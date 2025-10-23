Mark O'Haire's Notebook: Premier League tips for MD9 involving Liverpool, Leeds and Spurs

Rodon represents big Anytime Goalscorer value

Leeds v West Ham

Friday 24 October, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

West Ham were hugely fortunate not to concede from set-pieces against Brentford on Monday night - the Hammers conceded eight shots from dead-ball situations and 1.04 xG from set-pieces. Both Bees' centre-backs managed an attempt at goal and it's an area that Leeds will undoubtedly look to expose when the Irons head to Elland Road.

The capital club have conceded eight goals from set-pieces this season and faced 50 efforts from dead-ball situations - both league-high figures after MD8. With that in-mind, the 19/120.00 available on Leeds central defender Joe Rodon to score on Friday is begging to be backed at industry-best priced considering his own recent attacking output.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke recently remarked that improving Rodon's set-piece proficiency has been "one of his proudest achievements" in-charge of the Whites with the Welshman tabling seven shots in his last three starts, scoring against Bournemouth. He also scored and managed shots in both recent outings for Wales.

With Leeds already notching three times from dead-ball opportunities and generating the eight-most set-piece shots this term, the 19/120.00 just looks far too big to ignore on Friday night.

Recommended Bet Back Joe Rodon to score @ SBK 19/1

Brentford v Liverpool

Saturday 25 October, 20:00

Live on TNT Sport

Liverpool snapped a three-game losing streak with an emphatic 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night. The Reds now face a quick turnaround with a tricky trip to Brentford on Saturday evening where the Merseysiders' vulnerable rearguard could again come under scrutiny.

Arne Slot's side have struggled defending dead-ball situations, and look particularly fragile against fast breaks and transitions - two key areas of strength for the Bees. However, I'm keen to focus my approach on the battle between all-action Brentford forward Igor Thiago and out-of-form Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester United put the Reds ace under real pressure last weekend and Thiago will certainly be targeting the Liverpool man here. Having committed 2+ fouls in 6/9 starts this season (averaging 2.37 fouls per-90), Brentford's star centre-forward isn't afraid to throw his weight around and the 6/42.50 on Van Dijk to be fouled stands-out.

Van Dijk has been fouled 0.60 times per-90 with this wager winning in five of his opening 11 encounters across all competitions. The match-up here looks ideal for what should be a physical fixture for the visiting Merseysiders.

Recommended Bet Back Virgil van Dijk to be fouled @ SBK 6/4

Everton v Tottenham

Sunday 26 October, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

There is no better player than Jack Grealish at drawing fouls. The on-loan Everton schemer has been felled 31 times in nine appearances this season, posting an enormous 4.31 fouls drawn per-90 - his most recent matches have seen the Toffees star post fouled numbers of 4-5-5-6-2-7.

Unsurprisingly, four opposition right-back or right wing-backs have been booked this term and so we must have a dart at Pedro Porro to be carded at 4/15.00 when Tottenham travel to the Hill-Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. The Spurs defender is averaging 1.17 fouls per-90 this season and has already entered the book twice this term.