Premier League Betting: Does Battle of Goodison affect Liverpool's title chances?

Goodison's last stand

Not even VAR could ruin this one.



Last night, Goodison Park hosted its last ever Merseyside derby and entirely in keeping with the occasion it was an absolute barnstormer.

An early goal for the Toffees ignited proceedings nicely before an Alexis Mac Allister equalizer set up a classic. There was only 16 minutes on the clock.

Despite an emotionally-charged Everton being the better side for chunks of the contest it was Liverpool who gained a late advantage, Mo Salah doing what Mo Salah does, but the seismic moment was still to come.

Deep into added-on time James Tarkowski blasted home to send the blue half of the city into ecstasy.

The trio of red cards that followed was garnish for TV viewers already stuffed on drama while on the Exchange the in-play numbers reveal just how unfancied a draw was late-on.

As the game neared its conclusion Liverpool were heavily backed. £40,053 was matched at 1.031/33. £59,343 was matched at 1.021/50.

Regarding the goal-scorer, Tarkowski was backed in-play to score, bagging the punter in question a well-deserved windfall.



There have been less eventful midweeks for sure.

90+1' Bet placed

90+8' Tarkowski equalises



A Betfair punter backed James Tarkowski to score at 250/1 in-play, winning £2,008! 😱#EFC pic.twitter.com/IJFurGNl7Q -- Betfair (@Betfair) February 13, 2025

This was a huge and significant point for David Moyes' men and only adds value to their 16/54.20 price to beat Crystal Palace this weekend.

Moreover, transformed as they are, and boosted considerably by this performance and result, can we really rule out a climb up the ladder from now until the season's end? They're only seven points adrift of Brighton in 10th, with teams in poorer form above them.

Recommended Bet Back Everton for a top half finish SBK 20/1

As for Liverpool, what does last night tell us about their title aspirations? Are we starting to see chinks in their armour, or are they still very much the most likely winners of the Premier League title?

Argument for

First off, and importantly, it has to be acknowledged that if Liverpool comfortably beat Wolves on Sunday then last night's events at Goodison will merely be regarded as an inconsequential blip.

In the great scheme of things, a draw away to their neighbours - on a historic night when the hosts were revved up to kingdom come - isn't the worst result in the world. The Reds drew at Goodison in 2019 on route to gaining 97 points. They drew there again a year later on route to securing a league crown.

It's all-too-easy to get caught up in the aftermath to last night's drama - the hyperbolic headlines above pics of Arne Slot looking rattled - and forget that Liverpool are 1/41.25 to ultimately lift the trophy and they are such short odds for 23 persuasive reasons.



That's the number of league games they have won or drawn from 24 at this point.

Wolves at Anfield this Sunday will tell us a great deal. It's worth noting that the Reds have scored twice in 54% of their league outings to date.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to beat Wolves by exactly two goals SBK 13/5

Argument against

But what if they don't? What if the ignominy of exiting the FA Cup to a side rooted to the bottom of the Championship, followed by a sapping, meltdown-inducing draw across Stanley Park has a debilitating impact on a side that was previously flying?

Lose to Wolves and people will talk. And despite themselves, the Liverpool players will hear them.

We have seen before from even elite sides how quickly a blip can become a slump, and with Arsenal chasing on their heels it need not be anything substantial or long-lasting.

It's worth noting at this point too that Liverpool's forward line looked toothless minus Mo Salah at Home Park. While last night they accrued just six attempts on goal, their lowest tally of the season.

Speaking of attackers, the Gunners are currently deprived of Jesus and Havertz and that obviously counts against them. But if Leandro Trossard steps up to the plate, and Mike Arteta's side continue to extend on a 14-game unbeaten run, the gap at the top can swiftly disappear.

Let's not forget either the form Arsenal are presently in, demolishing Manchester City last time out.

If the Reds do encounter difficulties incidentally, does that bring Nottingham Forest into play? Priced at 80/181.00 it means it's generally considered three times more likely that the Tricky Trees win the league than James Tarkowski scoring in added-on time.



