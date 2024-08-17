Premier League MD1: Jimmy The Punts Sunday best bets featuring a 33/1 punt

Haaland upto his usual tricks?

Teething issues for Chelsea high line

Marauding Munoz amoungst the goals

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports Premier League

At 9/110.00 to score anytime and 7/18.00 to assist, Daniel Munoz may be a bigger price to score or assist but it is not worth dutching the pair (3.44pts profit if either land) unless he does both of course. Instead, putting a point on the market for him 'to score or assist' at 4/15.00 is the way to go.

Confusingly written but I hope you get my drift.

The marauding Columbian netted twice and set up another in just 389 minutes of action at the Copa America (0.70 G+A per 90) so will return to England brimming with confidence.

Last term at Crystal Palace, he notched up four assists in 16 Premier League appearances averaging 1.3 key passes per game and creating five 'big chances'.

He is yet to break his domestic duck but it wasn't for a lack of opportunity. Munoz racked up an xG of 1.24 and squandered two 'big chances'.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Munoz to score or assist SBK 5/1

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday August 3rd, 2024. Game was played in Ohio but kicked off at 22:30 UK time. I was knocking the Z's out by the time he completed his hattrick but when I woke up in the morning I felt physically sick.

Obviously, I am referring to the hattrick Erling Haaland scored in Manchester City's 4-2 win over Chelsea in pre-season. He was not supposed to bag one in that meeting between the sides on American soil, he was supposed to save it for gameweek one of the Premier League, on sweet old English soil.

The logic has been proved right and it revolves around Enzo Maresca's high line. At Leicester, there were some teething issues last term.

Granted, the Foxes only lost one of their opening 15 games but central defender Jannik Vestergaard eight times over that period and his defence only kept one clean sheet in their opening six.

While it might be worth looking at Haaland's direct opponents to be carded, I am just going to keep it simple and back the top goalscorer from the last two Premier League seasons to start with a bang.

Haaland's prices to score anytime, a brace and a hattrick are all worth a tout I think as the frontman looks to capitalise on all the space behind the Blues defence.

He took home the matchball very recently against Chelsea and does take penalties, which is a bonus, as is the fact he had the summer off.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score anytime EXC 2.12

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score 2 goals or more EXC 7.0

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to score a hat-trick EXC 34.0

Notts County vs Fleetwood

Sunday 13:00

Fleetwood were relegated from League One last season but they didn't go down with a whimper.

If the season started when Charlie Adam took charge at the turn of the year, the Cod Army would have finished four points above the dotted line. For context, the Scotsman inherited a side rooted to the foot of the table, 19 points adrift.

Adam's men have made a good start to the season. Fleetwood had to weather the storm in their opening match win over Grimsby but I think their performance was a little more dominant then the 1-0 scoreline suggests. Then it was a bit of a scalp to knock out Championship side West Brom, albeit the Baggies heavily rotated.

The jury is still out on Stuart Maynard's Notts County. Can you write off last season? Since he took charge, County only took 18 points in 19 games, the least over that period in League Two, and shipped 34 goals.

Granted, County have addressed the defensive issues in the summer with good signings but how do you legislate for the loss of Macaulay Langstaff? Early days but the Magpies look to be missing his cutting edge as they failed to break the deadlock at Tranmere.

It is enough to put me off siding with Sunday's hosts, instead Fleetwood draw no bet at 5/42.25 looks a nice way in.