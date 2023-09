Casemiro averages a card every three games and is due one

Surprisingly, Casemiro is yet to receive a card yet this season, surely that can't last! Casemiro has averaged more than one card every three games throughout his entire career, and this will be his fourth game of the season and is yet to receive a booking.

Casemiro was shown the yellow card 13 times in all competitions last season and two red cards in the Premier League, and arguably could have received plenty more.

Casemiro averaged 2.1 fouls committed, and 1.02 fouls received per game, competing in over 15 duels per game on average and completing 3.7 tackles, showing he is always in the thick of the action.

Manchester United have had a very mixed and inconsistent start to the season, beating Wolves and Nottingham Forest at home, and losing to Spurs away.

United have arguably failed to perform to the level expected of them in any of those three games and will need to step up here if they are to come away from the Emirates Stadium with any points. Casemiro will be vital in breaking down Arsenal play and preventing fast counter attacks.

Arsenal's new £105m signing Declan Rice is also yet to receive a card this season. Rice received five cards for West Ham last season and 11 the year before, so is no stranger to officials.

Rice has started as the deeper of a midfield three in Arsenal's opening three fixtures and will play a pivotal role here in limiting Bruno Fernandes freedom and possession, creating chances for Manchester United. Rice was also booked for West Ham playing against Manchester United in January 2022.

Rice averages .7 fouls per game and is fouled .7 times per game, however he will play a huge role in preventing Manchester United from counter attacking and it will be interesting to see how he fairs against Fernandes who already has one goal and one assist to his name in three appearances this season.

Arsenal will want to get back to winning ways at after squandering a 2-1 lead to 10 men Fulham late on last week.

The match official - Anthony Taylor

The man officiating this big Premier League clash is the highly experienced Anthony Taylor, who has shown 17 yellow cards in his three Premier League games this season, which is a significant increase in his 3.4 cards per game shown on average historically in the Premier League.

Anthony Taylor controversially sent off Manchester United's Casemiro last season against Southampton after United had already lodged a complaint against Taylor previously.

