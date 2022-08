Liverpool drifted to 10.09/1 to win the Premier League title after their winless run continued with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They are now five points behind champions Manchester City who are 1.392/5 to retain the title after starting with two wins and a draw.

But it is not only in the title winner market that the Reds are losing support; they also drifted in the winner without Man City betting, the top four and even top six finish markets.

At the start of the season Liverpool were 30/1 to finish outside the top six on the Sportsbook. Now they are in to 17/2.

Think that's an overreaction? Klopp is 66/1 to become the first English top flight manager to lose his job this season.

Reds still shorter than rivals for top two

Bettors still think they will turn it around enough to finish second. Liverpool are 2.285/4 for a top two finish.

Still, it's a far cry from a few months ago when punters were betting on the chances of Liverpool completing a quadruple and some commentators have speculated that their exploits last season took a toll.

Last time Liverpool won the title, in 2020, they mounted a poor defence and scraped into fourth the following season, which suggests they have difficulty performing in consecutive campaigns.

Exhaustion and injuries behind poor start?

Klopp's team may be exhausted after playing every game they could have played - reaching both domestic cup finals as well as the Champions League final - in 2021/22.

They are also suffering from an injury crisis with Naby Keita added to the list that includes Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konaté, Joël Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcântara, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher all sidelined through injury.

Star summer signing Darwin Núñez was last night serving the first of his three match suspension for headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen.

The departure of Sadio Mane has been a blow to Liverpool so far but it is in midfield that they look weakest. Last night, Klopp surprised fans by playing James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott, leaving Fabinho on the bench.

Klopp has ruled, however, buying a midfielder before the transfer window closes next week.

Next up for Liverpool is a home clash against Bournemouth on Saturday and you'll be able to get a tip for the match on Betting.Betfair.

The Reds are heavy odds-on to get off the mark at Anfield this weekend. They haven't started a league season with four winless matches since 2012-13 when they finished seventh.