Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur Price has drifted, back again The Opta Stat: "James Maddison has either scored (two goals) or assisted (five goals) in each of his first five away Premier League appearances for Spurs, only the third player to do that for a club, along with Andrey Arshavin for Arsenal and Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd, neither of whom scored or assisted in their sixth away games." The Betfair Bet: Back James Maddison to assist anytime @ 12/5



Chelsea v Brentford The goal is to back Cole The Opta Stat: "Heading into MD10, only West Ham (7) have opened the scoring in more different Premier League games than Brentford so far this season (6), though the Bees have won just two of these (D3 L1). Both of their victories this season have been 3-0 in west London (away at Fulham and at home to Burnley). 21-year-old Cole Palmer, meanwhile, has scored in each of Chelsea's last two Premier League games - only two players have scored in three in a row for the Blues while aged 21 or younger, with Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic both doing so in the 2019-20 campaign. Indeed, he's averaging over xthree shots per 90 this season, having four vs Arsenal last week. " The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea to win, BTTS & Cole Palmer 3+ shots @ 4/1



Arsenal v Sheffield United A chance to get Saka onside at a backable price The Opta Stat: "Bukayo Saka has either scored (4) or assisted (3) a goal in seven of his eight Premier League appearances this season, including his last six in a row. The last Arsenal player to score or assist a goal in seven consecutive league games was Alexis Sánchez (April 2016), and the last Englishman to do so for the club was Ian Wright (November 1994). Indeed, he's coming up against a Sheffield United side who are conceding over 20 shots per game, the most of any side." The Betfair Bet: Back Bukao Saka to have 1+ shots on target in each half @ 12/5

Bournemouth v Burnley Unders is the play, but let's go for it The Opta Stat: "No team have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth (11). The Cherries have lost all three games in which they've opened the scoring so far this season, including a 2-1 loss against Wolves last time out. However. only Luton Town (22) have had fewer shots on target in the Premier League this season than Burnley (24), who also have the second lowest expected goals tally (7.7). However, Bournemouth have scored the fewest goals (6) and have the lowest shot conversion rate (5.9%) of any side this term." The Betfair Bet: Back the 1-1 draw @ 5/1



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United History says BTTS, so what to add? The Opta Stat: "Both teams have scored in 15 of the 16 Premier League meetings between Wolves and Newcastle, with the exception being a 1-0 win for the Magpies in April 2022. However, in the Premier League this season, Newcastle have scored the most goals (24), have the highest xG (19.9), the highest shot conversion rate (18.9%), had the most big chances (37) and the highest big chance conversion (54.1%). " Back Newcastle to win & BTTS @ 5/2



West Ham United v Everton Get with the goalscorers The Opta Stat: "Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's top scorer in the Premier League this season with six goals, though five of these have come away from home. He's also scored three goals in his last three games against Everton, including both strikes in the Hammers' 2-0 win in this fixture last season. However, against no side has Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored more goals in all competitions throughout his career than he has against West Ham (5). His next goal in the Premier League will be his 50th - he'd be the fourth player to reach that milestone for the Toffees after Romelu Lukaku (68), Duncan Ferguson (60) and Tim Cahill (56)." The Betfair Bet: Back both Jarrod Bowen & DCL to score @ 11/1



Aston Villa v Luton Town Villa going for 12 in a row The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have scored 17 goals in their first four home Premier League games this season, their most in their first four home games of a season since 1931-32 (also 17 goals). In Premier League history, only Manchester City have ever scored more in their opening four home games (18 in 2017-18 and 20 last season)." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Aston Villa goals @ 3/1



Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham A rare chance to oppose Brighton The Opta Stat: "Brighton have faced Fulham more often without ever winning in the Premier League than they have any other opponent (6). Meanwhile, Fulham have only faced Norwich more often without ever losing in the competition (8). Indeed, Brighton are winless in their last three Premier League games (D1 L2), their longest winless run since winning none of their first five games under Roberto De Zerbi in October 2022. Indeed, the Seagulls have won just one of their last 15 league games in October (D8 L6), a 4-1 win against Chelsea on the exact date of this game last year (October 29th, 2022)." The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham (draw no bet) @ 7/2



Liverpool v Nottingham Forest Get on Dom until he bags his first assist The Opta Stat: "Despite not registering an assist, Dominik Szoboszlai has created the most chances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season (21). It's the most created by a Liverpool player in his first nine Premier League appearances for the club since Harry Kewell in 2003 (22).." The Betfair Bet: Back Dominik Szoboszlai to assist anytime @ 11/4



Manchester United v Manchester City Take the elevated price on Bruno, but City to win The Opta Stat: "Bruno Fernandes has scored in his last two games against Manchester City - the last Man Utd player to score in three consecutive Manchester derbies in all competitions was Paul Scholes in the 2003-04. Indeed, Man City have conceded at least once in 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions. However, City have won more Premier League away games against Manchester United than any other side (8), with seven of their eight wins at Old Trafford coming in their last 12 visits." The Betfair Bet: Back Bruno Fernandes to score but Man City to win @ 11/1



Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 9pts

Return:16.1

P/L: +7.1

ROI: +78.9%

(Overall column)

Stake: 88pts

Return: 119.7

P/L: +31.7

ROI: +36%

