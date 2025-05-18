Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Back Brentford pair to hit the target at Craven Cottage
Ste Tudor takes a look at some of the best performance stats to mark your card for player props bets this Sunday...
-
Shot-spree predicted at Cottage
-
Foul spike for Saints midfielder
-
Few corners tipped at Emirates
Football... Only Bettor. Watch Sunday's Premier League preview now.
Who are the key players to watch out for currently in the Premier League? Who is racking up a high shot-count, or conversely who is most at risk to be cautioned?
Read on, as performance stats reveal valuable betting insights ahead of a busy Sunday schedule.
Back Brentford pair for shots on target
Bryan Mbeumo deservedly gets the lion's share of the plaudits for Brentford's excellent campaign but in recent weeks it is his two attacking comrades who have stepped up.
Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade have each scored four goals apiece in the Bees' last five league fixtures with additional shots on target to boot. Combined they have taken on a hefty 15 SOT in those five games, or one every 30 minutes.
Wissa actually boasts better SOT numbers to Mbeumo across the season but notably the Congolese forward suffered a sustained dip throughout February and March, posting multiple SOT in only one of the eight games in this period. That aside, it was all singles or blanks fired.
The 28-year-old is back in the groove now and encouragingly for Bees fans, Schade has come along for the ride.
Watch out Fulham this Sunday.
Wissa is priced at 3/14.00 to have a SOT in each half at the Cottage.
Premier League shots on target: Players to watch
The good news for Everton fans is that Beto is back among the goals, firing two in two after a five-game mini-drought. Naturally this also translates to his SOT tally improving, the striker posting five in his last three showings.
He is fancied to extend on this at the weekend as the Toffees bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park. Southampton have conceded 20.3 shots per 90 in their last five league fixtures.
In the East Midlands, two doomed sides meet playing only for pride and if that holds minimal interest for neutrals a fascinating build up bet does appeal.
Both Jamie Vardy and Ipswich's Julio Enciso have taken on three SOT in their last three outings and furthermore have seasonal averages separated only by a cigarette paper (0.81 for Vardy, 0.83 for the South American).
The veteran energy-drink aficionado should be backed to prevail, dead-set as he is on leaving Leicester on a high.
Combined dip suggests low corner-count at Emirates
On the whole, Arsenal and Newcastle have held their own when it comes to winning corners this season.
The Gunners have been awarded 233, the fourth highest tally in the top-flight. The Magpies have won 198, six more than their total last term.
In recent weeks however we have seen a combined decline, nothing seismic but certainly enough to have us leaning towards a low-corner count in North London this Sunday.
In their last two outings, Eddie Howe's men have won just six, which is way down on the 18 they won in their previous two games.
Arsenal meanwhile have won 15 corners across all comps in their last five fixtures. In their five prior they won 42.
These stats are especially pertinent because both teams are in the top five for goals scored from corners in 2024/25. Best then to swerve any tempting odds on defenders converting in this top-three clash and instead simply plump for under 8.5 corners at 15/82.88
Premier League corners won: Others to watch
Nottingham Forest continue to win a scant number of corners, just 3.1 per 90 across their last six games. This Sunday they travel to West Ham who have won a meagre three in their last two home fixtures.
Again, avoid any temptation to back a generously-priced centre-back getting on the scoresheet.
Now read Max Liu's Weekend Football Cheat Sheet here
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
