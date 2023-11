A profitable MD10 following three winners and a push

Fulham v Manchester United Time to pile in on ETH The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have lost five of their 10 Premier League games this season, and have a goal difference of -5 (F11 A16). It's their most defeats after 10 games of a top-flight season since 1986-87 (6), while it's their lowest goal difference at this stage since 1972-73 (-5). " The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham to win & BTTS @ 5/1



Brentford v West Ham Back the in-form attackers The Opta Stat: "Since the start of last season, no player has both scored and assisted in more different Premier League games than Bryan Mbeumo (4), with the Brentford forward doing so in each of his last two appearances. The Cameroonian also has the third highest xG among Premier League players this season (6.3). However, Jarrod Bowen has scored in all five of West Ham's Premier League away games this season. He could become the first player in the competition's history to score in his side's first six away games in a single campaign, while he would also be the first West Ham player to score in six straight away appearances." The Betfair Bet: Back Mbeumo and Bowen to score anytime @ 9/1



Burnley v Crystal Palace A quiet night at the library The Opta Stat: "Only Sheffield United (7) have scored fewer goals than both Burnley and Crystal Palace (8 each) in the Premier League this season. Burnley also have the second lowest xG so far this term (8.6), while Palace have the lowest shot conversion rate of any side (6.3%)." The Betfair Bet: Back 0-0 HT correct score and BTTS - No @ 21/10

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion Get on goals at Goodison The Opta Stat: "Everton have beaten Brighton at least once in nine of the 10 previous league campaigns in which they've met, with the exception being 1981-82 (D1 L1). They won 5-1 at the Amex Stadium last season, having lost the home meeting 4-1. Indeed, 16 goals have been scored across the last three Premier League games between the two. Indeed, Brighton have both scored and conceded in each of their last 14 Premier League games - only Everton (16 in 2012-13) and Aston Villa (15 in 2007-08) have had longer such runs. Meanwhile, the Seagulls could become the first team to both score and concede in their first 11 games in a top-flight campaign since Tottenham Hotspur in 1988-89." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 4.5 goals at Goodison Park @ 16/5



Manchester City v Bournemouth Haaland set for a huge run The Opta Stat: "Erling Haaland has scored 47 goals in just 45 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, which is two more than Bournemouth have scored since the start of last season (45 in 48 games). In Premier League history, the fewest games needed to score 50 goals is 65, achieved by Andrew Cole in 1994." Back Erling Haaland to score 2 or more goals @ 9/5



Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers No Neto, big problem The Opta Stat: "Wolves players have scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season (excluding own goals), with Hwang Hee-chan (6 goals, 1 assist) and Pedro Neto (1 goal, 7 assists) scoring the goal or providing the assist for all 12." The Betfair Bet: Back Under 1.5 goals @ 27/10



Newcastle United v Arsenal Eddie the Eagle The Opta Stat: "Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal's highest scorer in the Premier League this season, with five goals from just seven shots on target. However, just one of his 19 goals overall in the competition has come north of London (v Burnley in May 2019), with all five strikes this season coming at the Emirates Stadium. He also leads Arsenal in shots per 90 and fouls per 90 since the start of last season, and committed two fouls against Sheffield United last week." The Betfair Bet: Back Eddie Nketiah to commit 2+ fouls & have 2+ shots on target @ 5/1



Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa Add Overs to boost Diaby The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby has been involved in six goals in 10 Premier League appearances so far (3 goals, 3 assists). Only four French players have ever scored or assisted more goals in their first 10 games: Eric Cantona (9), Dimitri Payet (8), Laurent Robert (8) and David Ginola (7). Villa, meanwhile, are the joint-top scorers in the Premier League coming into MD11 (26, same as Newcastle), with only Brighton (90%) seeing a higher share of their games allowing over 2.5 goals (80%)." The Betfair Bet: Back Moussa Diaby to score & over 2.5 goals @ 14/5



Luton Town v Liverpool Dom the way to profit The Opta Stat: "Only three players have created more chances in the Premier League this season than Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (25), who, against Nottingham Forest, became the second Hungarian to assist two goals in a Premier League game along with Zoltán Gera. It's the most chances created by a player in his first 10 appearances in the competition since James Rodríguez for Everton in 2020 (also 25). Indeed, teammate Mohamed Salah has been involved in 32 Premier League goals in 2023 (20 goals, 12 assists), with only Erling Haaland having more goal involvements (33). Indeed, the last three instances of a player both scoring 20+ goals and assisting 10+ goals in a calendar year have all been achieved by Salah (28 goals, 12 assists in 2018 and 24 goals, 11 assists in 2021)." The Betfair Bet: Back Dominik Szoboszlai to assist a Mohamed Salah goal @ 9/1



Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea The Poch derby The Opta Stat: "Only Erling Haaland (11) has scored more Premier League goals this season than Tottenham's Son Heung-Min (8). He has also scored in each of his last three London derby appearances, scoring two against Arsenal and one each against Fulham and Crystal Palace. Looking at both sides discipline, only Wolves (32) have seen more yellow cards than both Spura and Chelsea (30 each), with Spurs averaging 3.5 cards per game at home and Chelsea 4.0 cards per game away from home." The Betfair Bet: Back Son to score anytime & over 5.5 match cards @ 4/1



