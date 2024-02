Boosted Foden to get our day up and running

Big assist tip at 13/1 14.00 from unlikely source

Newcastle midfielder can land 9/1 10.00 shots bet

Saka boost looks tasty on Sunday

Manchester City v Everton Take the boost to kick start our day The Opta Stat: "Man City's Phil Foden has been involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting four. He's also scored four times against Everton in the competition, only netting more against Brighton (6) and Brentford (5)." The Betfair Bet: Back Phil Foden to score anytime boosted @ 5/2



NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook (T&Cs apply).

Fulham v Bournemouth Who knew? The Opta Stat: "No Premier League player has played more through balls for a specific teammate this season than Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi has for Dominic Solanke (4). Indeed, the defender does have two assist to his name this season, both for Solanke, against Brentford and Nottingham Forest. Dominic Solanke, meanwhile, has scored in each of his last five league appearances against Fulham. Only against Huddersfield (6) has he netted more against an opponent (5) in his career in English league football." The Betfair Bet: Back Marcos Senesi to assist anytime @ 13/1



Liverpool v Burnley Back Darwin to keep on shootin' The Opta Stat: "Liverpool's Darwin Núñez has had more shots than any other Premier League player so far this season (73), while only teammate Mohamed Salah (33) has had more attempts on target than the Uruguayan (32). Indeed, in his last match at Anfield against Chelsea, Nunez attempted 11 shots, five of which hit the target. He averages 4.9 shots per 90 in Premier League games this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Darwin Nunez to have 6+ shots @ 17/10

Luton Town v Sheffield United Back goals once again The Opta Stat: "After only scoring 10 goals in their first 12 Premier League matches (0.8 per game), Luton Town have found the net in each of their last 10 games, netting 22 goals across these games (2.2 per game). Only Tottenham Hotspur are on a longer run of scoring (35 games) than the Hatters. Indeed, Sheffield United have lost four different Premier League games this season by five or more goals, having only done so once before this season (0-5 vs Leicester in March 2021). Over their last seven mathces in all competitions, including a 3-2 loss to Luton, the Blades' matches have seen 30 goals, averaging 4.3 per game." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 4.5 goals at Kenilworth Road @ 5/1



Tottneham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion Brazilian boys take centre stage The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have scored at least twice in their last eight Premier League games, only having a longer run between September and December 2011 (11). They've also conceded twice in each of their last three, with West Ham in April 2021 the last team to score and concede 2+ goals in four consecutive Premier League matches. Indeed, having won their first two Premier League away games this season, Brighton have since won just one of their last nine on the road (D3 L5), conceding 21 goals across these nine matches. Since the start of December meanwhile, Richarlison has scored more goals than any other Premier League player (9)., doing so in just eight appearances, whilst João Pedro, has scored eight goals in his last seven appearances for Brighton in all competitions, a run which started with a brace of penalties in the reverse Premier League fixture against Tottenham." The Betfair Bet: Back Both teams to score 2+ goals and both Richarlison & Pedro to score @ 10/1



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford O'Neil's Wolves march on The Opta Stat: "No team is on a longer current run without a Premier League clean sheet than Brentford. They've conceded in each of their last 12 games in the competition, shipping at least twice in each of their last six. Indeed, Wolves have scored in each of their last 18 Premier League home games, since a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in February last year. They last had a longer scoring streak at Molineux in league football between October 1999 and September 2000 (23). Pedro Neto, meanwhile, has eight assists for Wolves in the Premier League this season - only Adama Traoré has ever provided more for the club in a single campaign (9 in 2019-20)." The Betfair Bet: Back Pedro Neto to assist & Wolves HT Wolves FT @ 6/1



Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United Can we squeeze the profit from Sean? The Opta Stat: "Sean Longstaff scored twice in Newcastle's 4-4 draw with Luton last time out, as many goals as he'd managed in his previous 44 Premier League appearances. Indeed, he now has three goals in three games in all competitions, and has managed 10 shots across his last five appearances (five on target)." The Betfair Bet: Back Sean Longstaff to have 2+ shots on target @ 9/1



West Ham United v Arsenal Take the generous boost The Opta Stat: "Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is the only player to have had 50+ shots (60), created 50+ chances (58), attempted 50+ dribbles (75) and had 50+ touches in the opposition box (172) in the Premier League this season. Indeed, he has more assists than any other Arsenal player this season (7), whilst only Pascal Gross (59), Kieran Trippier (60) and Bruno Fernandes (62) have created more chances in Premier League games than the Englishman (58)." The Betfair Bet: Back Bukayo Saka to assist anytime boosted @ 10/3



Aston Villa v Manchester United Ollie Ollie Ollie, Oi Oi Oi The Opta Stat: "Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in 38 goals in 47 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa under Unai Emery (24 goals, 14 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 107 minutes. Indeed, he is the only Premier League player so far this season to have reached double figures for both goals (11) and assists (10) in the top-flight. Indeed, only three teams have faced more shots in the Premier League this season than Manchester United (355), whose average of 15.4 shots faced per game is their most in a season on record (2003-04 onwards). Aston Villa, meanwhile, are averaging 14.6 shots per game (335 in 23 games), their most in a Premier League season on record." The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie Watkins to have 1+ shots on target in each half @ 11/4



Crystal Palace v Chelsea A night where everything could go right for the Blues The Opta Stat: "Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are both injured for this game; Crystal Palace have won just one of the six Premier League matches in which neither of the pair were in their starting XI this season (D1 L4), a 2-0 win at Burnley in November. Indeed, Chelsea have won their last 12 Premier League games against Crystal Palace - they've never won 13 in a row against an opponent in their league history." The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea -1 to beat Palace @ 9/4



Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 21pts

Return: 26.1

P/L: +5.1

ROI: +24%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 203pts

Return: 235.98

P/L: +32.98

ROI: +16%

Football... Only Bettor - Watch here!