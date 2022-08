#1 - "So watch it... Drink it in"

Sergio Agüero's injury-time winner in May 2012 on the final day of the 2011-12 season has been voted as the greatest Premier League moment amongst football fans around the United Kingdom.

Emphasised by one of the most iconic pieces of commentary ever heard courtesy of Martin Tyler, the Argentine's last minute winner - coming after Edin Dzeko had equalised for City also in stoppage time - handed the blue half of Manchester their first top-flight title since 1968, dragging the trophy from under the noses of Manchester United to win the title by eight goals.

The 2011-12 campaign is the only season in the Premier League's 30-year history to be settled on goal difference.

Just as the last few years have shown, the 2022-23 Premier League title looks to be between two - Liverpool 3.211/5 and Manchester City 1.574/7 - and we may well see a new entry this season to the greatest Premier League moments list if indeed the race is still alive come the final seconds of the campaign.

#2 - Di Canio Handball

On a cold winter's evening in December 2000, Paolo Di Canio showed one of the greatest moments of warmth when, with an open goal at his mercy, he decided to catch the ball instead of nodding it home.

The Italian, caught up in his fair amount of controversy during his time in the Premier League, decided to halt play as Everton goalkeeper Paul Gerrard lay injured outside his area, when he had a free chance at an open goal.

West Ham's striker received a standing ovation from the Goodison Park faithful for his act of sportsmanship, though Harry Redknapp - manager of the Hammers at the time - later remarked he would have rather his player finished the chance before checking on the 'keeper.

Premier League fans thankfully don't agree with Harry and as such, this moment was voted just behind Agüero's winner.

#3 - Remember The Name

Voted third from the 10 options presented was Wayne Rooney's sublime strike against Arsenal in 2002 as a 16-year-old to end the Gunners' 30 match unbeaten streak.

To this day, that strike makes him the third youngest player to score in Premier League history (behind only James Vaughn & James Milner), though the iconic despairing dive from David Seaman and the aggressive nature of Rooney's celebration will live long in the memory.

Wayne Rooney would go on to become both England's (53) and Manchester United's (253) greatest ever goalscorers, earmarking himself as one of the Premier League's finest players.

Rounding off the list -

4. Kevin Keegan's "I will love it" rant against Manchester United and their manager Alex Ferguson (April 1996). 5. "Fergie Time" - Steve Bruce scores twice for Man Utd with the winner coming in the 96th minute, to beat Sheffield Wednesday. Alex Ferguson and Brian Kidd celebrate on the pitch in a moment which many say won United the title (April 1993). 6. Stan Collymore's last gasp winner for Liverpool against Newcastle (4-3), which saw Kevin Keegan slump over the advertising boards (April 1996). 7. Delia Smith takes to the field to fire up Norwich City fans with her "let's be having you" rant (February 2005). 8. Chelsea's Eden Hazard 'hands' Leicester City the Premier League title with his equaliser in the "Battle of the Bridge". The match between Chelsea and Tottenham that was played at Chelsea's home stadium, Stamford Bridge, saw a Premier League record of 13 yellow cards. (May 2016) 9. In his inaugural press conference as Chelsea's new manager, Jose Mourinho coins himself the "Special One" (June 2004). 10. Hull City's manager Phil Brown decides to do his half-time team talk on the pitch in front of the away fans in a game vs Man City (December 2008).

