Premier League MD3: Jimmy The Punt fancies Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday

Eze to put Chelsea to the sword

Man Utd's lucks up against Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Sunday 13:30

Chelsea laboured past Servette on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa Conference League, Europe's third tier knockout football competition.

As was the case in the first leg, the Swiss side carved the Blues open too many times for the gulf in the class which is why the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday may not be as straightforward as Chelsea's 1.645/8 price suggests.

Domestically, Enzo Maresca's side have shipped four goals, only three top flight sides have conceded more.

Palace may have conceded the same amount and struggle going forward (only scored once) but they boast the mercurial Eberechi Eze in their arsenal and the attacker could torment the Blues.

No player has had more shots than Eze this term (12). He is yet to find the net but wrongfully had a freekick disallowed against Brentford.

Considering he hit seven shots against the Bees, four against West Ham and another four in the League Cup, it is a surprise to see Eze priced at 10/111.91 with the Sportsbook to have three this weekend.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Sunday 16;00, Sky Sports Main Event

Keep it simple at Old Trafford. Liverpool at 1.9110/11 on the Exchange is the bet.

Arne Slot's Reds have been imperious in their two 2-0 wins at Portman Road and against Brentford.

If Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing side embraced a bit of chaos, his replacement certainly prefers control.

The Reds have averaged 62% possession (4th most) and are yet to concede a goal, I know it is only two games in but only them and Arsenal have managed this feat. The Gunners have given up an xG of 1.7 while Liverpool's tally is 1.0, the fewest in the Premier League.

What's more, Liverpool are not giving up big chances. According to FotMob, Brentford's Christian Norgaard has had the highest value shot according to xG at 0.22 which accounted for almost half of the Bees total xG that day (0.55).

For context, a shot with an xG of 0.35 or more is considered a 'big chance' and a penalty has a value of 0.79 which shows how solid the Reds have been.

This defensive solidarity has not burdened the Reds attacking output though. Liverpool top the charts for xG generated (5.3), 'big chances' created (10) and big chances missed (6). I hope the wasteful finishing isn't their achilles heal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have had some joy against Liverpool in recent years only losing one of the last five competitive meetings (7-0). Erik ten Hag found a formula to beat Klopp but I don't think the same style will reap the rewards against Slot.