Next Man Utd Manager: Pochettino 3/10 with Solskjaer on the brink

Mauricio Pochettino is 3/10 to be the next manager of Manchester United after it was reported that the club have approached the former-Tottenham boss.

The current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, has shortened to 4/6 in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave their Post market.

It's been a torrid week for Solskjaer whose United side followed Sunday's defeat to Arsenal with an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Baskasehir in the Champions League last night.

The Red Devils are 15th in the Premier League and have lost three times at Old Trafford this term.

The club hierarchy were reportedly reluctant to sack the Norwegian early in the season but are increasingly alarmed by the team's erratic form.

They go to Everton on Saturday and, if they lose, Solskjaer could be fired during next week's international break. David Moyes was sacked after United lost at Goodison Park in 2014, although that was near the end of the season.

Poch to choose between United and PSG?

Pochettino has been out of work for nearly a year since leaving Spurs last November. At 48, he is in his prime and desperate to get back into the game. He is one of the most highly-rated younger managers in the world.

He would be United's fifth manager in the seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. Pochettino, who took Spurs to the Champions League final, is seen by many United fans as the man who could execute a long-term plan to restore their club to the pinnacle of English and European football.

But they could face competition for his services. There are rumours that all is not well at Paris Saint-Germain, who lost in the Champions League last night, and manager Thomas Tuchel is under fire from fans.

Pochettino, who played for PSG, would be a popular appointment in the French capital and the situation there could force United's hand. They may soon have to decide whether to abandon the Solskjaer experiment and move for the Argentine.

If Pochettino doesn't get the job at Old Trafford then former-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri 15/2 is next in the betting.