Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 11/10 to a 12/1 Bet Builder in Spurs v Crystal Palace
Alexander Boyes
04 May 2023
3:00 min read Following 3 winners last...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-11-10-to-a-12-1-bet-builder-040523-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-11-10-to-a-12-1-bet-builder-040523-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-04T11:04:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-04T12:20:00+01:00", "articleBody": "We are into the final month of the Premier League season and there is still plenty to play for at this chaotic time of the campaign. Following 3 winners last week, Alex Boyes is back to go through the Opta stats this weekend to find a reccomended bet for all 10 matches... Combine Bmouth and Man Utd for 6/1 weekend double Richarlison has previous vs Palace Plenty of goals at St James' Park in 6/1 Bet Builder Spanish managers collide for the third time this season MD9's 80% success &amp; 15 pts of profit the aim once again Bournemouth v Chelsea Have to go with form The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth have won six of their last nine Premier League games (L3), more than they had in their first 25 this term (W5 D6 L14). The Cherries are looking to win three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since a run of four between May and August 2018. Indeed, Chelsea have lost each of their last six games in all competitions - their club record of consecutive defeats is seven, which they've had twice between December-January 1960-1961, and November-December 1952." The Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth to win @ 5/2 Manchester City v Leeds United Big Sam's baptism of fire The Opta Stat: "Leeds lost four Premier League matches by three or more goals in April, having only done so once between August and March this season, losing 5-2 to Brentford in September. Man City's Erling Haaland meanwhile has scored 16 goals in 16 Premier League games on Saturdays this season. The last player to score more Saturday goals in a single campaign was Mohamed Salah (19 in 2017-18)." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City (-2) and Haaland to score 2+ goals @ 3/1 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace Riccy's end of season run? The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have conceded 57 Premier League goals this season (including 15 in their last four), their most in a single campaign since 2007-08 (61). They come up against a Palace side who possess Michael Olise, who has provided nine assists in the Premier League this season and could become the first Crystal Palace player to reach double figures in a single campaign. However, for Spurs, Richarlison scored his first Premier League goal for in their 4-3 loss at Liverpool last time out. He last scored in consecutive league appearances in his final two for Everton in May last season, the second game of which was against Crystal Palace." The Betfair Bet: Back Richarlison to score &amp; Olise to assist @ 12/1 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa Follow the trend The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has won just one of his six meetings with Wolves' Julen Lopetegui (D3 L2), with each of the last three finishing 1-1. This is their third meeting this season (one in LaLiga, one in Premier League), with the away side opening the scoring before drawing 1-1 in both." The Betfair Bet: Back the 1-1 draw @ 5/1 Liverpool v Brentford Back the Bees to sting the Reds The Opta Stat: "Brentford have won their last two Premier League games. They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since January, which included a 3-1 victory over Liverpool. In fact since their promotion to the division in 2021, 21 of Brentford's 25 Premier League wins have come when having less possession than their opponents. It's at least four victories more than any other side has managed in that time while averaging less than 50% possession." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford double chance @ 17/10 Newcastle United v Arsenal Expect goals at St James' The Opta Stat: "There have been at least four goals scored in each of Arsenal's last seven Premier League games; only three teams have had longer such runs in the competition's history - Liverpool (9 between Sep-Dec 2021), Manchester City (8 between May-Sep 2019) and Manchester United (8 between Mar-May 2000). For Newcastle, Callum Wilson scored eight goals in seven Premier League appearances for in April, including three braces. Overall, his 15 goals this season is the most in a single top-flight campaign for a Newcastle player since Demba Ba's 16 in 2011-12." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score 2+ goals and Wilson anytime @ 6/1 West Ham United v Manchester United Got to take Man Utd at odds-against The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have won seven of their last eight meetings with West Ham in all competitions (L1), with this the third consecutive campaign the two sides have met at least three times. The Red Devils have won both this season, and also won all three in 2020-21." The Betfair Bet: Back Man Utd to win on the Exchange @ [2.12] Fulham v Leicester City Maddison x Vardy The Opta Stat: "James Maddison has more Premier League goal involvements than any other Leicester player this season (17 - 9 goals, 8 assists). He's assisted in his last two appearances, with Riyad Mahrez the last Foxes player to do so in three in a row in February 2016. Indeed, teammate Jamie Vardy has scored in his last two Premier League appearances for Leicester, having netted just once in his first 31 games this term. He last scored in more consecutively in September/October 2021 (4). The Betfair Bet: Back Maddison anytime assist &amp; Vardy anytime goal @ 6/1 Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Everton Seagulls continue to soar The Opta Stat: "Everton are winless in 13 Premier League away games (D6 L7), though four of their last five have finished level. Of the 17 teams to play across both campaigns, the Toffees have won fewer away games (3), fewer away points (21) and scored fewer away goals (28) than any other Premier League side since the start of last season. Indeed, Brighton have scored seven goals in their last two Premier League games against Everton, beating them 4-1 in the reverse fixture this season. It's just one fewer than they'd netted in their first nine against the Toffees in the competition (8). The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Brighton goals @ 11/8 Nottingham Forest v Southampton Star man Johnson does it again The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest are without a clean sheet in any of their last 13 Premier League games, since beating Leeds 1-0 in February. They've won just one of these 13 matches (D3 L9), though that victory was in their last home game against Brighton. Indeed, seven of Brennan Johnson's eight Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest this season have come in home games. Since the start of last season, he's scored 17 league goals at the City Ground (including play-offs), 10 more than any other Forest player in that time." Wilson scored eight goals in seven PL appearances for Newcastle in April Following 3 winners last week, Alex Boyes is back to go through the Opta stats this weekend to find a reccomended bet for all 10 matches...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Combine Bmouth and Man Utd for 6/1 weekend double</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Richarlison has previous vs Palace</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Plenty of goals at St James' Park in 6/1 Bet Builder</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Spanish managers collide for the third time this season</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md9-041022-1171.html">MD9's 80% success & 15 pts of profit the aim once again</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Bournemouth v Chelsea</h3> <h4>Have to go with form</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong><span>Bournemouth have won six of their last nine Premier League games (L3), more than they had in their first 25 this term (W5 D6 L14). The Cherries are looking to win three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since a run of four between May and August 2018. Indeed, </span>Chelsea have lost each of their last six games in all competitions - their club record of consecutive defeats is seven, which they've had twice between December-January 1960-1961, and November-December 1952."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/bournemouth-v-chelsea/32294832">Back Bournemouth to win @ 5/2</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Manchester City v Leeds United</h3> <h4>Big Sam's baptism of fire</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sam%20Allardyce.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Sam Allardyce.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/05/Sam%20Allardyce-thumb-1280x720-185862.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong><span>Leeds lost four Premier League matches by three or more goals in April, having only done so once between August and March this season, losing 5-2 to Brentford in September. </span><span>Man City's Erling Haaland meanwhile has scored 16 goals in 16 Premier League games on Saturdays this season. The last player to score more Saturday goals in a single campaign was Mohamed Salah (19 in 2017-18)."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-leeds/32294814">Back Man City (-2) and Haaland to score 2+ goals @ 3/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace</h3> <h4>Riccy's end of season run?</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Tottenham have conceded 57 Premier League goals this season (including 15 in their last four), their most in a single campaign since 2007-08 (61). They come up against a Palace side who possess <span>Michael Olise, who has provided nine assists in the Premier League this season and could become the first Crystal Palace player to reach double figures in a single campaign. However, for Spurs, </span><span>Richarlison scored his first Premier League goal for in their 4-3 loss at Liverpool last time out. He last scored in consecutive league appearances in his final two for Everton in May last season, the second game of which was against Crystal Palace."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-crystal-palace/32294818">Back Richarlison to score & Olise to assist @ 12/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa</h3> <h4>Follow the trend</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong><span>Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has won just one of his six meetings with Wolves' Julen Lopetegui (D3 L2), with each of the last three finishing 1-1. This is their third meeting this season (one in LaLiga, one in Premier League), with the away side opening the scoring before drawing 1-1 in both."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-aston-villa/32295380">Back the 1-1 draw @ 5/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Liverpool v Brentford</h3> <h4>Back the Bees to sting the Reds</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong><span>Brentford have won their last two Premier League games. They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since January, which included a 3-1 victory over Liverpool. In fact s</span><span>ince their promotion to the division in 2021, 21 of Brentford's 25 Premier League wins have come when having less possession than their opponents. It's at least four victories more than any other side has managed in that time while averaging less than 50% possession."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-brentford/32294834">Back Brentford double chance @ 17/10</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Newcastle United v Arsenal</h3> <h4>Expect goals at St James'</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/6874a4c5bb27d5ecf5a7e787ca4e56c5777453c8.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Eddie Howe.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/6874a4c5bb27d5ecf5a7e787ca4e56c5777453c8-thumb-1280x720-183972.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong>There have been at least four goals scored in each of Arsenal's last seven Premier League games; only three teams have had longer such runs in the competition's history - Liverpool (9 between Sep-Dec 2021), Manchester City (8 between May-Sep 2019) and Manchester United (8 between Mar-May 2000). For Newcastle, Callum Wilson scored eight goals in seven Premier League appearances for in April, including three braces. Overall, his 15 goals this season is the most in a single top-flight campaign for a Newcastle player since Demba Ba's 16 in 2011-12."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-arsenal/32303142">Back both teams to score 2+ goals and Wilson anytime @ 6/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>West Ham United v Manchester United</h3> <h4>Got to take Man Utd at odds-against</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><b>"</b><span>Manchester United have won seven of their last eight meetings with West Ham in all competitions (L1), with this the third consecutive campaign the two sides have met at least three times. The Red Devils have won both this season, and also won all three in 2020-21."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-man-utd/32305797">Back Man Utd to win on the Exchange @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Fulham v Leicester City</h3> <h4>Maddison x Vardy</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong><span>James Maddison has more Premier League goal involvements than any other Leicester player this season (17 - 9 goals, 8 assists). He's assisted in his last two appearances, with Riyad Mahrez the last Foxes player to do so in three in a row in February 2016. Indeed, teammate </span><span>Jamie Vardy has scored in his last two Premier League appearances for Leicester, having netted just once in his first 31 games this term. He last scored in more consecutively in September/October 2021 (4).</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/fulham-v-leicester/32305796">Back Maddison anytime assist & Vardy anytime goal @ 6/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton</h3> <h4>Seagulls continue to soar</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong><span>Everton are winless in 13 Premier League away games (D6 L7), though four of their last five have finished level. Of the 17 teams to play across both campaigns, the Toffees have won fewer away games (3), fewer away points (21) and scored fewer away goals (28) than any other Premier League side since the start of last season. Indeed, </span><span>Brighton have scored seven goals in their last two Premier League games against Everton, beating them 4-1 in the reverse fixture this season. It's just one fewer than they'd netted in their first nine against the Toffees in the competition (8).</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-everton/32307350">Back Over 2.5 Brighton goals @ 11/8</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Nottingham Forest v Southampton</h3> <h4>Star man Johnson does it again</h4> <p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/steve%20cooper.600x338.jpg"><img alt="steve cooper.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/steve%20cooper-thumb-1280x720-185103.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p><strong>"</strong><span>Nottingham Forest are without a clean sheet in any of their last 13 Premier League games, since beating Leeds 1-0 in February. They've won just one of these 13 matches (D3 L9), though that victory was in their last home game against Brighton. Indeed, s</span><span>even of Brennan Johnson's eight Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest this season have come in home games. Since the start of last season, he's scored 17 league goals at the City Ground (including play-offs), 10 more than any other Forest player in that time."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-southampton/32305996">Back Brennan Johnson to score & BTTS @ 3/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">GET A HAND WITH POPULAR BET BUILDER</h2> <p><span>Simply add multiple selections from any tab to create a bet. Premier League</a> </li> <li> Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 11/10 to a 12/1 Bet Builder in Spurs v Crystal Palace </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/", "name": "English Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-11-10-to-a-12-1-bet-builder-040523-1171.html", "name": "Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 11/10 to a 12/1 Bet Builder in Spurs v Crystal Palace" } } ] } </script> </main> 