Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers Goodbye Granit The Opta Stat: "In what will potentially be his final game as an Arsenal player, Granit Xhaka could make his 225th Premier League appearance, level with Kolo Touré as the joint-13th most for the Gunners. This is already his best league season with Arsenal in terms of goals (5) and joint-best for assists (7, level with 2017-18)." The Betfair Bet: Back the Xhaka fairytale ending with a goal @ 10/3



Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion Battle of the Europeans The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have won their last six Premier League home games, scoring 12 goals and conceding just once. They last won seven in a row in the competition at Villa Park between December 1992 and February 1993. However, Brighton have only failed to score in one of their 18 Premier League away games this season, going down 2-0 against Brentford in October. They've found the net in each of their last 13, their longest scoring streak on the road in league competition since a run of 16 between August 2009 and February 2010 in League One." The Betfair Bet: Back Aston Villa to win & BTTS @ 12/5



Brentford v Manchester City City to finish with two draws? The Opta Stat: "Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in nine goals in his last six final day appearances in the Premier League, scoring three and assisting six. Overall, only Nolberto Solano (7) has more assists on the final day in Premier League history than the Belgian. However, Brentford have won four of their last five Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their previous 13 combined (W3 D6 L4). The Bees have also lost just one of their last 14 home league games (W7 D6)." The Betfair Bet: Back KDB to score or assist but Brentford Double Chance @ 9/2



Chelsea v Newcastle United Chapter closes on Lampard The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have won their final league match in seven of the last eight seasons, with the exception being a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool in 2019-20. Chelsea, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven home games in all competitions (D3 L4), their longest since a run of 10 between November 1987 and April 1988. The Blues have also failed to score in eight home games in all competitions this season, last failing in more in 1980-81 (9). Indeed, Callum Wilson has scored four Premier League goals in London this season - the only Newcastle player to score more in a single campaign is Peter Beardsley, who netted six in 1993-94." The Betfair Bet: Back Wilson to score, Newcastle to win & BTTS - No @ 10/1



Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest Awoniyi leads the way The Opta Stat: "Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in seven different Premier League games this season, putting Nottingham Forest 1-0 ahead every time. He could become the first Forest player to score in four consecutive top-flight appearances since Stan Collymore, who scored in six in a row in March/April 1995." The Betfair Bet: Back Awoniyi to score first @ 9/1



Everton v Bournemouth Fireman Sean falls at the last The Opta Stat: "Everton have lost their final league match in five of the last six seasons (D1), conceding at least three goals in each defeat. Their last two have seen them lose 5-0 at Man City and 5-1 at Arsenal. Indeed, Everton are winless in their last four Premier League home games (D1 L3), losing the last three in a row and conceding 10 goals in the process." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Bournemouth goals @ 9/1



Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur Big Sam experiment fails The Opta Stat: "Leeds have dropped 25 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, their most ever in a single campaign. They've lost five of their last 13 games when opening the scoring (W4 D4), as many as in their previous 36 in the top-flight (W25 D6 L5)." The Betfair Bet: Back Leeds/Spurs in the Half-Time/Full-Time @ 16/1



Leicester City v West Ham United Vardy's final day hope The Opta Stat: "West Ham have lost 19 Premier League games this season, with 12 of those coming away from home. They've not lost 20 in a single campaign since 2013-14 under Sam Allardyce (20). Indeed, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in eight final day appearances in the Premier League - among current Premier League players, only Harry Kane (9) has scored more such goals than Vardy." The Betfair Bet: Back Vardy to score & Leicester to win @ 5/2



Manchester United v Fulham Mitro's hot head The Opta Stat: "Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, including three in his two games since returning from suspension. Only Clint Dempsey (17 in 2011-12) and Dimitar Berbatov (15 in 2012-13) have ever netted more in a single season for Fulham. He has already scored at Old Trafford this season in the FA Cup - a match in which he was also sent off in." The Betfair Bet: Back Mitrovic to score and be carded @ 9/1