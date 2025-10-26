Premier League: 7/1 Liverpool in crisis but Man United are on the up

Reds out to 7/1 8.00 for title after fourth straight defeat

United make it three wins on the spin and are in to 28/1 29.00

Sunderland cause a shock at Chelsea and are out to 5/1 6.00 to go down

Four defeats in a row for champions

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool are out to 7/18.00 to retain their crown after they suffered a fourth consecutive league defeat on Saturday night.

Arne Slot's men were outplayed in a 3-2 defeat at Brentford with the narrow margin of defeat not a true reflection on how the game panned out.

After Slot had bemoaned the amount of long balls and long throws that Liverpool have had to defend this season it was perhaps inevitable that the Bees went ahead through one of those tactics, Michael Kayode's long throw being flicked on to Dango Outarra who scored from close range.

Keith Andrews' men went 2-0 up shortly before half time after Mikkel Damsgaard's superb through ball was finished by Kevin Schade. Reds defender Milos Kerkez pulled one back on the stroke of half time.

Brentford restored their two-goal advantage on the hour mark, Igor Thiago scoring from the penalty spot after Virgil van Dijk had fouled Outarra before out-of-form Mo Salah scored a late consolation for the visitors.

❌ Crystal Palace

❌ Chelsea

❌ Man United

❌ Brentford 🆕



Four defeats in a row 😬



Are Liverpool's hopes of retaining their Premier League title already over?

The defeat for Liverpool follows reversals against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, the four straight defeats coming after the champions had opened the season with five straight victories.

Following the game Arsenal shortened to 4/71.57 to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City at 11/43.75.

Brentford's victory was their second win in the space of five days following their excellent 2-0 win at West Ham on Monday night, and it moved them up to 10th in the table ahead of Sunday's games. The Bees are out to 9/110.00 in the Relegation market.

Three wins on the spin for improving United

Manchester United made it three straight league wins with a much-deserved 4-2 win over Brighton in Saturday evening' early kick-off.

Ruben Amorim's men were two goals up just after the half hour mark thanks to Matheus Cunha's excellent long range shot and Casemiro's fortunate deflected strike.

Bryan Mbuemo added a third early in the second half but then a trio of substitutions by the home side appeared to hand the initiative to the Seagulls, who scored two goals to briefly give them a chance of completing an excellent recovery. But Mbuemo added a fourth in stoppage time to seal the victory that moved United up to fourth in the table.

The Red Devils can be backed at 28/129.00 to win the Premier League title while their odds to record a Top 4 Finish shortened to 15/82.88

Shock defeat for Blues as Black Cats continue to impress

In Saturday's two other Premier League games Sunderland caused a big shock at Stamford Bridge by beating Chelsea 2-1 thanks to Chemsdine Talbi's stoppage time winner, and Newcastle sealed a crucial three points by beating Fulham 2-1 at St James' Park.

The defeat for Chelsea saw them drop down to eighth in the table and drift to 40/141.00 for the title, but the victory for Sunderland saw their excellent start to the season continue and move up to second in the table.

The Black Cats, who were 2/91.22 to be relegated when the market first opened, are now out to 5/16.00 to make an immediate return to the Championship. Newcastle moved up to 11th in the table with the win and can be backed at 1/12.00 to record a Top 6 Finish.

Following West Ham's 2-1 defeat to Leeds on Friday night the Hammers are now the co-favourites with Burnley and Wolves at 1/31.33 in the Relegation market.

