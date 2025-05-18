Premier League Opta Stats: Back a winning Goodison goodbye & goal glut at Brighton
Paul Higham has paired the pick of the Opta stats with a best bet for each Premier League games taking place this weekend...
-
All in on Villa to beat distracted Spurs
-
Back Toffees to win Goodison farewell
-
Foxes too smart for Ipswich
Aston Villa v Tottenham
(Friday 19:30)
Villa nailed-on to beat distracted Spurs
The Opta Stat:
"Since the start of March, only Newcastle (22) have earned more points in the Premier League than Aston Villa (21), with the Villans also unbeaten in their last 20 home games in all competitions (W14 D6) - their longest run since September 1976-May 1977 (24). Eight of the last nine competitive H2Hs produced over 2.5 total goals."
The Betfair Bet: Back Villa to win & over 2.5 goals at 4/61.67
Chelsea v Man Utd
(Friday 20:15)
Palmer to pounce as Blues sink sloppy Utd
The Opta Stat:
"Chelsea haven't lost their final home league game in any of the last 22 seasons (W15 D7), since a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in 2001-02. Cole Palmer has scored four goals in his three Premier League games against Manchester United for Chelsea, including a hat-trick in this exact fixture last season. No Blues player has scored more against the Red Devils in the competition (Eidur Gudjohnsen also 4)."
The Betfair Bet: Back Cole Palmer first goalscorer & Chelsea to win at 4/15.00
Everton v Southampton
(Sunday 12:00)
Everton to win their Goodison goodbye
The Opta Stat:
"This will be Everton's 2,789th and final game at Goodison Park in all competitions (W1537 D660 L591). Everton have only kept one clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League games, but haven't conceded more than twice in any of their last 23. Only Arsenal (59) and Bournemouth (25) are on longer current runs without conceding 3+ goals. Southampton have won just one of their last 26 Premier League games (D5 L20)."
The Betfair Bet: Back Everton to win & both teams to score at 21/103.10
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
(Sunday 14:15)
Back Bowen to bang in another goal
The Opta Stat:
"West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League games (4 goals, 2 assists), scoring in each of his last three at the London Stadium. The last Hammers player to score in four consecutive home league games was Jesse Lingard in April 2021."
The Betfair Bet: Jarrod Bowen to score anytime at 23/103.30
Brentford v Fulham
(Sunday 15:00)
Schade to steal the show for Bees
The Opta Stat:
"Brentford have won five of their last seven home league games against Fulham. Kevin Schade has scored four goals in his last three Premier League games for Brentford, as many as he had in his previous 20. Six of his last seven goals in the competition have either put the Bees ahead in the match or been the winning goal (or both)."
The Betfair Bet: Kevin Schade to score & Brentford to win at 10/34.33
Leicester v Ipswich
(Sunday 15:00)
Foxes too clever for Tractor Boys
The Opta Stat:
"Leicester are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Ipswich (W5 D5) since a 2-1 loss in the second tier in December 2002. The away side has never won in seven previous Premier League meetings between Leicester and Ipswich (D2 L5), with Ipswich losing two of their three visits to the Foxes."
The Betfair Bet: Back Leicester to beat Ipswich at 13/102.30
Arsenal v Newcastle
(Sunday 16:30)
Take Toon to complete Gunners clean sweep
The Opta Stat:
"Newcastle have won three games against Arsenal this season, 1-0 in the Premier League and 2-0 in both legs of the League Cup semi-final. No team has ever beaten the Gunners four times in a single campaign. Newcastle have won five of their last eight meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (D1 L2), as many as they had in their previous 52 against the Gunners (D11 L36). Arsenal are winless in their last four home games in all competitions (D2 L2), losing the last two."
The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to beat Arsenal at 13/53.60
Brighton v Liverpool
(Monday 20:00)
Back another high-scoring draw for the champions
The Opta Stat:
"Brighton have lost just one of their last seven Premier League home games (W4 D2). Liverpool haven't lost their final away league game in any of the last six campaigns (W4 D2) since a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in 2017-18. Their last two have seen 14 goals scored in total - a 4-4 draw with Southampton in 2022-23 and a 3-3 stalemate with Aston Villa last season."
The Betfair Bet: Back the draw & over 2.5 goals at 13/27.50
Now read more of our best tips and previews this week
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
