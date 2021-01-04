Next Premier League Manager to Leave: Lampard 11/10 after Chelsea defeat to City

Frank Lampard is the favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave market after Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The London side were 3-0 down at Stamford Bridge after three City goals in 16 minutes. They were better in the second-half and eventually lost 3-1, but the manner of the loss was dispiriting and will have raised alarm bells at Chelsea.

It was their third defeat in five Premier League matches and they are eighth in the table, having won just once in eight matches. Earlier this season they went 17 games unbeaten but the drop off in form has been dramatic.

On the Exchange Chelsea have drifted to 2.68/5 for a top four finish.

Will Abramovich pull the trigger on club legend?

Lampard was a popular appointment in 2019, due to his achievements as a player with the club, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are rumoured to be losing patience with him. Chelsea have taken 26 points from 17 games this season - giving him a worse points percentage than his predecessors Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte achieved in their final seasons at the club.

Roman Abramovich and his board have shown no mercy to struggling managers in the past and the likes of Conte and Carlo Ancelotti were dismissed the season after winning the Premier League.

The difference is Lampard's standing at the club where he played for 13 years and won three league titles. He is popular with fans but the £220m he spent on players in the summer has raised expectations for this campaign. Equalling last season's fourth-place finish is the minimum requirement this term.

If Chelsea continue to drift then Lampard can have few complaints about the pressure he is under. Chelsea host Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup next weekend but after that they have a west London derby against Fulham. That match now takes on added significance and, if Chelsea were to lose, the manager's position may be untenable.

Chelsea have been more consistent in the Champions League and they play Atletico Madrid in the first knock-out round. But that match isn't until 23 February by which time the Blues could be under new management.

Chris Wilder is Lampard's nearest rival in the next manager to leave market, at 21/10 to be dismissed by Sheffield United.