Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford Kane looking for the perfect 10 The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have scored a league-high 16 headed goals this season, their joint-most in a single Premier League campaign (also 1992-93, 1998-99 and 1999-00). The last team to net more headers were Liverpool in their 2019-20 title winning season (18). Harry Kane has scored a season record of 10 of those headers so far. Indeed, Kane has scored nine goals for Tottenham in Premier League London derby matches this season - only one player has ever reached double figures in a single campaign, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink doing so in 2001-02 (10)." The Betfair Bet: Back Harry Kane to score a header at a boosted 13/2



Bournemouth v Manchester United Rashford equals his own record The Opta Stat: "Man Utd's Marcus Rashford has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, just one short of his highest in a single campaign (17 in 2019-20). He's also netted five goals against Bournemouth in the competition (including four in his last five), only scoring more often against Leicester (8). However, his Manchester United side - who 16 points from their nine Premier League away games between August and December this season (W5 D1 L3) - they've won just eight points from nine on the road (W2 D2 L5), with only six sides winning fewer so far this calendar year." The Betfair Bet: Back Rashford to score & BTTS at 2/1



Fulham v Crystal Palace Eze's dancing feet The Opta Stat: "Eberechi Eze is Crystal Palace's top Premier League goalscorer with 10 goals this season, with six of those coming in his last seven appearances. His goals have been worth 11 points to the Eagles, the most for the club in a single campaign since Jordan Ayew in 2019-20 (14). Indeed, his two goals last week came with both feet - one with his left and one with his right. The Betfair Bet: Back Eze to have 1+ shots on target with both feet in a special @ 15/2



Liverpool v Aston Villa In-form Liverpool keep on rolling The Opta Stat: "Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last nine home games in all competitions, a record for a Liverpool player in their history. Since he joined the Reds ahead of the 2017-18 season, he's scored more home goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player (101). Indeed, Ollie Watkins has scored more Premier League goals against Liverpool than he has against any other opponent (5), netting Aston Villa's goal in their 3-1 defeat earlier this season. Having already scored home and away Premier League goals against the Reds in 2020-21, he could become the first Aston Villa player to do so in multiple campaigns in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Salah to score, Watkins to score & Liverpool win @ 9/1



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton Wolves' surprising home record The Opta Stat: "Wolves have won their last four Premier League home games without conceding a single goal. They last won five in a row at Molineux in the top-flight in August 1973, while they last did so while keeping a clean sheet each time in December 1969." The Betfair Bet: Back Wolves to win-to-nil @ 3/1



Nottingham Forest v Arsenal No stopping the in-form scorers The Opta Stat: "Taiwo Awoniyi has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 23. With braces against Southampton and Chelsea in his last two games, he could become just the second Nottingham Forest player to score multiple goals in three consecutive Premier League appearances, after Bryan Roy in March/April 1995. Arsenal meanwhile, have only failed to score in one of their 18 Premier League away games this season, a 0-1 loss at Everton in February. Captain Martin Ødegaard has scored more on the road than any other Arsenal player this season (9), with Riyad Mahrez the last midfielder to reach double figures in a single campaign (12 with Leicester in 2015-16)." The Betfair Bet: Back Awoniyi and Odegaard to score anytime @ 10/1



West Ham United v Leeds United West Ham's other prorities The Opta Stat: "West Ham have lost four of their last five Premier League games. However, they did win their last home game 1-0 against Manchester United, last winning back-to-back matches at the London Stadium in October (three in a row). Leeds meanwhile have won their final away league game in each of the last three seasons, including a 2-1 win at Brentford last term to secure Premier League survival. They also won this exact fixture 3-2 last season, last winning consecutive top-flight visits to West Ham in January 1997." The Betfair Bet: Back Leeds to win @ 9/5



Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton Get on Brighton goals The Opta Stat: "Southampton have shipped 3+ goals in each of their last three away Premier League games (3-3 vs Arsenal, 1-3 vs Newcastle, 3-4 vs Nottingham Forest). They last did so in four away games in a row in their first four away matches of the 2012-13 season." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton (-2) to beat Southampton @ 9/5



Manchester City v Chelsea Mahrez leads the way The Opta Stat: "Riyad Mahrez has scored four goals in Man City's three games against Chelsea in all competitions this season, opening the scoring in each match. The last Man City player to score in four games against an opponent in a single season was Dennis Tueart against Norwich City in 1975-76." The Betfair Bet: Back Mahrez to score first @ 9/2