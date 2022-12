Salah, Mitrovic and Toney all potentially in the mix

Erling Haaland is heavy odds-on to win the Golden Boot on the Betfair Exchange and, with 18 goals to his name already, the Man City striker looks unstoppable.

As the Premier League returns then, bettors who fancy a punt in Premier League goalscorer markets may get more bang for their buck in the Winner Without Haaland market on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Harry Kane, who has scored 12, is 8/13 there. He scored in each of Spurs' last two league matches before the World Cup break but how will the England captain react to missing a penalty in their quarter-final defeat to France?

The odds indicate that punters think the Spurs man, a model professional, is unlikely to be phased by the disappointment. If anything, he could return to his club even more determined to have a successful campaign.

Salah key to a stonger Liverpool

Liverpool's Mo Salah was not at the World Cup, as Egypt failed to qualify, and could come back raring to go when the Reds go to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

He was the joint-winner of the Golden Boot last season, along with Son Heung-Min, but has only scored six - one fewer than teammate Robert Firmino 22/1 - in 2022/23.

Bettors are backing Liverpool to be much stronger than they have been so far, when the action resumes.

If so, Salah will surely be a big part of the Reds' improvement.

Mitrovic and Toney leads best of the rest

Ivan Toney and Aleksandar Mitrovic, the latter of whom was at the World Cup with Serbia, are both next in the market at 14/1.

Toney has scored 10 and Mitrovic nine, with their respective clubs, Brentford and Fulham level in midtable on 19 points from their 15 games.

If Brentford and Fulham can build on their excellent starts then Toney and Mitrovic should both be in the mix in the race to be runner-up to Haaland.

After that it's another Liverpool man, Darwin Nunez 16/1, who has scored five in seven starts. The price suggests that bettors think he is getting to grips with the Premier League and could be set for a big six months.

Phil Foden has scored seven this season and returns from the World Cup having confirmed that he is a vital player for England. He's 22/1 in the market.

Two other England players, James Maddison 22/1 and Marcus Rashford 33/1, will both be hoping to build on strong starts to the season.

There can be no denying, however, that Haaland's goalscoring feats in the first part of the campaign put him head and shoulders above the rest.

On the Exchange, he is odds-on to score 35 or more Premier League goals in his first season.

That's remarkable when you remember that the record for the most English top flight goals in a single campaign currently stands at 32 by Salah.

The City striker is 2.727/4 to score 40 or more and, with 18 in City's 14 played so far, that's not out of the question.