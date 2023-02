Arsenal and City to get back to winning ways

West Ham v Chelsea Another derby defeat for Wham, another derby win for Blues The Opta Stat: "West Ham have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League London derby matches, with the exceptions being a draw against Tottenham and a win against Fulham this season. Meanwhile, if Chelsea win, they will be the first team to reach 150 London derby victories in the Premier League." The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea to Win @ 2.36



Arsenal v Brentford Bees to be stung by wounded Gunners The Opta Stat: "Brentford have won just one of their eight away games against Arsenal in all competitions (D3 L4), winning a top-flight match 2-0 at Highbury in April 1938. Arsenal have won their last seven Premier League London derby matches, with all of those taking place this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal (-1) to Win @ 6/5



Crystal Palace v Brighton Seagulls to clip Eagles' wings in entertaining affair The Opta Stat: "Brighton haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace, though they've also failed to score in just one of those nine games. Crystal Palace remain winless in the Premier League in 2023 so far (D2 L3), with their last victory coming at Bournemouth on New Year's Eve. At home, the Eagles are winless since beating Southampton 1-0 in October (D2 L2 since)." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to Win and Both Teams to Score @ 16/5



Fulham v Nottm Forest Johnson to have an impact in another unbeaten game for Forest The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest have won their last two away league games against Fulham, beating them in the Championship in August 2019 and April 2022. Brennan Johnson has been involved in each of Nottingham Forest's last five league goals over the last four games, scoring three and assisting the other two." The Betfair Bet: Back Nottm Forest Win or Draw (Double Chance), Over 2.5 Goals & Brennan Johnson to Score or Assist anytime @ around 8/1



Leicester v Tottenham Goals galore at the King Power The Opta Stat: "Since Leicester's return to the Premier League in 2014, their games against Tottenham have produced a total of 71 goals, the most of any fixture in the competition in that time. Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in 15 Premier League games against Leicester. Leicester's James Maddison has been directly involved in nine goals in his last nine Premier League starts (6 goals, 3 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Harry Kane and James Maddison to Score anytime and Over 3.5 Goals @ just under 12/1

Southampton v Wolves More misery for Nathan Jones The Opta Stat: "Wolves have won their last four Premier League games against Southampton. Southampton have lost eight of their last nine Premier League games, with the exception being a 2-1 win at Everton. Saints have also kept just one clean sheet in their last 27 league matches, conceding in each of their last 12 at St Mary's." The Betfair Bet: Back Wolves to Win @ 2.7



Bournemouth v Newcastle Another sour result for Cherries The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have never failed to score in their five away league games against Bournemouth (W2 D2 L1), winning their last visit 4-1 in July 2020. Bournemouth have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games (D2 L9), beating Everton 3-0 in November. The Cherries are winless since the competition resumed after the World Cup (D1 L5), netting just one goal in this run. " The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle Win to Nil @ 8/5



Leeds v Man Utd Red Devils to make no mistake this time The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have scored in each of their last 10 on the road in the Premier League (15 goals in total). Leeds have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games (D4 L3), beating Bournemouth 4-3 in November." The Betfair Bet: Back Man Utd to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 13/8



Man City v Aston Villa Villa can score but City will win The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have won their last 12 Premier League home games against Aston Villa, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and secure the Premier League title on the final day last season. Aston Villa have scored at least once in their eight Premier League games under Unai Emery, with their 14 goals scored in these matches as many as they'd netted in their previous 15 combined." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to Win and Both Teams to Score @ 13/8