Premier League on Betfair: Man City drift to 4/5 for a Top 4 Finish

Champions lose again

Manchester City are out to 1.84/5 on the Betfair Exchange to record a Top 4 Finish following a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a dreadful run of form Pep Guardiola's men went to Villa Park as 2.26/5 favourites to take all three points, but from the very first minute they were under the cosh, and despite enjoying the majority of the possession they fell behind in the 16th minute when Jhon Duran finished off lovely Villa move.

Villa had much more of the ball in the second half and posed the biggest threat, and they were rewarded for their excellent performance when Morgan Rogers fired home from inside the box in the 65th minute.

Phil Foden scored a late consolation for the visitors but the defeat means that City have now won just one of their last 12 games in all competitions, and it that time they've lost an alarming nine games.

The reigning Premier League champions dropped to sixth in the table with the loss, one point below Villa in fifth and four points behind surprise packed Nottingham Forest who sit fourth in the table.

Aston Villa can currently be backed at around 9.08/1 to finish in the top four this season.

Tricky Trees enjoying dream campaign

Nottingham Forest are still trading in double figures - at around 12.011/1 - to record a Top 4 Finish despite moving up to third in the table with a fantastic 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees would later drop down to fourth when Arsenal won 5-1 at Crystal Palace, but the win over the Bees means that Nuno Espirito Santo's men are guaranteed to be in the top four at Christmas.

Having been matched at the ceiling price of 1000.0999/1 in the Premier League Winner market, Forest hit a low of 150.0149/1 on Saturday to win the title before drifting back out again to their current odds of 240.0239/1.

Nottingham Forest Football Club are in the title race.



£1,431 matched on them at 1000 for the title.



They are currently trading at 200.#NFFC | #BRENFO pic.twitter.com/CH2yzl8zIL -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) December 21, 2024

Incidentally, Man City are now as big as 36.035/1 to win the title, their biggest price of the season, while Arsenal shortened to 4.84/1 following their thumping win at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool remain the 1.584/7 favourites with Chelsea third in the betting, available to back at 7.613/2

Now read our guide to the Christmas sport here.