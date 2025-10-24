Jones Knows Notebook: Profit from the Premier League set piece mania with this 6/4 shot double

Of the 207 Premier League goals scored, 53 have been from set pieces

Premier League set piece sensation offers betting opportunity

If there's one tactical trend that's defining this Premier League season, it's the rise of the set-piece specialists. Corners, free-kicks, long throws, it's safe to say the dead-ball is very much alive again, and if you're not factoring it into your betting strategy, you're missing a trick.

Managers have finally realised what the numbers have been shouting for years: set-pieces are the marginal gains that win games.

Former Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said exactly that on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports. The data revolution has showcased the gains accrued by being efficient and smart with your set piece output.

Since 2022, we've seen a steady increase in Premier League goals from set pieces.

According to Opta, of the 207 goals scored this term, 53 have been directly from dead-ball situations and attacking throw ins are now averaging at over three per game - an increase of two per game in the last four seasons.

The reason?

Clubs are investing in set-piece coaches and recruiting players who thrive in the Premier League airspace.

Arsenal are leading the way in that regard.

Set-pieces have become the Premier League's great equaliser and it's offering up great betting opportunities in the shots markets.

If you can spot the teams that prioritise set-pieces, understand their patterns and back their targets before the markets catch up, you're operating where an edge still exists.

Here are two players that offer value this weekend...

Leeds v West Ham: Jump on the Rodon shots-frenzy

Daniel Farke has commented that his work to improve Joe Rodon at attacking set pieces has been "one of his proudest achievements". That's a little snippet how seriously managers are taking their approach to this area of the game.

Leeds have a strong set piece focus since their summer recruitment of buying giants and Rodon has been to the fore, firing seven shots in his last three starts. He also had a shot in both starts for Wales over the international break.

They are expected to batter West Ham on Friday night when it comes to duels and psychically. It will be the gameplan as the Hammers have shown all season this squad isn't fit for purpose when it comes to the ugly side of the game.

Rodon is 4/91.44 to register at least one shot and that is a great starting point for a double.

Everton v Spurs: Hey Micky you're so fine!

When Tottenham appointed Thomas Frank, most of the focus focused on his man-management and his calm Danish demeanour.

But those who have followed Frank's work at Brentford know there's another side to his coaching, set pieces. It's the marginal gain Frank has built his success on.

Brentford built a mid-table budget into a top-half side by weaponising dead balls.

Micky Van de Ven was always known for his recovery pace under Ange Postecoglou and his threat from set pieces was non-existent. That has all changed under Frank.

The Dutchman is usually the player tasked with attacking the near post area from corners and throw-ins.

It's resulting in a huge shift in his shots output. He's had five shots in his last five games as he's venturing up for set pieces with an intent to make a difference.

The prices in the shots markets aren't reacting to this threat with 8/111.73 on offer for him to register a shot against Everton. This "price lag" - when a player's role evolves faster than the odds reflect - is the pathway to profit.

Combine him and Rodon for a tasty 6/42.50 double.

Recommended Bet Back Rodon & Van de Ven both to have +1 shots SBK 6/4

