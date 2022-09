Leicester City are now clear third favourites in the Relegation market after suffering another heavy defeat, losing 6-2 to Tottenham on Saturday evening.

Having been matched at a high of 22.021/1 to go down, the Foxes are now trading at around 2.962/1 after falling to their sixth defeat in seven games, ending the weekend rock bottom of the table with just one point claimed.

Leicester have now conceded an alarming 22 goals in just seven league games, but encouragingly they are comfortably the highest-scoring team in the bottom third of the table, giving Brendan Rodgers' men plenty of hope that they can survive.

But will Rodgers be allowed to carry on in his role? The Foxes boss is the strong 3/10 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave their Club.

Another home defeat for big-spending Forest

Nottingham Forest can be backed at just 1.674/6 to be relegated after suffering their fourth consecutive league defeat and their second home loss on the spin to fellow-promoted teams.

Following a 2-3 defeat to Bournemouth a fortnight ago Steve Cooper's men went down by the same scoreline to Fulham on Friday night, once again squandering a first-half lead and conceding three second half goals.

Cooper can be backed at 9/2 to be the next manager to be sacked but should both he and Rodgers survive the international break then the two under pressure bosses will meet in a huge East Midlands derby when the Premier League resumes in early October.

Cottagers and Villa both on the drift

Both Fulham and Aston Villa have drifted out to 7.413/2 in the Relegation market following weekend victories.

The Cottagers moved up to sixth in the table with their win at Forest on Friday night, while Villa got the better of Southampton in a dull game, winning 1-0 thanks to a first half Jacob Ramsay goal.

Bournemouth remain the favourites to go down, now trading at 1.584/7 - matched at a low of 1.251/4 - following their excellent 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints can be backed at 4.03/1 to drop down to the Championship.

Impressive City shorten to retain title

Manchester City can be backed at just 1.331/3 - the shortest price they've been this season - in the Premier League Winner market following an impressive and very comfortable 0-3 win at Wolves on Saturday.

The Citizens never really needed to come out of second gear to wrap up the points once Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland had put Pep Guardiola's men two up early in the game. Phil Foden completed the scoring.

Tottenham are 23.022/1 to win the title following their thrashing of Leicester where undoubtedly the star of the show was Son Heung-min, last season's joint top scorer coming off the bench to score a second half hat-trick.

It was the first time Son had been dropped to the bench for a league game this season but he responded magnificently, landing one lucky punter a 500/1 winning bet.

Son Heung-min comes off the bench.



A Betfair punter placed this bet...



Son scores a hat-trick inside 14 minutes.



Fair play whoever you are!#TOTLEI | #THFC | #Sonny pic.twitter.com/WdTqili35W -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 17, 2022

Arsenal returned to the summit of the Premier League on Sunday afternoon with a convincing 0-3 win at Brentford, a result that takes them one point clear of both Man City and Tottenham.

The Gunners can be backed at 14.013/1 to win the title and at 1.584/7 to record a Top 4 Finish this season.

Spurs, who face Arsenal in a mouthwatering North London derby after the international break, are trading at around 1.68/13 to finish in the top four.