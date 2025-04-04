Premier League News: Kevin de Bruyne to leave Man City this summer

Legend to leave City after 10 successful years

A driving force behind Pep-ball

MLS his likeliest destination

A legend departs

The news that Kevin De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City at the end of this season has not come out of the blue.

It's been signposted for a good while now, from his prolonged struggle to overcome injury to the peripheral role he's played at the Etihad in 2024/25.

Then there's the rumours that have persistently simmered away. Last summer, the midfield genius was reportedly weighing up a move to the Saudi Pro League, an offer that could conceivably still be on the table.

The 33-year-old is 11/82.38 to head there next to see out what has been an extraordinary career.

It is one thing anticipating a departure however and quite another to have it confirmed.

KDB declares his enduring love for Cizitzens

Earlier today the player released a statement across various platforms announcing his decision to leave East Manchester after ten years of outstanding service.

"These will be my final months as a Manchester City, player" it read, before declaring his enduring love for the club and a city he will now forever regard as home.

A line about being given everything, and giving everything in return, will no doubt strike an emotional chord with City supporters everywhere.

Yet De Bruyne will be hugely missed in English football no matter what colour scarf you wear.

One of the Premier League's best ever

Since joining City in August 2015 no player has carved out more assists in the Premier League (117) or more chances (827) while his finishing wasn't too shabby either, scoring 106 times in 415 appearances for the Blues.

Winning a welter of individual merits along the way - not least two Player of the Season awards - he has been the creative force behind the huge success of Pep-ball, six league titles and a Champions League triumph.

When watching him play - so often a privilege - it was hard not to believe this was a footballer constructed from the best bits of legends. He had the physical drive of Gerrard. The ingenuity of Henry. The delivery of Beckham.

When all combined he had the capacity to astonish, to conjure up a pass that left even the most hardened and cynical in attendance agape.

Unquestionably he has been one of Manchester City's finest ever talents. He may even be their greatest ever.



Soon enough though De Bruyne will be gone and so naturally our thoughts turn to where might be his next destination.

Anyone who knows the man, as much as the player, is aware that money is not the determining factor here. He is in possession of generational wealth already and this places some doubt on Saudi Arabia, where the standard of football may concern the Belgian.

Saudi or MLS favs for his next destination

In the betting, it's the Any MLS Club at 11/82.38 that most appeals, particularly with the lifestyle the US can offer his family coming into play.



Which may necessitate some late nights next season, staying up to see the midfielder grace American pitches, hoping to see echoes of his magnificent prime. Hoping to be astonished all over again.

However, should he decide to stay in Europe for a possilbe tilt at winning another Champions League then Bayern Munich are the most fancied out of the big clubs at 9/110.00.