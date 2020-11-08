Premier League on Betfair: All square between title favs but more challengers emerge

There has been little change at the top of the Premier League Winner market after Manchester City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw in dreadful conditions at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's men would have went eight points ahead - having played a game more - of their main market rivals with a win and they came out of the blocks fastest, taking the lead in the 13th minute when Mo Salah converted a penalty following Kyle Walker's foul on Sadio Mane.

In an end-to-end first half it was Pep Guardiola's men who scored next thanks to Gabriel Jesus' neat turn and finish from close range after a pinpoint pass from Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne then had an excellent chance to put the Citizens in the lead when his team were awarded a penalty following a Joe Gomez handball, but the Belgian international inexplicably put the ball wide after sending the keeper the wrong way, meaning the teams went into the interval all square.

Perhaps not surprisingly for a game played in heavy rain throughout, the second half was far less entertaining with few chances for either side, and you sense that both managers will be happy with a point each.

Liverpool have edged back to the top of the betting in terms of winning the title and were available to back at 2.789/5 immediately after the game, with City out slightly to 2.8615/8.

Nine-lives Solskjaer does it again

Saturday's early kick-off saw Manchester United grab a much-deserved 3-1 win at Everton in a game that was widely regarded as a must-win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The United boss had been cut to 4/6 in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave their Post market following his team's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Istanbul Baskasehir in midweek, and with the club sat 15th in the league table the former United striker desperately needed a win.

And his side delivered in impressive fashion, never really looking in any danger from the moment Bruno Fernandes scored his second first-half goal to give the Red Devils a 2-1 lead. Edinson Cavani capped the win with his first goal for the club in stoppage time.

United sit 14th in the table, but they are just three points behind Everton who have now lost three league games on the spin to drop out of the top four in the table.

The Toffees have been big drifters in the Top 4 Finish market in recent weeks and can now be backed at 10.09/1, while Man United are into 3.55/2.

This is not the first time Solskjaer has come under intense pressure to save his job, and as on previous occasions his team produced a result for him. Nevertheless, the United boss is still the Evens favourite to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job.

Good weekend for fancied teams

It turned out to be a good weekend for Premier League title, top four, and top six contenders with all of Southampton, Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester picking up three points.

The Saints got the ball rolling with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Friday night, a result that took Ralph Hasenhüttl's men top of the Premier League table for the first time in their history.

Chelsea had to come from a goal down to beat Sheffield United 4-1 on Saturday evening with Hakim Ziyech being the star of the show and Timo Werner adding another goal to his tally following earlier strikes from Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

It was then Tottenham's turn to go top of the table thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Harry Kane got the only goal of the game - his 150th in the Premier League - in the 88th minute meaning Spurs' last three league victories have all come courtesy of late goals, proving that they can grind out a result when not at their best.

Jose Mourinho's men weren't top of the tree for long however, as just a few hours later Leicester got the better of Wolves 1-0 thanks to a Jamie Vardy penalty, that result taking Brendan Rodgers' men to the top of the table going into the international break.

Below you can see the odds for each of the four clubs in the Premier League Winner, Top 4 Finish, and Top 6 Finish markets.

- Chelsea: W 11.010/1, T4 1.645/8, T6 1.182/11

- Tottenham: W 11.010/1, T4 1.910/11, T6 1.330/100

- Leicester: W 30.029/1, T4 4.47/2, T6 1.910/11

- Southampton: W 170.0169/1, T4 19.018/1, T6 7.06/1

Bottom five already getting left behind

None of the five clubs at the bottom of the table could muster a win this weekend meaning they are all at least four points behind Leeds United who sit 15th in the table.

Brighton (currently on 6pts) and Burnley (2pts) played out a 0-0 draw on Friday night, while Sheff Utd (1pt), West Brom (3pts) and Fulham (4pts) all lost to Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham respectively.

In the Relegation market it's Fulham that are trading shortest at 1.351/3, just ahead of West Brom 1.4740/85, Burnley 1.9620/21 and Sheff Utd at 2.466/4. Brighton are considered the most likely of the quintet not to get embroiled in a relegation scrap, as their odds of 6.25/1 to go down testify.

