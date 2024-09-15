Premier League MD4: Jimmy The Punt fancies fouls at 5/2
Just two Premier League games on Sunday and Jimmy the Punt fancies a returning striker to get among the goals in the North London derby and a flying wing-back to commit fouls at Molineux...
-
Solanke to get among the goals
-
Naughty Ait-Nouri to commit fouls
-
Tottenham vs Arsenal
-
Saturday 14:00, Sky Sports
Arsenal head across North London without Declan Rice (suspended) and potentially Martin Odegaard who is an injury doubt.
It could leave the Gunners with Jorginho and Thomas Partey in defensive midfield with Kai Havertz operating in behind Leandro Trossard.
Mikel Arteta's side have certainly had the better of their closest rivals in recent games (4 unbeaten) but with two key personnel missing, it's tricky to make a case for them against Tottenham on Sunday.
Ange Postecoglou has injury issues of his own to contend with Richarlison ruled out of this clash and Dominic Solanke a doubt but the latter is expected to get the nod.
Assuming he does start, Solanke's price to score or assist appeals at 8/52.60 with the Sportsbook.
Granted, he is yet to open his account in North London but notched up three shots, one key pass and xG+A of 0.49 on debut against Leicetser, his only appearances for Spurs to date.
The frontman posted a G+A average of 0.60 last term and 0.41 the season before, his price chip in with a goal contribution Sunday is worth a punt.
Wolves vs Newcastle
-
Saturday 16:30, Sky Sports
Newcastle only took 20 points on the road last season, winning six games and four of those came against the bottom five. Eddie Howe's side have not shaken that form yet. They are yet to win in 90 minutes in any of their two games on the road this term, drawing 1-1 at Bournemouth and the City Ground.
Wolves come into this clash without a Premier League win. Three games, one point and perhaps worst of all nine conceded.
Gary O'Neil's side were outclassed against Arsenal and Chelsea but gave a better account of themselves against Nottingham Forest. The honours were shared in their last duel at the Molineux in a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw and I think Wolves have every chance of getting another result this Sunday.
At 3.4012/5, Rayan Ait-Nouri's price to commit 2+ fouls appeals.
The full back come left winger has hit this line in each of his three appearances this term and will have his work cut out as he opposes Anthony Gordon on Sunday. Since Harvey Barnes returned to fitness, Gordon has shifted out from the left to the right.
Gordon has drawn 10 fouls already this term and everyone of his direct opponents has conceded at least one foul.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
