It's likely the Premier League title race will go right down to the last day of the season with champions Manchester City needing a win to retain their title.

It needn't have been such a tight conclusion to the campaign for City, but their 2-2 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon will allow Liverpool to close within a point of top spot if they beat Southampton on Tuesday evening.

Had City won, they'd have entered the last round of fixtures needing just a point from their final match, with Aston Villa the visitors to the Etihad next Sunday. But when West Ham took a 2-0 first-half lead, it seemed as though the momentum had shifted to Merseyside, even though Liverpool's FA Cup final shootout victory over Chelsea on Saturday meant they were not in Premier League action this weekend.

It was a Jarrod Bowen double that gave the Hammers their unexpected but richly deserved lead, with the former Hull midfielder twice profiting from a lax City defensive line to race clear and finish calmly past Ederson.

And there was a strong degree of fortune in City's second-half fightback. First, Jack Grealish pulled one back when his 49th-minute strike took a deflection on its way into the West Ham net. Then, on 69 minutes, Vladimir Coufal sliced into his own net.

When a VAR referral led to City being awarded a penalty for a Craig Dawson foul on Gabriel Jesus with just four minutes to play, it seemed as though the champions' blushes would be spared. But Lukasz Fabianski flung himself to his left to spectacularly save Riyad Mahrez's spot kick and secure a point for his side.

City's fate still remains in their own hands as the season approaches its conclusion. They are available to back at 1.111/9 on the Betfair Exchange's Premier League Winner market.

Sick Spurs go fourth

Tottenham Hotspur overcame an illness outbreak among their squad to keep up the pressure on rivals Arsenal in the race for fourth place by beating Burnley in Sunday's early fixture.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte said before kick-off that four of his players, including star January signing Dejan Kulusevski, had been struck down with a sickness bug and the Italian tactician was forced to shuffle his deck accordingly, with Kulusevski well enough to appear only as a late substitute.

But Tottenham were still able to count on their captain and talisman, and it was Harry Kane's penalty deep into first-half stoppage time that proved decisive, the game's only goal.

The scoreline might have reflected a tight encounter between the Champions League-chasing home side and their relegation-battling visitors, but Spurs' margin of victory could have been more comfortable had they been more clinical, with Conte's side registering eight shots on target to Burnley's one.

Securing three points was the priority for Spurs, though, and that was achieved, taking them up into fourth - albeit perhaps only temporarily, with Arsenal in action against Newcastle at the Emirates on Monday night. For now, Tottenham are two points ahead of their north-London neighbours and are available to back at 1.824/5 on the Betfair Exchange in the Top 4 Finish market.

Last-gasp Leeds

That defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could have proven more costly for Burnley but the Clarets are just a point behind Leeds United after the Yorkshire side's draw at home with Brighton, while Burnley also have a game in hand.

Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck scored the game's opening goal at Elland Road, which looked like handing Jesse Marsch's side their fourth Premier League defeat in a row.

The optimism that followed the early weeks of American manager's reign, when Leeds recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time all season in March and strung together a five-game unbeaten run, had faded in recent weeks. But there's nothing like a last-minute goal to revive hope, and that's what Pascal Struijk provided, netting two minutes into stoppage time to take Leeds above the drop zone.

Leeds are far from out of the woods, though. Their one-point advantage over Burnley could be extinguished by the Clarets' game in hand, while Leeds also have a much worse goal difference, with their defensive record this term better only than that of bottom-placed Norwich.

Burnley can be backed at 2.56/4 on the Exchange in the Relegation market, while Leeds are available at 1.738/11.

Everton are also far from in the clear. Frank Lampard's side lost 3-2 at home to Brentford to reignite their relegation fears.

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to the starting line-up to score just his fourth league goal of the season, putting Everton ahead after 10 minutes. But an 18th-minute red card for Jarrad Branthwaite complicated matters for the Toffees and a Seamus Coleman own goal saw the away side level.

Richarlison put Everton back in front before half-time, but second-half strikes from Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry gave Brentford the victory at Goodison Park. And self-inflicted injury was added to insult as the home team finished with nine men after Salomon Rondon's red card in the 88th minute, just four minutes after he came off the bench.

Everton have two games left to play and sit 16th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone. They are available at 8.88/1 on the Exchange in the Relegation market.