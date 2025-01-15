Premier League Midweek Tips: Under-fire Havertz and Moyes backed plus 9/2 Brighton double

Moyes return a big factor at Goodison

Early advantage for Magpies

United to eventually scupper Saints

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Get more tips in this week's Football...Only Bettor

Everton v Aston Villa (Weds, 19:30) - Moyesiah returns

After nearly 12 years, four other employers, and all manner of triumphs and disasters, David Moyes returns to Goodison on Wednesday and the 'Moyesiah' will be pleased that he doesn't have to tinker with an already parsimonious rearguard.

Since the start of October the Toffees have conceded a meagre 0.7 goals per 90.

Indeed, the only change from their cup victory over Peterborough in terms of personnel could see Abdoulaye Doucoure redrafted to better cope with a robust Villa midfield.

Up front of course it's a different matter entirely, with Everton converting just seven from open play all season. At least Beto had some moments against Posh, scoring tidily and accruing three shots on target.

As for Villa, given their away form concerns, losing five on the bounce, and with the hosts desperate for a clean slate they should not be backed to prevail here.

Naturally, goals will be at a premium.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals and Beto to have 1 or more SOT SBK 21/10

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Leicester v Crystal Palace (Weds, 19:30) - Fox hunting





A 6-2 cup trouncing of QPR was a much-needed fillip for the Foxes at the weekend but we should be sceptical about whether they can transfer that ruthlessness. Last August they put Tranmere to the sword in the League Cup in between two prosaic league losses.

Should we focus solely on the Premier League we find a team incapable of keeping clean sheets, doing so only once all campaign. In fact, add in QPR's brace and the East Midlanders have conceded 2+ goals in 10 of their last 11 outings.

Palace head north unbeaten in five on the road. In those five, Ismaila Sarr has averaged 2.6 attempts on goal per 90 while Oliver Glasner's revitalized side have averaged five SOT per 90.

Recommended Bet Back Sarr to have 1 or more shots in each half and Palace to have 5 or more SOT SBK 6/4

Newcastle v Wolves (Weds, 19:30) - Magpies backed early

Matheus Cunha returns after a two-game suspension and with Wolves in good spirits after defeating Bristol City in the cup they could well offer up a serious threat to Newcastle's improving home form.

For all their struggles this season, Vitor Pereira's new side have averaged 2.1 goals per 90 from their last eight away fixtures. BTTS is a decent add to any bet builder at 6/101.60

At the back there is less encouragement, save for their recent signing of Emmanuel Agbadou (above) who is an upgrade. No team have conceded more often before the break than Wolves in the top-flight this term.

This lends itself to a persuasive that the hosts will bag first. After all, Newcastle have converted inside 15 minutes in six of their last seven outings.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle at 20 mins SBK 2/1

Arsenal v Tottenham (Weds, 20:00) - Wasted chances

Arsenal's injury woes may pale to that of Tottenham's but they are no less impactful. With Saka and Jesus missing from this NLD it means Mikel Arteta is deprived of his best attacking player who has contributed a goal involvement every 83 minutes in 2024/25, and a striker who has recently hit upon a rich vein of form.

And boy are their absences being felt. According to @xGPhilosophy on X, the Gunners have scored one goal from their last 8.23(xG). This translates to 10 big chances and an astonishing 49 attempts on goal all resulting in a singular strike deflected in, courtesy of a centre-back.

Kai Havertz appears to be bearing the brunt of the criticism for such profligacy. Whether that's fair or not, his last 11 league goals have all been scored in the capital. He also scored and assisted in his last-but-one encounter with Spurs.

The visitors once again go into battle with a makeshift defence, though January signing Antonin Kinsky has been outstanding in his two appearances in nets to date. That he needed to be against Tamworth in the cup says a lot about where Spurs are presently.

Recommended Bet Back Havertz to score or assist and Spurs keeper to make 4 or more saves SBK 5/2

Ipswich v Brighton (Thurs, 19:30) - Waiting for Julio

Keep an eye on the cards market because while Ipswich's results improve so too is their card-count increasing. They picked up four yellows in beating Chelsea. Five when drawing at Fulham.

It's also worth noting that four penalties were awarded and dispatched in those two contests. It's 6/42.50 for another spot-kick to be given this Thursday evening.

Both pens awarded to the Tractor Boys were slotted home by Liam Delap who has scored 40% of his team's goals this season but though that reflects extremely well on the striker it also smacks of dependency. If the 21-year-old is well shackled by Van Hecke and Webster who is providing a goal-threat for the hosts? It's an issue exacerbated by the absence of Sammie Szmodics.

The Seagulls may be winless in eight - drawing six of them - but they are fancied here with Julio Enciso backed to make the difference. The Paraguayan has averaged 3.4 SOT per 90 this season without reward. Having now scored in the cup the cliched waiting-for-a-bus analogy comes to mind.

Only Southampton, Everton and Wolves have won fewer corners than Kieran McKenna's men in 2024/25.





Recommended Bet Back Enciso to score and Ipswich under 4.5 corners SBK 9/2

Man United v Southampton (Thurs, 20:00) - United eventually at 3/1 4.00

A win is a win and both clubs will be uplifted by their cup triumphs this week, the Saints keeping only their third clean sheet of the season while United re-established that they have enough fortitude to eke out a big result. We saw similar at Anfield.

Against Southampton however - a team on course to post one of the worse Premier League campaigns in history - reserves of character are not so essential. What is needed is attacking verve and invention, all the better to puncture a broken side who are expected to defend in numbers.

Do United have such ingenuity? In Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes they do, the former involved in nine goals in his last 12 league starts. It may take them a good while to get there though.