perri Leeds 1 0 0 Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds 1 0 0 Pascal Struijk Leeds 1 0 0 Joe Rodon Leeds 1 0 0 Jayden Bogle Leeds 1 0 0 Ethan Ampadu Leeds 1 0 0 Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 1 0 0 Ao Tanaka Leeds 1 0 0 Daniel James Leeds 1 0 0 Brenden Aaronson Leeds 1 0 0 Jack Harrison Leeds 1 0 0 Ilia Gruev Leeds 1 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 1 0 0 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 1 0 0 James Tarkowski Everton 1 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 1 0 0 Jake O'Brien Everton 1 0 0 James Garner Everton 1 0 0 Idrissa Gueye Everton 1 0 0 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 1 0 0 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 1 0 0 Beto Everton 1 0 0 Jack Grealish Everton 1 0 0

Iwobi goes to work early

Perhaps the Cottagers shouldn't be too concerned about Wissa and Schade's shot-threat, because in their ranks they also possess a player who is letting fly with increasing regularity.

In his last six league outings, Alex Iwobi has taken on 13 attempts on goal, scoring twice for good measure. That in itself is worthy of note but here's the accompanying kicker: eleven of them have come before the break.

That equates to a shot undertaken every 24 first-half minutes and when we factor in too Harry Wilson's five first-half shots last week against Everton is it any surprise that Fulham have converted inside 25 minutes in five of their last six home commitments.



The Cottagers to be ahead on 30 minutes therefore is a shout at 7/24.50

Premier League first-half shots: Others to watch

His numbers may not be as dramatic of Iwobi's but Alexander Isak repeatedly racks up multiples of first-half shots for Newcastle, recent weeks being no exception. The prolific Swede took on three early attempts at home to Chelsea last weekend and four at home to Ipswich.

Where the doubt lies ahead of this weekend's trip to the Emirates however is that his numbers do clearly dip beyond the North-East.

There are no such concerns about Gabriel Martinelli, whose impact in first-halves may be inferior to his Newcastle counterpart but with the Brazilian you get admirable consistency.

The winger has taken on at least one first-half strike in eight of his last nine appearances.

Saint turned sinner

Southampton's Lesley Ugochukwu catches the eye when it comes to fouls committed, the defensive midfielder erring on five occasions in his last two showings, both of which saw him subbed. That detail makes the breakdown of those five fouls all the more startling, equating to one every 25 minutes versus Man City and Leicester combined.

The Chelsea loanee was booked in each game.

Having not committed a single sin in his two games previous we could be accused of recency bias here but the 21-year-old's record in 2025 says otherwise, committing multiple fouls in 55% of his appearances.

He is 1/12.00 to commit 2 or more fouls at Goodison.

Premier League fouls committed: Others to watch

Leicester's James Justin was ticking along, minding his own business, and committing just singular fouls in pretty much all of his 2025 outings. Then he encountered Nicolas Dominguez last week at the City Ground and lost his head.

The full-back fouled on five occasions across the 90, inevitably booked in the process.

This time out, the 27-year-old comes up against Julio Enciso, a tricky, clever wide-man who has drawn eight fouls in his last two games.

Justin to be cautioned offers up 13/27.50

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls

Player Team Apps Fouls Fouls/90* Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 1 5 5 Sasa Lukic Fulham 1 5 5 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 1 4 4 Cristian Romero Tottenham 1 3 3 Archie Gray Tottenham 1 3 3.8 Lyle Foster Burnley 1 3 3.6 Maxim De Cuyper Brighton 1 3 3 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 1 3 3.3 Matt Doherty Wolves 1 3 3 João Gomes Wolves 1 3 3 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 1 3 3.3 Tijjani Reijnders Man City 1 3 3 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 1 3 3 Igor Thiago Brentford 1 3 3 Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 1 3 4.5 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 1 2 2 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 1 2 2.5 Adrien Truffert Bournemouth 1 2 2 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 1 2 2 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 1 2 2 John McGinn Aston Villa 1 2 2.1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 1 2 2 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 1 2 2 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 1 2 2 Granit Xhaka Sunderland 1 2 2 Simon Adingra Sunderland 1 2 2.4 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 1 2 2 Pedro Porro Tottenham 1 2 2 Carlos Baleba Brighton 1 2 2.6 Georginio Rutter Brighton 1 2 2.6 Diego Gómez Brighton 1 2 8.2 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 1 2 8.2 Sander Berge Fulham 1 2 2.7 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 1 2 2.7 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 1 2 2 Reece James Chelsea 1 2 2.3 Jamie Gittens Chelsea 1 2 3.3 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 1 2 2 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 1 2 2 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 2 2.1 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 1 2 2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 1 2 2 Frank Onyeka Brentford 1 2 8.2 Kevin Schade Brentford 1 2 4 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 1 2 6.9 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 1 2 2.5 William Saliba Arsenal 1 2 2 Ben White Arsenal 1 2 2.5 Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 1 2 2 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 1 2 9 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 1 2 2.5 James Tarkowski Everton 1 2 2 Milos Kerkez Liverpool 1 1 1.5 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 1 1 1 Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 1 1 1.3 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 1 1 1 Adam Smith Bournemouth 1 1 1 Alex Scott Bournemouth 1 1 1.2 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 1 1 1 David Brooks Bournemouth 1 1 1.1 Evanilson Bournemouth 1 1 1 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 1 1 1.4 Matty Cash Aston Villa 1 1 1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 1 1 1 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 1 1 1 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 1 1 1 Dan Burn Newcastle 1 1 1 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 1 1 1 Joelinton Newcastle 1 1 1.1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 1 1 1 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 1 1 1 Reinildo Mandava Sunderland 1 1 1 Trai Hume Sunderland 1 1 1 Noah Sadiki Sunderland 1 1 1 Habib Diarra Sunderland 1 1 1 El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 1 1 1 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 1 1 1 Callum Wilson West Ham 1 1 4.5 Djed Spence Tottenham 1 1 1 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 1 1 1.1 Richarlison Tottenham 1 1 1.3 João Palhinha Tottenham 1 1 8.2 Maxime Estève Burnley 1 1 1 Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley 1 1 1 Quilindschy Hartman Burnley 1 1 1 Josh Laurent Burnley 1 1 1.4 Lesley Ugochukwu Burnley 1 1 3.2 Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 1 1 Matt O'Riley Brighton 1 1 1 Calvin Bassey Fulham 1 1 1 Joachim Andersen Fulham 1 1 1 Kenny Tete Fulham 1 1 1 Tom Cairney Fulham 1 1 3.6 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 1 1 3.6 Adama Traoré Fulham 1 1 3.6 André Wolves 1 1 1.3 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 1 1 1.2 Jhon Arias Wolves 1 1 5 Bernardo Silva Man City 1 1 1.4 Nico González Man City 1 1 1 Jérémy Doku Man City 1 1 1.4 Erling Haaland Man City 1 1 1.2 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 1 1 1 Cole Palmer Chelsea 1 1 1 Estêvão Chelsea 1 1 2.4 Andrey Santos Chelsea 1 1 7.5 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 1 1 1 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 1 1 1.3 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 1 1 1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 1 1 4.3 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 1 1 1 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 1 1 1.1 Igor Jesus Nottm Forest 1 1 7.5 Nathan Collins Brentford 1 1 1 Michael Kayode Brentford 1 1 1 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 1 1 1.3 Jordan Henderson Brentford 1 1 4.1 Luke Shaw Man Utd 1 1 1.1 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 1 1 1 Leny Yoro Man Utd 1 1 1 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 1 1 1 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 1 1 1 Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd 1 1 1 Harry Maguire Man Utd 1 1 8.2 Benjamin Sesko Man Utd 1 1 3.5 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 1 1 1 Declan Rice Arsenal 1 1 1.1 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 1 1 1 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 1 1 4.7 Noni Madueke Arsenal 1 1 2.9 Jayden Bogle Leeds 1 1 1 Ethan Ampadu Leeds 1 1 1.2 Anton Stach Leeds 1 1 1 Ao Tanaka Leeds 1 1 1 Joël Piroe Leeds 1 1 1.2 Brenden Aaronson Leeds 1 1 3.8 Michael Keane Everton 1 1 1 Jake O'Brien Everton 1 1 1 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 1 1 1 Beto Everton 1 1 1 Alisson Becker Liverpool 1 0 0 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 0 0 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 1 0 0 Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 1 0 0 Florian Wirtz Liverpool 1 0 0 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 1 0 0 Joe Gomez Liverpool 1 0 0 Curtis Jones Liverpool 1 0 0 Andy Robertson Liverpool 1 0 0 Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 1 0 0 Bafodé Diakité Bournemouth 1 0 0 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 1 0 0 Hamed Traoré Bournemouth 1 0 0 Marco Bizot Aston Villa 1 0 0 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 0 0 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 1 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 1 0 0 Tino Livramento Newcastle 1 0 0 Anthony Elanga Newcastle 1 0 0 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 0 0 Robin Roefs Sunderland 1 0 0 Jenson Seelt Sunderland 1 0 0 Dan Ballard Sunderland 1 0 0 Eliezer Mayenda Sunderland 1 0 0 Chemsdine Talbi Sunderland 1 0 0 Omar Alderete Sunderland 1 0 0 Wilson Isidor Sunderland 1 0 0 Enzo Le Fée Sunderland 1 0 0 Mads Hermansen West Ham 1 0 0 Nayef Aguerd West Ham 1 0 0 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 1 0 0 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 1 0 0 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 0 0 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 1 0 0 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 1 0 0 Tomás Soucek West Ham 1 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 1 0 0 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 1 0 0 Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham 1 0 0 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 1 0 0 Mohammed Kudus Tottenham 1 0 0 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 1 0 0 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 1 0 0 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 1 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Burnley 1 0 0 Kyle Walker Burnley 1 0 0 Oliver Sonne Burnley 1 0 0 Jaidon Anthony Burnley 1 0 0 Josh Cullen Burnley 1 0 0 Hannibal Mejbri Burnley 1 0 0 Jacob Bruun Larsen Burnley 1 0 0 Zian Flemming Burnley 1 0 0 Loum Tchaouna Burnley 1 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 0 0 Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 0 0 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 1 0 0 Yasin Ayari Brighton 1 0 0 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 1 0 0 Danny Welbeck Brighton 1 0 0 Bernd Leno Fulham 1 0 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 1 0 0 Alex Iwobi Fulham 1 0 0 Josh King Fulham 1 0 0 Harry Wilson Fulham 1 0 0 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 1 0 0 José Sá Wolves 1 0 0 Toti Gomes Wolves 1 0 0 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 1 0 0 David Møller Wolfe Wolves 1 0 0 Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves 1 0 0 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 1 0 0 Hugo Bueno Wolves 1 0 0 Fer López Wolves 1 0 0 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 1 0 0 James Trafford Man City 1 0 0 Rayan Aït-Nouri Man City 1 0 0 Rúben Dias Man City 1 0 0 John Stones Man City 1 0 0 Rico Lewis Man City 1 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 1 0 0 Rayan Cherki Man City 1 0 0 Omar Marmoush Man City 1 0 0 Matheus Nunes Man City 1 0 0 Nico O'Reilly Man City 1 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 1 0 0 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 1 0 0 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 1 0 0 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 1 0 0 Pedro Neto Chelsea 1 0 0 João Pedro Chelsea 1 0 0 Liam Delap Chelsea 1 0 0 Malo Gusto Chelsea 1 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Murillo Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Dan Ndoye Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Brentford 1 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 1 0 0 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 1 0 0 Mathias Jensen Brentford 1 0 0 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 1 0 0 Antoni Milambo Brentford 1 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0 Casemiro Man Utd 1 0 0 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 1 0 0 Mason Mount Man Utd 1 0 0 Matheus Cunha Man Utd 1 0 0 Amad Diallo Man Utd 1 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 1 0 0 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 1 0 0 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 1 0 0 Kai Havertz Arsenal 1 0 0 Lucas Perri Leeds 1 0 0 Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds 1 0 0 Pascal Struijk Leeds 1 0 0 Joe Rodon Leeds 1 0 0 Wilfried Gnonto Leeds 1 0 0 Daniel James Leeds 1 0 0 Jack Harrison Leeds 1 0 0 Ilia Gruev Leeds 1 0 0 Lukas Nmecha Leeds 1 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 1 0 0 James Garner Everton 1 0 0 Idrissa Gueye Everton 1 0 0 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 1 0 0 Charly Alcaraz Everton 1 0 0 Jack Grealish Everton 1 0 0

Combined dip suggests low corner-count at Emirates

On the whole, Arsenal and Newcastle have held their own when it comes to winning corners this season.

The Gunners have been awarded 233, the fourth highest tally in the top-flight. The Magpies have won 198, six more than their total last term.

In recent weeks however we have seen a combined decline, nothing seismic but certainly enough to have us leaning towards a low-corner count in North London this Sunday.

In their last two outings, Eddie Howe's men have won just six, which is way down on the 18 they won in their previous two games.

Arsenal meanwhile have won 15 corners across all comps in their last five fixtures. In their five prior they won 42.

These stats are especially pertinent because both teams are in the top five for goals scored from corners in 2024/25. Best then to swerve any tempting odds on defenders converting in this top-three clash and instead simply plump for under 8.5 corners at 15/82.88

Premier League corners won: Others to watch

Nottingham Forest continue to win a scant number of corners, just 3.1 per 90 across their last six games. This Sunday they travel to West Ham who have won a meagre three in their last two home fixtures.

Again, avoid any temptation to back a generously-priced centre-back getting on the scoresheet.

